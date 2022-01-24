Use Server-sent events (SSE) instead? Check out graphql-sse!
yarn add graphql-ws
import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';
/**
* Construct a GraphQL schema and define the necessary resolvers.
*
* type Query {
* hello: String
* }
* type Subscription {
* greetings: String
* }
*/
export const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
hello: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve: () => 'world',
},
},
}),
subscription: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Subscription',
fields: {
greetings: {
type: GraphQLString,
subscribe: async function* () {
for (const hi of ['Hi', 'Bonjour', 'Hola', 'Ciao', 'Zdravo']) {
yield { greetings: hi };
}
},
},
},
}),
});
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './previous-step';
const server = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer({ schema }, server);
console.log('Listening to port 4000');
import uWS from 'uWebSockets.js'; // yarn add uWebSockets.js@uNetworking/uWebSockets.js#<tag>
import { makeBehavior } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/uWebSockets';
import { schema } from './previous-step';
uWS
.App()
.ws('/graphql', makeBehavior({ schema }))
.listen(4000, (listenSocket) => {
if (listenSocket) {
console.log('Listening to port 4000');
}
});
import Fastify from 'fastify'; // yarn add fastify
import fastifyWebsocket from 'fastify-websocket'; // yarn add fastify-websocket
import { makeHandler } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/fastify-websocket';
import { schema } from './previous-step';
const fastify = Fastify();
fastify.register(fastifyWebsocket);
fastify.get('/graphql', { websocket: true }, makeHandler({ schema }));
fastify.listen(4000, (err) => {
if (err) {
fastify.log.error(err);
return process.exit(1);
}
console.log('Listening to port 4000');
});
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws';
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://localhost:4000/graphql',
});
// query
(async () => {
const result = await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
let result;
client.subscribe(
{
query: '{ hello }',
},
{
next: (data) => (result = data),
error: reject,
complete: () => resolve(result),
},
);
});
expect(result).toEqual({ hello: 'Hello World!' });
})();
// subscription
(async () => {
const onNext = () => {
/* handle incoming values */
};
let unsubscribe = () => {
/* complete the subscription */
};
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
unsubscribe = client.subscribe(
{
query: 'subscription { greetings }',
},
{
next: onNext,
error: reject,
complete: resolve,
},
);
});
expect(onNext).toBeCalledTimes(5); // we say "Hi" in 5 languages
})();
import { createClient, SubscribePayload } from 'graphql-ws';
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://hey.there:4000/graphql',
});
async function execute<T>(payload: SubscribePayload) {
return new Promise<T>((resolve, reject) => {
let result: T;
client.subscribe<T>(payload, {
next: (data) => (result = data),
error: reject,
complete: () => resolve(result),
});
});
}
// use
(async () => {
try {
const result = await execute({
query: '{ hello }',
});
// complete
// next = result = { data: { hello: 'Hello World!' } }
} catch (err) {
// error
}
})();
import { createClient, SubscribePayload } from 'graphql-ws';
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://iterators.ftw:4000/graphql',
});
function subscribe<T>(payload: SubscribePayload): AsyncGenerator<T> {
let deferred: {
resolve: (done: boolean) => void;
reject: (err: unknown) => void;
} | null = null;
const pending: T[] = [];
let throwMe: unknown = null,
done = false;
const dispose = client.subscribe<T>(payload, {
next: (data) => {
pending.push(data);
deferred?.resolve(false);
},
error: (err) => {
throwMe = err;
deferred?.reject(throwMe);
},
complete: () => {
done = true;
deferred?.resolve(true);
},
});
return {
[Symbol.asyncIterator]() {
return this;
},
async next() {
if (done) return { done: true, value: undefined };
if (throwMe) throw throwMe;
if (pending.length) return { value: pending.shift()! };
return (await new Promise<boolean>(
(resolve, reject) => (deferred = { resolve, reject }),
