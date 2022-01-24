Getting started

Install

yarn add graphql-ws

Create a GraphQL schema

import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString } from 'graphql' ; export const schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query: new GraphQLObjectType({ name: 'Query' , fields: { hello: { type : GraphQLString, resolve: () => 'world' , }, }, }), subscription: new GraphQLObjectType({ name: 'Subscription' , fields: { greetings: { type : GraphQLString, subscribe: async function * ( ) { for ( const hi of [ 'Hi' , 'Bonjour' , 'Hola' , 'Ciao' , 'Zdravo' ]) { yield { greetings: hi }; } }, }, }, }), });

Start the server

import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './previous-step' ; const server = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer({ schema }, server); console .log( 'Listening to port 4000' );

import uWS from 'uWebSockets.js' ; import { makeBehavior } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/uWebSockets' ; import { schema } from './previous-step' ; uWS .App() .ws( '/graphql' , makeBehavior({ schema })) .listen( 4000 , ( listenSocket ) => { if (listenSocket) { console .log( 'Listening to port 4000' ); } });

import Fastify from 'fastify' ; import fastifyWebsocket from 'fastify-websocket' ; import { makeHandler } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/fastify-websocket' ; import { schema } from './previous-step' ; const fastify = Fastify(); fastify.register(fastifyWebsocket); fastify.get( '/graphql' , { websocket: true }, makeHandler({ schema })); fastify.listen( 4000 , ( err ) => { if (err) { fastify.log.error(err); return process.exit( 1 ); } console .log( 'Listening to port 4000' ); });

Use the client

import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://localhost:4000/graphql' , }); ( async () => { const result = await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let result; client.subscribe( { query: '{ hello }' , }, { next: ( data ) => (result = data), error: reject, complete: () => resolve(result), }, ); }); expect(result).toEqual({ hello: 'Hello World!' }); })(); ( async () => { const onNext = () => { }; let unsubscribe = () => { }; await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { unsubscribe = client.subscribe( { query: 'subscription { greetings }' , }, { next: onNext, error: reject, complete: resolve, }, ); }); expect(onNext).toBeCalledTimes( 5 ); })();

Recipes

🔗 Client usage with Promise import { createClient, SubscribePayload } from 'graphql-ws' ; const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://hey.there:4000/graphql' , }); async function execute < T >( payload: SubscribePayload ) { return new Promise <T> ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let result: T; client.subscribe<T>( payload, { next: ( data ) => ( result = data ), error: reject, complete: ( ) => resolve( result ), } ); } ); } // use ( async ( ) => { try { const result = await execute( { query: '{ hello }', } ); } catch ( err ) { } } ) () ;

🔗 Client usage with AsyncIterator import { createClient, SubscribePayload } from 'graphql-ws' ; const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://iterators.ftw:4000/graphql' , }); function subscribe < T >( payload: SubscribePayload ): AsyncGenerator < T > { let deferred: { resolve: ( done: boolean ) => void ; reject: ( err: unknown ) => void ; } | null = null ; const pending: T[] = []; let throwMe: unknown = null , done = false ; const dispose = client.subscribe<T>(payload, { next: ( data ) => { pending.push(data); deferred?.resolve( false ); }, error: ( err ) => { throwMe = err; deferred?.reject(throwMe); }, complete: () => { done = true ; deferred?.resolve( true ); }, }); return { [Symbol.asyncIterator]() { return this ; }, async next() { if (done) return { done: true , value: undefined }; if (throwMe) throw throwMe; if (pending.length) return { value: pending.shift()! }; return ( await new Promise < boolean >( ( resolve, reject ) => (deferred = { resolve, reject }), )) ? { done: true , value: undefined } : { value: pending.shift()! }; }, async throw (err) { throw err; }, async return () { dispose(); return { done: true , value: undefined }; }, }; } ( async () => { const subscription = subscribe({ query: 'subscription { greetings }' , }); for await ( const result of subscription) { } })();

🔗 Client usage with Observable import { Observable } from 'relay-runtime' ; import { Observable } from '@apollo/client/core' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import Observable from 'zen-observable' ; const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://graphql.loves:4000/observables' , }); function toObservable ( operation ) { return new Observable( ( observer ) => client.subscribe(operation, { next: ( data ) => observer.next(data), error: ( err ) => observer.error(err), complete: () => observer.complete(), }), ); } const observable = toObservable({ query: `subscription { ping }` }); const subscription = observable.subscribe({ next: ( data ) => { expect(data).toBe({ data: { ping: 'pong' } }); }, }); subscription.unsubscribe();

