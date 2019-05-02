Set the API key values in the deploying page under config variables. Only Twitter and Giphy API keys are required, others are optional.

GraphQLHub Schemas

Want to install the various GraphQLHub schemas and use on your own? See graphqlhub-schemas for details.

GraphQLHub Server

This powers the server behind GraphQLHub. It's basically:

The GraphQL Schemas and fetching code for each API

A slightly forked version of GraphiQL

Try the live app here

Schemas

Hacker News

Reddit

GitHub

Twitter

GraphQLHub, which contains all the other schemas

Quick start

git clone https://github.com/clayallsopp/graphqlhub.git cd graphqlhub npm install cp .env.example .env npm run start

Then visit http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

License

TODO

Better visual design

Add more APIs!

Extract the schemas into their own repo, so others can easily drop them into their own projects

Use GraphiQL from NPM, not the vendoring thing done now

PRs for anything above would be excellent!