))
? { done: true, value: undefined }
: { value: pending.shift()! };
},
async throw(err) {
throw err;
},
async return() {
dispose();
return { done: true, value: undefined };
},
};
}
(async () => {
const subscription = subscribe({
query: 'subscription { greetings }',
});
// subscription.return() to dispose
for await (const result of subscription) {
// next = result = { data: { greetings: 5x } }
}
// complete
})();
import { Observable } from 'relay-runtime';
// or
import { Observable } from '@apollo/client/core';
// or
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
// or
import Observable from 'zen-observable';
// or any other lib which implements Observables as per the ECMAScript proposal: https://github.com/tc39/proposal-observable
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://graphql.loves:4000/observables',
});
function toObservable(operation) {
return new Observable((observer) =>
client.subscribe(operation, {
next: (data) => observer.next(data),
error: (err) => observer.error(err),
complete: () => observer.complete(),
}),
);
}
const observable = toObservable({ query: `subscription { ping }` });
const subscription = observable.subscribe({
next: (data) => {
expect(data).toBe({ data: { ping: 'pong' } });
},
});
// ⏱
subscription.unsubscribe();
import {
Network,
Observable,
RequestParameters,
Variables,
} from 'relay-runtime';
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws';
const subscriptionsClient = createClient({
url: 'ws://i.love:4000/graphql',
connectionParams: () => {
const session = getSession();
if (!session) {
return {};
}
return {
Authorization: `Bearer ${session.token}`,
};
},
});
// yes, both fetch AND subscribe handled in one implementation
function fetchOrSubscribe(operation: RequestParameters, variables: Variables) {
return Observable.create((sink) => {
if (!operation.text) {
return sink.error(new Error('Operation text cannot be empty'));
}
return subscriptionsClient.subscribe(
{
operationName: operation.name,
query: operation.text,
variables,
},
sink,
);
});
}
export const network = Network.create(fetchOrSubscribe, fetchOrSubscribe);
import { createClient, defaultExchanges, subscriptionExchange } from 'urql';
import { createClient as createWSClient } from 'graphql-ws';
const wsClient = createWSClient({
url: 'ws://its.urql:4000/graphql',
});
const client = createClient({
url: '/graphql',
exchanges: [
...defaultExchanges,
subscriptionExchange({
forwardSubscription(operation) {
return {
subscribe: (sink) => {
const dispose = wsClient.subscribe(operation, sink);
return {
unsubscribe: dispose,
};
},
};
},
}),
],
});
// for Apollo Client v3:
import {
ApolloLink,
Operation,
FetchResult,
Observable,
} from '@apollo/client/core';
// or for Apollo Client v2:
// import { ApolloLink, Operation, FetchResult, Observable } from 'apollo-link'; // yarn add apollo-link
import { print } from 'graphql';
import { createClient, ClientOptions, Client } from 'graphql-ws';
class WebSocketLink extends ApolloLink {
private client: Client;
constructor(options: ClientOptions) {
super();
this.client = createClient(options);
}
public request(operation: Operation): Observable<FetchResult> {
return new Observable((sink) => {
return this.client.subscribe<FetchResult>(
{ ...operation, query: print(operation.query) },
{
next: sink.next.bind(sink),
complete: sink.complete.bind(sink),
error: sink.error.bind(sink),
},
);
});
}
}
const link = new WebSocketLink({
url: 'ws://where.is:4000/graphql',
connectionParams: () => {
const session = getSession();
if (!session) {
return {};
}
return {
Authorization: `Bearer ${session.token}`,
};
},
});
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws';
import { waitForHealthy } from './my-servers';
const url = 'ws://i.want.retry:4000/control/graphql';
const client = createClient({
url,
retryWait: async function waitForServerHealthyBeforeRetry() {
// if you have a server healthcheck, you can wait for it to become
// healthy before retrying after an abrupt disconnect (most commonly a restart)
await waitForHealthy(url);
// after the server becomes ready, wait for a second + random 1-4s timeout
// (avoid DDoSing yourself) and try connecting again
await new Promise((resolve) =>
setTimeout(resolve, 1000 + Math.random() * 3000),
