A tool to combine, link and transform GraphQL schemas
Use graphql-weaver if you have multiple GraphQL servers and want to combine them into one API. Features like namespacing, links and custom transformation modules allow you to augment the API as you like.
npm install --save graphql-weaver
Basic usage:
const schema: GraphQLSchema = await weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [{
namespace: 'model',
typePrefix: 'Model',
url: 'http://localhost:8080/graphql' // url to a GraphQL endpoint
}, {
namespace: 'local',
schema: new GraphQLSchema(/* ... */) // use schema instance directly
}]
})
A woven schema is an executable GraphQL schema built from several endpoints. For each endpoint, you can either specify a URL to a GraphQL server, pass an executable GraphQL schema instance, or implement the
GraphQLClient interface yourself.
In its basic configuration,
weaveSchemas merges the query, mutation and subscription fields of all endpoints. To avoid name collisions, you can specify the
namespace and
typePrefix properties like seen above. The
typePrefix will be prepended to all types;
namespace causes the fields of this endpoint to be wrapped in a field, to be queried via
{ model { aFieldOfModel } }.
In the spirit of GraphQL, this tool allows you to create links between objects of different endpoints. Suppose you have a music recommendation service and a music library service. You can make the whole properties of a song available in the recommendation API without the recommendation service knowing all song properties.
const schema: GraphQLSchema = await weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [{
namespace: 'library',
url: 'http://example.com/library/graphql'
}, {
namespace: 'recommendations',
url: 'http://example.com/recommendations/graphql',
fieldMetadata: {
'Recommendation.song': { // Field song in type Recommendation
link: {
field: 'library.Song', // field Song in namespace library
argument: 'id', // argument of library.Song
batchMode: false,
}
}
}
}]
});
This assumes the library schema has a field
Song with argument
id, and the recommendations schema has a type
Recommendation with a field
song which contains the song id. Then, you can query the recommendations with all song information like this:
query {
recommendations {
myRecommendations {
recommendedAt
song {
id
artist
title
year
}
}
}
}
If there are many recommendations, this is ineficcient because all songs are queried independently. If the library schema supports querying multiple songs at once, you can set
batchMode to
true. If the library schema may return the songs in a different order than the ids its get, you need to set
keyField too.
const schema: GraphQLSchema = await weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [{
namespace: 'library',
url: 'http://example.com/library/graphql'
}, {
namespace: 'recommendations',
url: 'http://example.com/recommendations/graphql',
fieldMetadata: {
'Recommendation.song': {
link: {
field: 'library.allSongs',
argument: 'filter.ids', // allSongs has an argument filter with an array field ids
batchMode: true,
keyField: 'id' // the name of a field in Song type that contains the id
}
}
}
}]
});
In the case where you want to perfom a link from a single id to a list of many related items, include
linkFieldName as an alias for the linked list of items, and the
oneToMany flag. Since we are making a single request for a GraphQL list of items,
batchMode is not required and should be set to
false.
const schema: GraphQLSchema = await weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [{
namespace: 'library',
url: 'http://example.com/library/graphql'
}, {
namespace: 'recommendations',
url: 'http://example.com/recommendations/graphql',
fieldMetadata: {
'Artist.name': { // Field name in type Artist
link: {
field: 'library.allSongs', // field allSongs in namespace library
argument: 'filter.artistName', // argument of library.Song
batchMode: false, // batchMode must be set to false
oneToMany: true,
linkFieldName: 'songsByThisArtist' // the "virtual" field that will be populated
}
}
}
}]
});
This assumes the library schema has a field
allSongs which accepts a
filter argument, where one of the filter properties is
artistName. This also assumes that the recommendations schema has a type
Artist with a field
name which contains the artists name. This configuration will add new virtual field
songsByThisArtist on the
Artist type which will allow you to query an Artist along with their songs like this:
query {
recommendations {
myFavoriteArtists {
name
genre
songsByThisArtist {
id
title
year
}
}
}
}
What if you want to sort the recommendations by the song age, or filter by artist? The recommendation service currently does not know about these fields, so it does not offer an API to sort or order by any of them. Using graphql-weaver, this problem is easily solved:
const schema: GraphQLSchema = await weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [{
namespace: 'library',
url: 'http://example.com/library/graphql'
}, {
namespace: 'recommendations',
url: 'http://example.com/recommendations/graphql',
fieldMetadata: {
'Recommendation.song': {
link: {
field: 'library.allSongs',
argument: 'filter.ids',
batchMode: true, // is now required
keyField: 'id' // this one too
}
},
'Query.myRecommendations': { // Field myRecommendations on type Query
join: {
linkField: 'song', // The field name song in the type Recommendation
}
}
}
}]
});
This assumes that the library service offers a way to filter and sort songs via the
orderBy and
filter arguments. Using it is simple:
query {
recommendations {
myRecommendations(filter: { song: { artist: "Ed Sheeran" } }, orderBy: song_year_DESC) {
recommendedAt
song {
id
artist
title
year
}
}
}
}
A note on efficiency: The list of recommendations should be relatively small (not more than a few hundred), as all recommendations need to be fetched so that their ids can be sent to the library for filtering and sorting.