🔗 Client usage with Relay import { Network, Observable, RequestParameters, Variables, } from 'relay-runtime' ; import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; const subscriptionsClient = createClient({ url: 'ws://i.love:4000/graphql' , connectionParams: () => { const session = getSession(); if (!session) { return {}; } return { Authorization: `Bearer ${session.token} ` , }; }, }); function fetchOrSubscribe ( operation: RequestParameters, variables: Variables ) { return Observable.create( ( sink ) => { if (!operation.text) { return sink.error( new Error ( 'Operation text cannot be empty' )); } return subscriptionsClient.subscribe( { operationName: operation.name, query: operation.text, variables, }, sink, ); }); } export const network = Network.create(fetchOrSubscribe, fetchOrSubscribe);

🔗 Client usage with urql import { createClient, defaultExchanges, subscriptionExchange } from 'urql' ; import { createClient as createWSClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; const wsClient = createWSClient({ url: 'ws://its.urql:4000/graphql' , }); const client = createClient({ url: '/graphql' , exchanges: [ ...defaultExchanges, subscriptionExchange({ forwardSubscription(operation) { return { subscribe: ( sink ) => { const dispose = wsClient.subscribe(operation, sink); return { unsubscribe: dispose, }; }, }; }, }), ], });

🔗 Client usage with Apollo import { ApolloLink, Operation, FetchResult, Observable, } from '@apollo/client/core' ; import { print } from 'graphql' ; import { createClient, ClientOptions, Client } from 'graphql-ws' ; class WebSocketLink extends ApolloLink { private client: Client; constructor ( options: ClientOptions ) { super (); this .client = createClient(options); } public request(operation: Operation): Observable<FetchResult> { return new Observable( ( sink ) => { return this .client.subscribe<FetchResult>( { ...operation, query: print(operation.query) }, { next: sink.next.bind(sink), complete: sink.complete.bind(sink), error: sink.error.bind(sink), }, ); }); } } const link = new WebSocketLink({ url: 'ws://where.is:4000/graphql' , connectionParams: () => { const session = getSession(); if (!session) { return {}; } return { Authorization: `Bearer ${session.token} ` , }; }, });

🔗 Client usage with custom retry timeout strategy import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { waitForHealthy } from './my-servers' ; const url = 'ws://i.want.retry:4000/control/graphql' ; const client = createClient({ url, retryWait: async function waitForServerHealthyBeforeRetry ( ) { await waitForHealthy(url); await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000 + Math .random() * 3000 ), ); }, });

🔗 Client usage with graceful restart import { createClient, Client, ClientOptions } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { giveMeAFreshToken } from './token-giver' ; interface RestartableClient extends Client { restart(): void ; } function createRestartableClient ( options: ClientOptions ): RestartableClient { let restartRequested = false ; let restart = () => { restartRequested = true ; }; const client = createClient({ ...options, on: { ...options.on, opened: ( socket ) => { options.on?.opened?.(socket); restart = () => { if (socket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) { socket.close( 4205 , 'Client Restart' ); } else { restartRequested = true ; } }; if (restartRequested) { restartRequested = false ; restart(); } }, }, }); return { ...client, restart: () => restart(), }; } const client = createRestartableClient({ url: 'ws://graceful.restart:4000/is/a/non-fatal/close-code' , connectionParams: async () => { const token = await giveMeAFreshToken(); return { token }; }, });

🔗 Client usage with ping/pong timeout and latency metrics import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; let activeSocket, timedOut, pingSentAt = 0 , latency = 0 ; createClient({ url: 'ws://i.time.out:4000/and-measure/latency' , keepAlive: 10 _000, on: { opened: ( socket ) => (activeSocket = socket), ping: ( received ) => { if (!received ) { pingSentAt = Date .now(); timedOut = setTimeout( () => { if (activeSocket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) activeSocket.close( 4408 , 'Request Timeout' ); }, 5 _000); } }, pong: ( received ) => { if (received) { latency = Date .now() - pingSentAt; clearTimeout(timedOut); } }, }, });