);
},
});
import { createClient, Client, ClientOptions } from 'graphql-ws';
import { giveMeAFreshToken } from './token-giver';
interface RestartableClient extends Client {
restart(): void;
}
function createRestartableClient(options: ClientOptions): RestartableClient {
let restartRequested = false;
let restart = () => {
restartRequested = true;
};
const client = createClient({
...options,
on: {
...options.on,
opened: (socket) => {
options.on?.opened?.(socket);
restart = () => {
if (socket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {
// if the socket is still open for the restart, do the restart
socket.close(4205, 'Client Restart');
} else {
// otherwise the socket might've closed, indicate that you want
// a restart on the next opened event
restartRequested = true;
}
};
// just in case you were eager to restart
if (restartRequested) {
restartRequested = false;
restart();
}
},
},
});
return {
...client,
restart: () => restart(),
};
}
const client = createRestartableClient({
url: 'ws://graceful.restart:4000/is/a/non-fatal/close-code',
connectionParams: async () => {
const token = await giveMeAFreshToken();
return { token };
},
});
// all subscriptions from `client.subscribe` will resubscribe after `client.restart`
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws';
let activeSocket,
timedOut,
pingSentAt = 0,
latency = 0;
createClient({
url: 'ws://i.time.out:4000/and-measure/latency',
keepAlive: 10_000, // ping server every 10 seconds
on: {
opened: (socket) => (activeSocket = socket),
ping: (received) => {
if (!received /* sent */) {
pingSentAt = Date.now();
timedOut = setTimeout(() => {
if (activeSocket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN)
activeSocket.close(4408, 'Request Timeout');
}, 5_000); // wait 5 seconds for the pong and then close the connection
}
},
pong: (received) => {
if (received) {
latency = Date.now() - pingSentAt;
clearTimeout(timedOut); // pong is received, clear connection close timeout
}
},
},
});
import {
createClient,
Client,
ClientOptions,
stringifyMessage,
PingMessage,
PongMessage,
MessageType,
} from 'graphql-ws';
interface PingerClient extends Client {
ping(payload?: PingMessage['payload']): void;
pong(payload?: PongMessage['payload']): void;
}
function createPingerClient(options: ClientOptions): PingerClient {
let activeSocket: WebSocket;
const client = createClient({
disablePong: true,
...options,
on: {
opened: (socket) => {
options.on?.opened?.(socket);
activeSocket = socket;
},
},
});
return {
...client,
ping: (payload) => {
if (activeSocket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN)
activeSocket.send(
stringifyMessage({
type: MessageType.Ping,
payload,
}),
);
},
pong: (payload) => {
if (activeSocket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN)
activeSocket.send(
stringifyMessage({
type: MessageType.Pong,
payload,
}),
);
},
};
}
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws';
function supportsGraphQLTransportWS(url: string): Promise<boolean> {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
const client = createClient({
url,
retryAttempts: 0, // fail immediately
lazy: false, // connect as soon as the client is created
on: {
closed: () => resolve(false), // connection rejected, probably not supported
connected: () => {
resolve(true); // connected = supported
client.dispose(); // dispose after check
},
},
});
});
}
const supported = await supportsGraphQLTransportWS(
'ws://some.unknown:4000/enpoint',
);
if (supported) {
// use graphql-ws
} else {
// fallback (use subscriptions-transport-ws?)
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>GraphQL over WebSocket</title>
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://unpkg.com/graphql-ws/umd/graphql-ws.min.js"
></script>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">
const client = graphqlWs.createClient({
url: 'ws://umdfor.the:4000/win/graphql',
});
// consider other recipes for usage inspiration
</script>
</body>
</html>
const ws = require('ws'); // yarn add ws
const Crypto = require('crypto');
const { createClient } = require('graphql-ws');
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://no.browser:4000/graphql',
webSocketImpl: ws,
/**
* Generates a v4 UUID to be used as the ID.
