Set the API key values in the deploying page under config variables. Only Twitter and Giphy API keys are required, others are optional.
Want to install the various GraphQLHub schemas and use on your own? See graphqlhub-schemas for details.
This powers the server behind GraphQLHub. It's basically:
Try the live app here
# clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/clayallsopp/graphqlhub.git
# change into the repo directory
cd graphqlhub
# install
npm install
# create your .env file
cp .env.example .env
# ... and populate .env with your API keys
# run
npm run start
Then visit http://localhost:3000 in your browser.
PRs for anything above would be excellent!