🔗 Client usage with manual pings and pongs import { createClient, Client, ClientOptions, stringifyMessage, PingMessage, PongMessage, MessageType, } from 'graphql-ws' ; interface PingerClient extends Client { ping(payload?: PingMessage[ 'payload' ]): void ; pong(payload?: PongMessage[ 'payload' ]): void ; } function createPingerClient ( options: ClientOptions ): PingerClient { let activeSocket: WebSocket; const client = createClient({ disablePong: true , ...options, on: { opened: ( socket ) => { options.on?.opened?.(socket); activeSocket = socket; }, }, }); return { ...client, ping: ( payload ) => { if (activeSocket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) activeSocket.send( stringifyMessage({ type : MessageType.Ping, payload, }), ); }, pong: ( payload ) => { if (activeSocket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) activeSocket.send( stringifyMessage({ type : MessageType.Pong, payload, }), ); }, }; }

🔗 Client usage supported check import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; function supportsGraphQLTransportWS ( url: string ): Promise < boolean > { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { const client = createClient({ url, retryAttempts: 0 , lazy: false , on: { closed: () => resolve( false ), connected: () => { resolve( true ); client.dispose(); }, }, }); }); } const supported = await supportsGraphQLTransportWS( 'ws://some.unknown:4000/enpoint' , ); if (supported) { } else { }

🔗 Client usage in browser < html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > GraphQL over WebSocket </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/graphql-ws/umd/graphql-ws.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" > const client = graphqlWs.createClient({ url: 'ws://umdfor.the:4000/win/graphql' , }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

🔗 Client usage in Node const ws = require ( 'ws' ); const Crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const { createClient } = require ( 'graphql-ws' ); const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://no.browser:4000/graphql' , webSocketImpl: ws, generateID: () => ([ 1e7 ] + -1e3 + -4e3 + -8e3 + -1e11 ).replace( /[018]/g , ( c ) => (c ^ (Crypto.randomBytes( 1 )[ 0 ] & ( 15 >> (c / 4 )))).toString( 16 ), ), });

🔗 Client usage in Node with custom headers (not possible in browsers) const WebSocket = require ( 'ws' ); const { createClient } = require ( 'graphql-ws' ); class MyWebSocket extends WebSocket { constructor ( address, protocols ) { super (address, protocols, { headers: { 'User-Agent' : 'graphql-ws client' , 'X-Custom-Header' : 'hello world' , }, }); } } const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://node.custom-headers:4000/graphql' , webSocketImpl: MyWebSocket, });

🔗 Server usage with ws import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { makeServer, CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const server = makeServer({ schema }); const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); wsServer.on( 'connection' , ( socket, request ) => { const closed = server.opened( { protocol: socket.protocol, send: ( data ) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { socket.send(data, ( err ) => (err ? reject(err) : resolve())); }), close: ( code, reason ) => socket.close(code, reason), onMessage: ( cb ) => socket.on( 'message' , async (event) => { try { await cb(event.toString()); } catch (err) { socket.close(CloseCode.InternalServerError, err.message); } }), }, { socket, request }, ); socket.once( 'close' , ( code, reason ) => closed(code, reason)); });

🔗 Server usage with ws and custom auth handling import http from 'http' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { makeServer, CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; import { validate } from './my-auth' ; interface Extra { readonly request: http.IncomingMessage; } class Forbidden extends Error {} function handleAuth ( request: http.IncomingMessage ) { const good = validate(request.headers[ 'authorization' ]); if (!good) { throw new Forbidden( ':(' ); } } const gqlServer = makeServer<Extra>({ schema, onConnect: async (ctx) => { await handleAuth(ctx.extra.request); }, onSubscribe: async (ctx) => { await handleAuth(ctx.extra.request); }, onNext: async (ctx) => { await handleAuth(ctx.extra.request); }, }); const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); wsServer.on( 'connection' , ( socket, request ) => { const closed = gqlServer.opened( { protocol: socket.protocol, send: ( data ) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { socket.send(data, ( err ) => (err ? reject(err) : resolve())); }), close: ( code, reason ) => socket.close(code, reason), onMessage: ( cb ) => { socket.on( 'message' , async (event) => { try { await cb(event.toString()); } catch (err) { if (err instanceof Forbidden) { } else { socket.close(CloseCode.InternalServerError, err.message); } } }); }, }, { request }, ); socket.once( 'close' , ( code, reason ) => closed(code, reason)); });