* Reference: https://gist.github.com/jed/982883
*/
generateID: () =>
([1e7] + -1e3 + -4e3 + -8e3 + -1e11).replace(/[018]/g, (c) =>
(c ^ (Crypto.randomBytes(1)[0] & (15 >> (c / 4)))).toString(16),
),
});
// consider other recipes for usage inspiration
const WebSocket = require('ws'); // yarn add ws
const { createClient } = require('graphql-ws');
class MyWebSocket extends WebSocket {
constructor(address, protocols) {
super(address, protocols, {
headers: {
// your custom headers go here
'User-Agent': 'graphql-ws client',
'X-Custom-Header': 'hello world',
},
});
}
}
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://node.custom-headers:4000/graphql',
webSocketImpl: MyWebSocket,
});
// consider other recipes for usage inspiration
// minimal version of `import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';`
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { makeServer, CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
// make
const server = makeServer({ schema });
// create websocket server
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
// implement
wsServer.on('connection', (socket, request) => {
// a new socket opened, let graphql-ws take over
const closed = server.opened(
{
protocol: socket.protocol, // will be validated
send: (data) =>
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
socket.send(data, (err) => (err ? reject(err) : resolve()));
}), // control your data flow by timing the promise resolve
close: (code, reason) => socket.close(code, reason), // there are protocol standard closures
onMessage: (cb) =>
socket.on('message', async (event) => {
try {
// wait for the the operation to complete
// - if init message, waits for connect
// - if query/mutation, waits for result
// - if subscription, waits for complete
await cb(event.toString());
} catch (err) {
// all errors that could be thrown during the
// execution of operations will be caught here
socket.close(CloseCode.InternalServerError, err.message);
}
}),
},
// pass values to the `extra` field in the context
{ socket, request },
);
// notify server that the socket closed
socket.once('close', (code, reason) => closed(code, reason));
});
// check extended implementation at `{ useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws'`
import http from 'http';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { makeServer, CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
import { validate } from './my-auth';
// extra in the context
interface Extra {
readonly request: http.IncomingMessage;
}
// your custom auth
class Forbidden extends Error {}
function handleAuth(request: http.IncomingMessage) {
// do your auth on every subscription connect
const good = validate(request.headers['authorization']);
// or const { iDontApprove } = session(request.cookies);
if (!good) {
// throw a custom error to be handled
throw new Forbidden(':(');
}
}
// make graphql server
const gqlServer = makeServer<Extra>({
schema,
onConnect: async (ctx) => {
// do your auth on every connect
await handleAuth(ctx.extra.request);
},
onSubscribe: async (ctx) => {
// or maybe on every subscribe
await handleAuth(ctx.extra.request);
},
onNext: async (ctx) => {
// haha why not on every result emission?
await handleAuth(ctx.extra.request);
},
});
// create websocket server
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
// implement
wsServer.on('connection', (socket, request) => {
// you may even reject the connection without ever reaching the lib
// return socket.close(4403, 'Forbidden');
// pass the connection to graphql-ws
const closed = gqlServer.opened(
{
protocol: socket.protocol, // will be validated
send: (data) =>
new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// control your data flow by timing the promise resolve
socket.send(data, (err) => (err ? reject(err) : resolve()));
}),
close: (code, reason) => socket.close(code, reason), // for standard closures
onMessage: (cb) => {
socket.on('message', async (event) => {
try {
// wait for the the operation to complete
// - if init message, waits for connect
// - if query/mutation, waits for result
// - if subscription, waits for complete
await cb(event.toString());
} catch (err) {
// all errors that could be thrown during the
// execution of operations will be caught here
if (err instanceof Forbidden) {
// your magic
} else {
socket.close(CloseCode.InternalServerError, err.message);
}
}
});
},
},
// pass request to the extra
{ request },
);
// notify server that the socket closed
socket.once('close', (code, reason) => closed(code, reason));
});
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import {
makeServer,
CloseCode,
stringifyMessage,
MessageType,
} from 'graphql-ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
// make
const server = makeServer({ schema });
// create websocket server
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
// implement
wsServer.on('connection', (socket, request) => {
// subprotocol pinger because WS level ping/pongs might not be available
let pinger, pongWait;
function ping() {
if (socket.readyState === socket.OPEN) {
// send the subprotocol level ping message
socket.send(stringifyMessage({ type: MessageType.Ping }));
// wait for the pong for 6 seconds and then terminate
pongWait = setTimeout(() => {
clearInterval(pinger);
socket.close();
}, 6_000);
}
}
// ping the client on an interval every 12 seconds
pinger = setInterval(() => ping(), 12_000);
// a new socket opened, let graphql-ws take over
const closed = server.opened(
{
protocol: socket.protocol, // will be validated
send: (data) => socket.send(data),
close: (code, reason) => socket.close(code, reason),
