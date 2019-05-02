openbase logo
graphqlhub-schemas

by Clay Allsopp
0.1.0 (see all)

The GraphQLHub Server

Readme

GraphQLHub Logo

Deploy your own GraphQLHub

Set the API key values in the deploying page under config variables. Only Twitter and Giphy API keys are required, others are optional.

GraphQLHub Schemas

Want to install the various GraphQLHub schemas and use on your own? See graphqlhub-schemas for details.

GraphQLHub Server Build Status FOSSA Status

This powers the server behind GraphQLHub. It's basically:

  • The GraphQL Schemas and fetching code for each API
  • A slightly forked version of GraphiQL

Try the live app here

Schemas

Quick start

# clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/clayallsopp/graphqlhub.git

# change into the repo directory
cd graphqlhub

# install
npm install

# create your .env file
cp .env.example .env
# ... and populate .env with your API keys

# run
npm run start

Then visit http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

License

FOSSA Status

TODO

  • Better visual design
  • Add more APIs!
  • Extract the schemas into their own repo, so others can easily drop them into their own projects
  • Use GraphiQL from NPM, not the vendoring thing done now

PRs for anything above would be excellent!

