Hasura is an open source product that accelerates API development by 10x by giving you GraphQL or REST APIs with built in authorization on your data, instantly.
Read more at hasura.io and the docs.
The fastest and easiest way to try Hasura out is via Hasura Cloud.
Click on the following button to deploy GraphQL engine on Hasura Cloud including Postgres add-on or using an existing Postgres database:
Open the Hasura console
Click on the button "Launch console" to open the Hasura console.
Make your first GraphQL query
Create a table and instantly run your first query. Follow this simple guide.
Check out the instructions for the following one-click deployment options:
|Infra provider
|One-click link
|Additional information
|Heroku
|docs
|DigitalOcean
|docs
|Azure
|docs
|Render
|docs
For Docker-based deployment and advanced configuration options, see deployment guides or install manifests.
The Hasura GraphQL Engine fronts a Postgres database instance and can accept GraphQL requests from your client apps. It can be configured to work with your existing auth system and can handle access control using field-level rules with dynamic variables from your auth system.
You can also merge remote GraphQL schemas and provide a unified GraphQL API.
Hasura works with any GraphQL client. See awesome-graphql for a list of clients. Our frontend tutorial series also have integrations with GraphQL clients for different frameworks.
GraphQL Engine provides easy-to-reason, scalable and performant methods for adding custom business logic to your backend:
Add custom resolvers in a remote schema in addition to Hasura's database-based GraphQL schema. Ideal for use-cases like implementing a payment API, or querying data that is not in your database - read more.
Actions are a way to extend Hasura’s schema with custom business logic using custom queries and mutations. Actions can be added to Hasura to handle various use cases such as data validation, data enrichment from external sources and any other complex business logic - read more
Add asynchronous business logic that is triggered based on database events. Ideal for notifications, data-pipelines from Postgres or asynchronous processing - read more.
Transform data in Postgres or run business logic on it to derive another dataset that can be queried using GraphQL Engine - read more.
Check out all the example applications in the community/sample-apps directory.
Group Chat application built with React, includes a typing indicator, online users & new message notifications.
Live location tracking app that shows a running vehicle changing current GPS coordinates moving on a map.
A realtime dashboard for data aggregations on continuously changing data.
The documentation and community will help you troubleshoot most issues. If you have encountered a bug or need to get in touch with us, you can contact us using one of the following channels:
We are committed to fostering an open and welcoming environment in the community. Please see the Code of Conduct.
If you want to report a security issue, please read this.
Check out our contributing guide for more details.
Hasura brand assets (logos, the Hasura mascot, powered by badges etc.) can be found in the assets/brand folder. Feel free to use them in your application/website etc. We'd be thrilled if you add the "Powered by Hasura" badge to your applications built using Hasura. ❤️
The core GraphQL Engine is available under the Apache License 2.0 (Apache-2.0).
All other contents (except those in
server,
cli and
console directories) are available under the MIT License.
This includes everything in the
docs and
community
directories.
This readme is available in the following translations:
Translations for other files can be found here.