onMessage: (cb) =>
socket.on('message', async (event) => {
try {
// wait for the the operation to complete
// - if init message, waits for connect
// - if query/mutation, waits for result
// - if subscription, waits for complete
await cb(event.toString());
} catch (err) {
// all errors that could be thrown during the
// execution of operations will be caught here
socket.close(CloseCode.InternalServerError, err.message);
}
}),
// pong received, clear termination timeout
onPong: () => clearTimeout(pongWait),
},
// pass values to the `extra` field in the context
{ socket, request },
);
// notify server that the socket closed and stop the pinger
socket.once('close', (code, reason) => {
clearTimeout(pongWait);
clearInterval(pinger);
closed(code, reason);
});
});
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import express from 'express';
import { graphqlHTTP } from 'express-graphql';
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
// create express and middleware
const app = express();
app.use('/graphql', graphqlHTTP({ schema }));
const server = app.listen(4000, () => {
// create and use the websocket server
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
server,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer({ schema }, wsServer);
});
import express from 'express';
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
// create express
const app = express();
// create apollo server
const apolloServer = new ApolloServer({ schema });
// apply middleware
apolloServer.applyMiddleware({ app });
const server = app.listen(4000, () => {
// create and use the websocket server
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
server,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer({ schema }, wsServer);
});
import http from 'http';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { execute, subscribe } from 'graphql';
import { GRAPHQL_TRANSPORT_WS_PROTOCOL } from 'graphql-ws';
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { SubscriptionServer, GRAPHQL_WS } from 'subscriptions-transport-ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
// graphql-ws
const graphqlWs = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true });
useServer({ schema }, graphqlWs);
// subscriptions-transport-ws
const subTransWs = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true });
SubscriptionServer.create(
{
schema,
execute,
subscribe,
},
subTransWs,
);
// create http server
const server = http.createServer(function weServeSocketsOnly(_, res) {
res.writeHead(404);
res.end();
});
// listen for upgrades and delegate requests according to the WS subprotocol
server.on('upgrade', (req, socket, head) => {
// extract websocket subprotocol from header
const protocol = req.headers['sec-websocket-protocol'];
const protocols = Array.isArray(protocol)
? protocol
: protocol?.split(',').map((p) => p.trim());
// decide which websocket server to use
const wss =
protocols?.includes(GRAPHQL_WS) && // subscriptions-transport-ws subprotocol
!protocols.includes(GRAPHQL_TRANSPORT_WS_PROTOCOL) // graphql-ws subprotocol
? subTransWs
: // graphql-ws will welcome its own subprotocol and
// gracefully reject invalid ones. if the client supports
// both transports, graphql-ws will prevail
graphqlWs;
wss.handleUpgrade(req, socket, head, (ws) => {
wss.emit('connection', ws, req);
});
});
server.listen(4000);
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
schema,
onConnect: (ctx) => {
console.log('Connect', ctx);
},
onSubscribe: (ctx, msg) => {
console.log('Subscribe', { ctx, msg });
},
onNext: (ctx, msg, args, result) => {
console.debug('Next', { ctx, msg, args, result });
},
onError: (ctx, msg, errors) => {
console.error('Error', { ctx, msg, errors });
},
onComplete: (ctx, msg) => {
console.log('Complete', { ctx, msg });
},
},
wsServer,
);
import http from 'http';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import url from 'url';
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
const server = http.createServer(function weServeSocketsOnly(_, res) {
res.writeHead(404);
res.end();
});
/**
* Two websocket servers on different paths:
* - `/wave` sends out waves
* - `/graphql` serves graphql
*/
const waveWS = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true });
const graphqlWS = new WebSocketServer({ noServer: true });
// delegate upgrade requests to relevant destinations
server.on('upgrade', (request, socket, head) => {
const pathname = url.parse(request.url).pathname;
if (pathname === '/wave') {
return waveWS.handleUpgrade(request, socket, head, (client) => {
waveWS.emit('connection', client, request);
});
}
if (pathname === '/graphql') {
return graphqlWS.handleUpgrade(request, socket, head, (client) => {
graphqlWS.emit('connection', client, request);
});
}
return socket.destroy();
});
// wave on connect
waveWS.on('connection', (socket) => {
socket.send('🌊');
});
// serve graphql
useServer({ schema }, graphqlWS);
server.listen(4000);
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema, getDynamicContext } from './my-graphql';
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
context: (ctx, msg, args) => {
return getDynamicContext(ctx, msg, args);
}, // or static context by supplying the value direcly
schema,
},
wsServer,
);
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema, checkIsAdmin, getDebugSchema } from './my-graphql';
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
schema: async (ctx, msg, executionArgsWithoutSchema) => {
// will be called on every subscribe request
// allowing you to dynamically supply the schema
// using the depending on the provided arguments.
