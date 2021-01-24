I have no plans to add new features to this library - It's on mainteance-only mode. When building the schema for any new GraphQL server, my recommendation is to use nexus, which has native support for plugins - I have a few plugins available in JCMais/nexus-plugins, including one for Yup validation.
It's a middleware to be used with
graphql-middleware to add validations to mutations arguments using
yup.
It originated from this post: https://medium.com/@jonathancardoso/graphql-mutation-arguments-validation-with-yup-using-graphql-middleware-645822fb748
yarn add graphql-yup-middleware
Keep in mind that you also need to have
graphql (>=
15),
graphql-middleware (>=
6) and
yup as dependencies of your project.
The
yupMutationMiddleware function exported by this package should always
be called when adding it as middleware. Do not add it without calling first.
It accepts the following options, all are optional:
type YupMiddlewareOptions = {
// In case of errors, this function is going to be used to build the response. More on this below.
errorPayloadBuilder?: (
error: ValidationError,
errorContext: YupMiddlewareErrorContext,
) => Object;
// if the values returned by yup should be merged into the args passed to the mutation resolver
shouldTransformArgs?: boolean;
// any options that are accepted by yup validate method
yupOptions?: ValidateOptions;
};
The defaults are:
{
shouldTransformArgs: true,
yupOptions: {
abortEarly: false,
},
}
The default
errorPayloadBuilder makes the following assumptions about your mutation response fields:
error.
error field is of type
String or
MutationValidationError.
And it's going to create a payload based on the
error type:
String: return
error.message on it.
MutationValidationError: return an error object matching the following definition:
type FieldValidationError {
field: String!
errors: [String!]!
}
type MutationValidationError {
message: String!
details: [FieldValidationError!]!
}
MutationValidationError and
FieldValidationError are both exported as SDL, so you can add them to your typeDefs:
import {
MutationValidationError,
FieldValidationError,
} from 'graphql-yup-middleware';
// ...
const typeDefs = [
MutationValidationError,
FieldValidationError,
/* ...your other types */
,
];
// ...
And they are also exported as
GraphQLObjectType, in case you are building your schema manually, just append
Type to their name.
import {
MutationValidationErrorType,
FieldValidationErrorType,
} from 'graphql-yup-middleware';
For using it with other servers, like apollo, express, koa, etc, you are going to need to install
graphql-middleware too:
yarn add graphql-middleware
Then you can apply the middleware to your schema:
import { applyMiddleware } from 'graphql-middleware';
import { yupMutationMiddleware } from 'graphql-yup-middleware';
// ... use makeExecutableSchema from apollo-tools, or build your schema yourself
const schemaWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(schema, yupMiddleware());
For each mutation that you want to validate the args, you must define the validation schema on the definition of the mutation. This is done using the
extensions field:
const resolvers = {
// ...
Mutation: {
AddUser: {
extensions: {
yupMiddleware: {
validationSchema: yupSchemaHere,
},
},
resolve: async (root, args, context, info) => {
// ...
},
},
},
};
You can also pass another property named
validationOptions to pass
other options that should only be used for this mutation.
If using the helper
mutationWithClientMutationId from
graphql-relay, you need to store the resulting mutation configuration to a variable, since if you try to add the
validationSchema directly, it's not going to work (
graphql-relay does not forward extra properties). See this issue for more details: https://github.com/graphql/graphql-relay-js/issues/244
This will not work:
export default mutationWithClientMutationId({
name: 'MyMutation',
validationSchema: yup.object().shape({
input: yup.object().shape({
// ...
}),
}),
mutateAndGetPayload: async (args) => {
// ...
},
outputFields: {
// ...
},
});
This will:
const mutation = mutationWithClientMutationId({
name: 'MyMutation',
mutateAndGetPayload: async (args) => {
// ...
},
outputFields: {
// ...
},
});
export default {
...mutation,
extensions: {
...mutation.extensions,
yupMiddleware: {
validationSchema: yup.object().shape({
input: yup.object().shape({
// ...
}),
}),
},
},
};