All four presented features (namespaces, type prefixes, links and joins) are implemented as independent modules. If you need something else, you can just write your own module:
class MyModule implements PipelineModule {
transformExtendedSchema(schema: ExtendedSchema): ExtendedSchema {
// do something with the schema
return schema;
}
transformQuery(query: Query): Query {
// do something with the query
return query;
}
}
const schema: GraphQLSchema = weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [{
namespace: 'library',
url: 'http://example.com/library/graphql',
}],
pipelineConfig: {
transformPreMergePipeline(modules: PipelineModule[], context: PreMergeModuleContext): PipelineModule[] {
// These modules are executed for each endpoint
return [
...modules,
new MyModule()
]
},
transformPostMergePipeline(modules: PipelineModule[], context: PostMergeModuleContext): PipelineModule[] {
// These modules are executed once for the merged schema
return [
...modules,
new MyModule()
]
}
}
});
For a simple module, see
TypePrefixModule. The section Architecture below gives an overview over the pipeline architecture.
To simplify modifications to a schema, graphql-weaver ships
graphql-transformer (and
transformExtendedSchema). You can change types and fields as you like with a simple function:
const transformedSchema = transformSchema(originalSchema, {
transformField(field: GraphQLNamedFieldConfig<any, any>, context) {
// Rename a field in a type
if (context.oldOuterType.name == 'MyType') {
return {
...field,
name: field.name + 'ButCooler'
}
}
return field;
},
transformObjectType(type: GraphQLObjectTypeConfig<any, any>) {
if (type.name == 'MyType') {
return {
...type,
name: 'MyCoolType'
};
}
return type;
},
transformFields(fields: GraphQLFieldConfigMap<any, any>, context) {
// You can even copy types on the fly and transform the copies
const type2 = context.copyType(context.oldOuterType, {
transformObjectType(typeConfig: GraphQLObjectTypeConfig<any, any>) {
return {
...typeConfig,
name: typeConfig.name + '2'
};
}
});
// This just adds a reflexive field "self" to all types, but its type does not have
// the "self" field (because it is a copy from the original type, see above)
// it also won't have the "cool" rename applied because the top-level transformers are not applied
return {
...fields,
self: {
type: type2,
resolve: (source: any) => source
}
}
}
});
For more information, refer to the graphql-transformer project.
By default,
weaveSchemas throws a
WeavingError if an endpoint schema could not be fetched or the link and join features
are configured incorrectly. You can change this behavior with the
errorHandling property:
weaveSchemas({
endpoints: [ /* ... */ ],
errorHandling: WeavingErrorHandlingMode.CONTINUE_AND_REPORT_IN_SCHEMA
})
There are four modes available:
THROW is the default behavior which throws all schema errors
CONTINUE ignores errors. If the endpoint schema cannot be created at all, it will be missing in the result config.
If a join or link feature is malconfigured, this one configuration will be skipped.
Use
weaveSchemasExt to retrieve a list of errors.
CONTINUE_AND_REPORT_IN_SCHEMA behaves like
CONTINUE, but errors are additionally displayed to the user via a
special _errors field on the root query type.
CONTINUE_AND_ADD_PLACEHOLDERS is like
CONTINUE_AND_REPORT_IN_SCHEMA, but namespaced endpoints that completely fail
are also replaced by an object with a field _error.
Since version 0.11, graphql-weaver propagates runtime errors of endpoints transparently and in the most intuitive way.
For the most part, this means everything should work as expected. However, the mapping is more complex as it might seem, so if you find an error mapping that looks wrong, please open an issue.
After cloning the repository, run
npm install
npm start
To run the test suite, run
npm test
To debug/run the application (or tests) in WebStorm, right-click on
graphql-weaver.js (or
graphql-weaver-tests.js, respectively) and choose Debug/Run.
graphql-weaver takes a set of GraphQL endpoints, transforms them through pipelines, merges them, transforms the merged schema again and exposes that as its woven schema.
+------+ +------+ +------+
Endpoints |Schema| |Schema| |Schema|
+------+ +------+ +------+
+------+ +------+ +------+
X X X X X X
Pipelines X X X X X X
XX XX XX
+ +
Merge +----------------+
+------+
X X
Pipeline X X
XX
+------+
Server |Schema|
+------+
The merge in the middle simply merges all the fields of the Query/Mutation types. All the other features, like type prefixing, field namespacing, even resolvers, is implemented by pipeline modules.
You'll find the list of modules in
src/pipeline/pipeline.ts. For a description of each module, please refer to the TypeDoc comments.
graphql - general utilities for working with GraphQL schemas and queries
extended-schema - an implementation of storing and exposing metadata on fields, the concept being discussed on GitHub
graphql-client - GraphQL client library, with local and http implementations
pipeline - the core, being framework and modules for graphql-weaver's features
config - configuration parameter types for
weaveSchemas
utils - utilities unrelated to GraphQL
typings - typings for thirdparty modules