// throwing an error here closes the socket with
// the `Error` message in the close event reason
const isAdmin = await checkIsAdmin(ctx.request);
if (isAdmin) return getDebugSchema(ctx, msg, executionArgsWithoutSchema);
return schema;
},
},
wsServer,
);
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { validate } from 'graphql';
import { schema, myValidationRules } from './my-graphql';
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
validate: (schema, document) =>
validate(schema, document, myValidationRules),
},
wsServer,
);
import { parse, validate } from 'graphql';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema, myValidationRules } from './my-graphql';
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
onSubscribe: (ctx, msg) => {
const args = {
schema,
operationName: msg.payload.operationName,
document: parse(msg.payload.query),
variableValues: msg.payload.variables,
};
// dont forget to validate when returning custom execution args!
const errors = validate(args.schema, args.document, myValidationRules);
if (errors.length > 0) {
return errors; // return `GraphQLError[]` to send `ErrorMessage` and stop subscription
}
return args;
},
},
wsServer,
);
import { parse, validate, getOperationAST, GraphQLError } from 'graphql';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql';
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
onSubscribe: (_ctx, msg) => {
// construct the execution arguments
const args = {
schema,
operationName: msg.payload.operationName,
document: parse(msg.payload.query),
variableValues: msg.payload.variables,
};
const operationAST = getOperationAST(args.document, args.operationName);
if (!operationAST) {
// returning `GraphQLError[]` sends an `ErrorMessage` and stops the subscription
return [new GraphQLError('Unable to identify operation')];
}
// handle mutation and query requests
if (operationAST.operation !== 'subscription') {
// returning `GraphQLError[]` sends an `ErrorMessage` and stops the subscription
return [new GraphQLError('Only subscription operations are supported')];
// or if you want to be strict and terminate the connection on illegal operations
throw new Error('Only subscription operations are supported');
}
// dont forget to validate
const errors = validate(args.schema, args.document);
if (errors.length > 0) {
// returning `GraphQLError[]` sends an `ErrorMessage` and stops the subscription
return errors;
}
// ready execution arguments
return args;
},
},
wsServer,
);
// 🛸 server
import { parse, ExecutionArgs } from 'graphql';
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
// a unique GraphQL execution ID used for representing
// a query in the persisted queries store. when subscribing
// you should use the `SubscriptionPayload.query` to transmit the id
type QueryID = string;
const queriesStore: Record<QueryID, ExecutionArgs> = {
iWantTheGreetings: {
schema, // you may even provide different schemas in the queries store
document: parse('subscription Greetings { greetings }'),
},
};
const wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
onSubscribe: (_ctx, msg) => {
const persistedQuery =
queriesStore[msg.payload.extensions?.persistedQuery];
if (persistedQuery) {
return {
...persistedQuery,
variableValues: msg.payload.variables, // use the variables from the client
};
}
// for extra security you only allow the queries from the store.