🔗 Server usage with ws and subprotocol pings and pongs import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { makeServer, CloseCode, stringifyMessage, MessageType, } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const server = makeServer({ schema }); const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); wsServer.on( 'connection' , ( socket, request ) => { let pinger, pongWait; function ping ( ) { if (socket.readyState === socket.OPEN) { socket.send(stringifyMessage({ type : MessageType.Ping })); pongWait = setTimeout( () => { clearInterval(pinger); socket.close(); }, 6 _000); } } pinger = setInterval( () => ping(), 12 _000); const closed = server.opened( { protocol: socket.protocol, send: ( data ) => socket.send(data), close: ( code, reason ) => socket.close(code, reason), onMessage: ( cb ) => socket.on( 'message' , async (event) => { try { await cb(event.toString()); } catch (err) { socket.close(CloseCode.InternalServerError, err.message); } }), onPong: () => clearTimeout(pongWait), }, { socket, request }, ); socket.once( 'close' , ( code, reason ) => { clearTimeout(pongWait); clearInterval(pinger); closed(code, reason); }); });

🔗 ws server usage with Express GraphQL import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import express from 'express' ; import { graphqlHTTP } from 'express-graphql' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const app = express(); app.use( '/graphql' , graphqlHTTP({ schema })); const server = app.listen( 4000 , () => { const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ server, path: '/graphql' , }); useServer({ schema }, wsServer); });

🔗 ws server usage with Apollo Server Express import express from 'express' ; import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const app = express(); const apolloServer = new ApolloServer({ schema }); apolloServer.applyMiddleware({ app }); const server = app.listen( 4000 , () => { const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ server, path: '/graphql' , }); useServer({ schema }, wsServer); });

🔗 ws server usage with subscriptions-transport-ws backwards compatibility import http from 'http' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { execute, subscribe } from 'graphql' ; import { GRAPHQL_TRANSPORT_WS_PROTOCOL } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { SubscriptionServer, GRAPHQL_WS } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const graphqlWs = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true }); useServer({ schema }, graphqlWs); const subTransWs = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true }); SubscriptionServer.create( { schema, execute, subscribe, }, subTransWs, ); const server = http.createServer( function weServeSocketsOnly ( _, res ) { res.writeHead( 404 ); res.end(); }); server.on( 'upgrade' , ( req, socket, head ) => { const protocol = req.headers[ 'sec-websocket-protocol' ]; const protocols = Array .isArray(protocol) ? protocol : protocol?.split( ',' ).map( ( p ) => p.trim()); const wss = protocols?.includes(GRAPHQL_WS) && !protocols.includes(GRAPHQL_TRANSPORT_WS_PROTOCOL) ? subTransWs : graphqlWs; wss.handleUpgrade(req, socket, head, ( ws ) => { wss.emit( 'connection' , ws, req); }); }); server.listen( 4000 );

🔗 ws server usage with console logging import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { schema, onConnect: ( ctx ) => { console .log( 'Connect' , ctx); }, onSubscribe: ( ctx, msg ) => { console .log( 'Subscribe' , { ctx, msg }); }, onNext: ( ctx, msg, args, result ) => { console .debug( 'Next' , { ctx, msg, args, result }); }, onError: ( ctx, msg, errors ) => { console .error( 'Error' , { ctx, msg, errors }); }, onComplete: ( ctx, msg ) => { console .log( 'Complete' , { ctx, msg }); }, }, wsServer, );

🔗 ws server usage on a multi WebSocket server import http from 'http' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import url from 'url' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; const server = http.createServer( function weServeSocketsOnly ( _, res ) { res.writeHead( 404 ); res.end(); }); const waveWS = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true }); const graphqlWS = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true }); server.on( 'upgrade' , ( request, socket, head ) => { const pathname = url.parse(request.url).pathname; if (pathname === '/wave' ) { return waveWS.handleUpgrade(request, socket, head, ( client ) => { waveWS.emit( 'connection' , client, request); }); } if (pathname === '/graphql' ) { return graphqlWS.handleUpgrade(request, socket, head, ( client ) => { graphqlWS.emit( 'connection' , client, request); }); } return socket.destroy(); }); waveWS.on( 'connection' , ( socket ) => { socket.send( '🌊' ); }); useServer({ schema }, graphqlWS); server.listen( 4000 );

🔗 ws server usage with custom context value import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema, getDynamicContext } from './my-graphql' ; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { context: ( ctx, msg, args ) => { return getDynamicContext(ctx, msg, args); }, schema, }, wsServer, );

🔗 ws server usage with dynamic schema import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema, checkIsAdmin, getDebugSchema } from './my-graphql' ; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { schema: async (ctx, msg, executionArgsWithoutSchema) => { const isAdmin = await checkIsAdmin(ctx.request); if (isAdmin) return getDebugSchema(ctx, msg, executionArgsWithoutSchema); return schema; }, }, wsServer, );

