Strongly Typed GraphQL from the team at GraphQL Editor
GraphQL Zeus is the absolute best way to interact with your GraphQL endpoints in a type-safe way. Zeus uses your schema to generate Typescript types and strongly typed clients to unlock the power, efficiency, productivity and safety of Typescript on your GraphQL requests.
⚡️ Types mapped from your schema
⚡️ Works with Apollo Client, React Query, Stucco Subscriptions (*more coming soon...)
⚡️ Works with Subscriptions
⚡️ Infer complex response types
⚡️ Create reusable selection sets (like fragments) for use across multiple queries
⚡️ Supports GraphQL Unions, Interfaces, Aliases and Variables
⚡️ Handles massive schemas
⚡️ Supports Browsers, Node.js and React Native in Javascript and Typescript
⚡️ Schema downloader
⚡️ JSON schema generation
Full documentation is available here
Simply run Zeus in your terminal to output your types file based on your graphql schema
Example using a generated
chain client. Queries, mutations and subscriptions are now type-safe in arguments, field selections and response types.
For a complete guide to contributing to GraphQL Editor, see the Contribution Guide.
MIT 🕊