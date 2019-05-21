openbase logo
gm

graphql.macro

by Michael Hsu
1.4.2 (see all)

Compile GraphQL AST at build-time with babel-plugin-macros.

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/5
mgs95
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

graphql.macro

Compile GraphQL AST at build-time with babel-plugin-macros.

Installation

$ yarn add graphql.macro

Note: You'll need to install and configure babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already.

Example

evenchange4/graphql.macro-example (with react-script@2.x) [DEMO]

Usage

loader

import { loader } from 'graphql.macro';
const query = loader('./fixtures/query.graphql');

      ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

const query = {
  "kind": "Document",
  "definitions": [{
    ...

gql

-import gql from 'graphql-tag';
+import { gql } from 'graphql.macro';

const query = gql`
  query User {
    user(id: 5) {
      lastName
      ...UserEntry1
    }
  }
`;

      ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

const query = {
  "kind": "Document",
  "definitions": [{
    ...

Alternative

Development

Requirements

  • node >= 11.10.0
  • yarn >= 1.13.0
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile

Test

$ yarn run format
$ yarn run eslint
$ yarn run flow
$ yarn run test:watch
$ yarn run build

Publish

$ npm version patch
$ npm run changelog
git commit & push

CONTRIBUTING

  • ⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests.

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

MIT: http://michaelhsu.mit-license.org

Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 11, 2020

This library is useful if you want to use the loader for graphql files but it is not mantained, if you find a bug (as I did some months ago) you will need to fix by yourself.

0