🔗 ws server usage with custom validation import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { validate } from 'graphql' ; import { schema, myValidationRules } from './my-graphql' ; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { validate: ( schema, document ) => validate(schema, document , myValidationRules), }, wsServer, );

🔗 ws server usage with custom execution arguments import { parse, validate } from 'graphql' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema, myValidationRules } from './my-graphql' ; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { onSubscribe: ( ctx, msg ) => { const args = { schema, operationName: msg.payload.operationName, document : parse(msg.payload.query), variableValues: msg.payload.variables, }; const errors = validate(args.schema, args.document, myValidationRules); if (errors.length > 0 ) { return errors; } return args; }, }, wsServer, );

🔗 ws server usage accepting only subscription operations import { parse, validate, getOperationAST, GraphQLError } from 'graphql' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql' ; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { onSubscribe: ( _ctx, msg ) => { const args = { schema, operationName: msg.payload.operationName, document : parse(msg.payload.query), variableValues: msg.payload.variables, }; const operationAST = getOperationAST(args.document, args.operationName); if (!operationAST) { return [ new GraphQLError( 'Unable to identify operation' )]; } if (operationAST.operation !== 'subscription' ) { return [ new GraphQLError( 'Only subscription operations are supported' )]; throw new Error ( 'Only subscription operations are supported' ); } const errors = validate(args.schema, args.document); if (errors.length > 0 ) { return errors; } return args; }, }, wsServer, );

🔗 ws server and client usage with persisted queries import { parse, ExecutionArgs } from 'graphql' ; import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; type QueryID = string ; const queriesStore: Record<QueryID, ExecutionArgs> = { iWantTheGreetings: { schema, document : parse( 'subscription Greetings { greetings }' ), }, }; const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { onSubscribe: ( _ctx, msg ) => { const persistedQuery = queriesStore[msg.payload.extensions?.persistedQuery]; if (persistedQuery) { return { ...persistedQuery, variableValues: msg.payload.variables, }; } throw new Error ( '404: Query Not Found' ); }, }, wsServer, ); import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws' ; const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://persisted.graphql:4000/queries' , }); ( async ( ) => { const onNext = ( ) => { }; await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { client.subscribe( { query: '', extensions: { persistedQuery: 'iWantTheGreetings', }, }, { next: onNext, error: reject, complete: resolve, }, ); } ); expect( onNext ).toBeCalledTimes( 5 ); } ) () ;

🔗 ws server and client auth usage with token expiration, validation and refresh import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws' ; import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws' ; import { CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema' ; import { isTokenValid } from './my-auth' ; const wsServer = new WebSocket.Server({ port: 4000 , path: '/graphql' , }); useServer( { schema, onConnect: async (ctx) => { if (!( await isTokenValid(ctx.connectionParams?.token))) return false ; }, onSubscribe: async (ctx) => { if (!( await isTokenValid(ctx.connectionParams?.token))) return ctx.extra.socket.close(CloseCode.Forbidden, 'Forbidden' ); }, onNext: async (ctx) => { if (!( await isTokenValid(ctx.connectionParams?.token))) return ctx.extra.socket.close(CloseCode.Forbidden, 'Forbidden' ); }, }, wsServer, ); import { createClient, CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws' ; import { getCurrentToken, getCurrentTokenExpiresIn, refreshCurrentToken, } from './my-auth' ; let shouldRefreshToken = false , tokenExpiryTimeout = null ; const client = createClient({ url: 'ws://server-validates.auth:4000/graphql' , connectionParams: async () => { if (shouldRefreshToken) { await refreshCurrentToken(); shouldRefreshToken = false ; } return { token: getCurrentToken() }; }, on: { connected: ( socket ) => { clearTimeout(tokenExpiryTimeout); tokenExpiryTimeout = setTimeout( () => { if (socket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) socket.close(CloseCode.Forbidden, 'Forbidden' ); }, getCurrentTokenExpiresIn()); }, closed: ( event ) => { if (event.code === CloseCode.Forbidden) shouldRefreshToken = true ; }, }, });

Check the docs folder out for TypeDoc generated documentation.

Read about the exact transport intricacies used by the library in the GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol document.

File a bug, contribute with code, or improve documentation? Read up on our guidelines for contributing and drive development with yarn test --watch away!

Disclaimer

This library and the GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol are not cross-compatible with the legacy subscriptions-transport-ws and its accompanying Protocol.