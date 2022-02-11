openbase logo
graphql-yoga

by Dotan Simha
1.18.3 (see all)

🧘 Rewrite of a fully-featured GraphQL Server with focus on easy setup, performance & great developer experience. The core of Yoga implements W3C Fetch API and can run/deploy on any JS environment.

Downloads/wk

14.6K

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

73

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/58
riginoommen
s-r-aman

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
1Abandoned

Readme

Note: New generation of GraphQL-Yoga is under development and testing. You can try the alpha - feedback is always welcome!

graphql-yoga

Fully-featured GraphQL Server with focus on easy setup, performance & great developer experience

You can try out the alpha release today and give us feedback!.

We are working on documentation and examples for the alpha release. You can check them out https://www.graphql-yoga.com

Installation

npm i @graphql-yoga/node@alpha graphql

Basic Usage

We are actively working on API for the library. This is a very simple example of how to use it:

const { createServer } = require('@graphql-yoga/node')
// Provide your schema
const server = createServer({
  schema: {
    typeDefs: `
      type Query {
        ping: String
      }
    `,
    resolvers: {
      Query: {
        ping: () => 'pong',
      },
    },
  },
})
// Start the server and explore http://localhost:4000/graphql
server.start()

Overview

  • Easiest way to run a GraphQL server: Sensible defaults & includes everything you need with minimal setup (we also export a platform/env-agnostic handler so you can build your own wrappers easily).
  • Includes Subscriptions: Built-in support for GraphQL subscriptions using Server-Sent Events.
  • Compatible: Works with all GraphQL clients (Apollo, Relay...) and fits seamless in your GraphQL workflow.
  • W3C Fetch API: the core package depends on W3C Fetch API so it can run and deploy on any environment (Serverless, Workers, Deno, Node).
  • Easily Extendable: New GraphQL-Yoga support all envelop plugins.

Features

  • GraphQL spec-compliant
  • TypeScript
  • File upload
  • Realtime capabilities
  • Accepts both application/json and application/graphql content-types
  • Supports ESM
  • Runs everywhere: Can be deployed via now, up, AWS Lambda, Heroku etc.

Contributing

If this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.

Feel free to open issues and pull requests. We're always welcome support from the community.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep Yoga open and inclusive. Please read and follow our of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant

License

GitHub license

MIT

100
6 months ago
6 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Abandoned
Easy to Use

GraphQL Yoga is a great combination with the express server in yoga. I have used this module in our production instances and it gives insane performance and flexiblity in development and maintenance. When compared this with current version of apollo-server-express (v3.1.2). Its lacking upstream updates of graphql. Also it rovides native subscription support when compared to apollo.

3
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
6 months ago
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Easy peasy, if you want to start graphlql server and in a very short time with standard configuration, use graphql yoga, this has all the things baked in. When I was doing freelancing, I used this pacakge a lot, because it was so easy to set up and get started, no hassle at all. It integrates nicely with express which is very popular and builds upon it. I think it needs a proper documentation and a proper website to showcase different usecases, if you get stuck somewhere then you might be sailing the ship alone, because the docs are very poor and community is so small. This is very specialized library, if it works then great, it is wonderful, but if you get stuck somewhere then good luck finding help. Needs improvement in community and docs.

0
6 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
6 months ago
6 months ago
6 months ago
Never let a computer know you're in a hurry.
6 months ago

Alternatives

Tutorials