// if you want to support both, simply remove the throw below and
// graphql-ws will handle the query for you
throw new Error('404: Query Not Found');
},
},
wsServer,
);
// 📺 client
import { createClient } from 'graphql-ws';
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://persisted.graphql:4000/queries',
});
(async () => {
const onNext = () => {
/**/
};
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
client.subscribe(
{
query: '', // query field is required, but you can leave it empty for persisted queries
extensions: {
persistedQuery: 'iWantTheGreetings',
},
},
{
next: onNext,
error: reject,
complete: resolve,
},
);
});
expect(onNext).toBeCalledTimes(5); // greetings in 5 languages
})();
// 🛸 server
import { WebSocketServer } from 'ws'; // yarn add ws
// import ws from 'ws'; yarn add ws@7
// const WebSocketServer = ws.Server;
import { useServer } from 'graphql-ws/lib/use/ws';
import { CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';
import { isTokenValid } from './my-auth';
const wsServer = new WebSocket.Server({
port: 4000,
path: '/graphql',
});
useServer(
{
schema,
onConnect: async (ctx) => {
// do your auth check on every connect
if (!(await isTokenValid(ctx.connectionParams?.token)))
// returning false from the onConnect callback will close with `4403: Forbidden`;
// therefore, being synonymous to ctx.extra.socket.close(4403, 'Forbidden');
return false;
},
onSubscribe: async (ctx) => {
// or maybe on every subscribe
if (!(await isTokenValid(ctx.connectionParams?.token)))
return ctx.extra.socket.close(CloseCode.Forbidden, 'Forbidden');
},
onNext: async (ctx) => {
// why not on every result emission? lol
if (!(await isTokenValid(ctx.connectionParams?.token)))
return ctx.extra.socket.close(CloseCode.Forbidden, 'Forbidden');
},
},
wsServer,
);
// 📺 client
import { createClient, CloseCode } from 'graphql-ws';
import {
getCurrentToken,
getCurrentTokenExpiresIn,
refreshCurrentToken,
} from './my-auth';
// non-fatal WebSocket connection close events will cause the
// client to automatically reconnect. the retries are silent, meaning
// that the client will not error out unless the retry attempts have been
// exceeded or the close event was fatal (read more about the fatal
// close events in the documentation). additionally, all active subscriptions
// will automatically resubscribe upon successful reconnect. this behaviour
// can be leveraged to implement a secure and sound way of authentication;
// handling server-side validation, expiry indication and timely token refreshes
// indicates that the server closed the connection because of
// an auth problem. it indicates that the token should refresh
let shouldRefreshToken = false,
// the socket close timeout due to token expiry
tokenExpiryTimeout = null;
const client = createClient({
url: 'ws://server-validates.auth:4000/graphql',
connectionParams: async () => {
if (shouldRefreshToken) {
// refresh the token because it is no longer valid
await refreshCurrentToken();
// and reset the flag to avoid refreshing too many times
shouldRefreshToken = false;
}
return { token: getCurrentToken() };
},
on: {
connected: (socket) => {
// clear timeout on every connect for debouncing the expiry
clearTimeout(tokenExpiryTimeout);
// set a token expiry timeout for closing the socket
// with an `4403: Forbidden` close event indicating
// that the token expired. the `closed` event listner below
// will set the token refresh flag to true
tokenExpiryTimeout = setTimeout(() => {
if (socket.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN)
socket.close(CloseCode.Forbidden, 'Forbidden');
}, getCurrentTokenExpiresIn());
},
closed: (event) => {
// if closed with the `4403: Forbidden` close event
// the client or the server is communicating that the token
// is no longer valid and should be therefore refreshed
if (event.code === CloseCode.Forbidden) shouldRefreshToken = true;
},
},
});
Check the docs folder out for TypeDoc generated documentation.
Read about the exact transport intricacies used by the library in the GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol document.
File a bug, contribute with code, or improve documentation? Read up on our guidelines for contributing and drive development with
yarn test --watch away!
This library and the GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol are not cross-compatible with the legacy
subscriptions-transport-ws and its accompanying Protocol.
You must use
graphql-ws coherently and implement the GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol on both sides, server and the client.