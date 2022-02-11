Note: New generation of GraphQL-Yoga is under development and testing. You can try the alpha - feedback is always welcome!
Fully-featured GraphQL Server with focus on easy setup, performance & great developer experience
You can try out the
alpha release today and give us feedback!.
We are working on documentation and examples for the
alpha release. You can check them out https://www.graphql-yoga.com
npm i @graphql-yoga/node@alpha graphql
We are actively working on API for the library. This is a very simple example of how to use it:
const { createServer } = require('@graphql-yoga/node')
// Provide your schema
const server = createServer({
schema: {
typeDefs: `
type Query {
ping: String
}
`,
resolvers: {
Query: {
ping: () => 'pong',
},
},
},
})
// Start the server and explore http://localhost:4000/graphql
server.start()
envelop plugins.
application/json and
application/graphql content-types
now,
up, AWS Lambda, Heroku etc.
If this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.
Feel free to open issues and pull requests. We're always welcome support from the community.
Help us keep Yoga open and inclusive. Please read and follow our of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant
MIT
GraphQL Yoga is a great combination with the express server in yoga. I have used this module in our production instances and it gives insane performance and flexiblity in development and maintenance. When compared this with current version of apollo-server-express (v3.1.2). Its lacking upstream updates of graphql. Also it rovides native subscription support when compared to apollo.
Easy peasy, if you want to start graphlql server and in a very short time with standard configuration, use graphql yoga, this has all the things baked in. When I was doing freelancing, I used this pacakge a lot, because it was so easy to set up and get started, no hassle at all. It integrates nicely with express which is very popular and builds upon it. I think it needs a proper documentation and a proper website to showcase different usecases, if you get stuck somewhere then you might be sailing the ship alone, because the docs are very poor and community is so small. This is very specialized library, if it works then great, it is wonderful, but if you get stuck somewhere then good luck finding help. Needs improvement in community and docs.