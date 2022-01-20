openbase logo
graphql-zeus

by graphql-editor
4.0.1 (see all)

GraphQL client and GraphQL code generator with GraphQL autocomplete library generation ⚡⚡⚡ for browser,nodejs and react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

4.5/52
Top Feedback

1Bleeding Edge

Readme

npm Commitizen friendly npm downloads

Strongly Typed GraphQL from the team at GraphQL Editor

GraphQL Zeus is the absolute best way to interact with your GraphQL endpoints in a type-safe way. Zeus uses your schema to generate Typescript types and strongly typed clients to unlock the power, efficiency, productivity and safety of Typescript on your GraphQL requests.

Features

⚡️ Types mapped from your schema
⚡️ Works with Apollo Client, React Query, Stucco Subscriptions (*more coming soon...)
⚡️ Works with Subscriptions
⚡️ Infer complex response types
⚡️ Create reusable selection sets (like fragments) for use across multiple queries
⚡️ Supports GraphQL Unions, Interfaces, Aliases and Variables
⚡️ Handles massive schemas
⚡️ Supports Browsers, Node.js and React Native in Javascript and Typescript
⚡️ Schema downloader
⚡️ JSON schema generation

Full documentation

Full documentation is available here

Generate Types With Zeus CLI Example

Simply run Zeus in your terminal to output your types file based on your graphql schema

Usage Example

Example using a generated chain client. Queries, mutations and subscriptions are now type-safe in arguments, field selections and response types.

Support And Community

Join our GraphQL Editor Channel on Slack!

Leave a GitHub star ⭐️ 😊

Spread the word!

Contribute

For a complete guide to contributing to GraphQL Editor, see the Contribution Guide.

  1. Fork this repo
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature-name
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request

License

MIT 🕊

