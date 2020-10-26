Represent any GraphQL API as an interactive graph. It's time to finally see the graph behind GraphQL. You can also explore number of public GraphQL APIs from our list.
With graphql-voyager you can visually explore your GraphQL API as an interactive graph. This is a great tool when designing or discussing your data model. It includes multiple example GraphQL schemas and also allows you to connect it to your own GraphQL endpoint. What are you waiting for, explore your API!
GraphQL Voyager exports
Voyager React component and helper
init function. If used without
module system it is exported as
GraphQLVoyager global variable.
Voyager component accepts the following properties:
introspection [
object or function:
(query: string) => Promise] - the server introspection response. If
function is provided GraphQL Voyager will pass introspection query as a first function parameter. Function should return
Promise which resolves to introspection response object.
displayOptions (optional)
displayOptions.skipRelay [
boolean, default
true] - skip relay-related entities
displayOptions.skipDeprecated [
boolean, default
true] - skip deprecated fields and entities that contain only deprecated fields.
displayOptions.rootType [
string] - name of the type to be used as a root
displayOptions.sortByAlphabet [
boolean, default
false] - sort fields on graph by alphabet
displayOptions.showLeafFields [
boolean, default
true] - show all scalars and enums
displayOptions.hideRoot [
boolean, default
false] - hide the root type
hideDocs [
boolean, default
false] - hide the docs sidebar
hideSettings [
boolean, default
false] - hide settings panel
workerURI [
string] (optional) - absolute or relative path to Voyager web worker. By default it will try to load it from
voyager.worker.js.
loadWorker [function:
(path: string, relative: boolean) => Promise<Worker>] (optional) - If provided GraphQL Voyager will use this function to load the worker. By default it will use the internal callback in
utils/index.ts
init function
The signature of the
init function:
(hostElement: HTMLElement, options: object) => void
hostElement - parent element
options - is the JS object with properties of
Voyager component
You can get GraphQL Voyager bundle from the following places:
dist folder of the npm package
graphql-voyager
Important: for the latest two options make sure to copy
voyager.worker.js to the same
folder as
voyager.min.js.
The HTML with minimal setup (see the full example)
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphql-voyager/dist/voyager.css"
/>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/graphql-voyager/dist/voyager.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="voyager">Loading...</div>
<script>
function introspectionProvider(introspectionQuery) {
// ... do a call to server using introspectionQuery provided
// or just return pre-fetched introspection
}
// Render <Voyager />
GraphQLVoyager.init(document.getElementById('voyager'), {
introspection: introspectionProvider,
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
You can install lib using
npm or
yarn:
npm i --save graphql-voyager
yarn add graphql-voyager
And then use it:
import * as React from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Voyager } from 'graphql-voyager';
import fetch from 'isomorphic-fetch';
function introspectionProvider(query) {
return fetch(window.location.origin + '/graphql', {
method: 'post',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify({ query: query }),
}).then((response) => response.json());
}
ReactDOM.render(
<Voyager introspection={introspectionProvider} />,
document.getElementById('voyager'),
);
Build for the web with webpack (example) or browserify
Important: make sure to copy
voyager.worker.js from
node_modules/graphql-voyager/dist to the same folder as your main bundle or use
workerURI property to specify other path.
NOTE if you use it with
create-react-app, copy worker file to
public folder and use
workerURI property like this:
<Voyager
// ...
workerURI={process.env.PUBLIC_URL + '/voyager.worker.js'}
// ...
/>
Graphql Voyager has middleware for the next frameworks:
Middleware supports the following properties:
endpointUrl [
string] - the GraphQL endpoint url.
displayOptions [
object] - same as here
headersJS [
string, default
"{}"] - object of headers serialized in string to be used on endpoint url
{ Authorization: localStorage['Meteor.loginToken'] }
import express from 'express';
import { express as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware';
const app = express();
app.use('/voyager', voyagerMiddleware({ endpointUrl: '/graphql' }));
app.listen(3001);
import hapi from 'hapi';
import { hapi as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware';
const server = new Hapi.Server({
port: 3001,
});
const init = async () => {
await server.register({
plugin: voyagerMiddleware,
options: {
path: '/voyager',
endpointUrl: '/graphql',
},
});
await server.start();
};
init();
import hapi from 'hapi';
import { hapiLegacy as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware';
const server = new Hapi.Server();
server.connection({
port: 3001,
});
server.register(
{
register: voyagerMiddleware,
options: {
path: '/voyager',
endpointUrl: '/graphql',
},
},
() => server.start(),
);
import Koa from 'koa';
import KoaRouter from 'koa-router';
import { koa as voyagerMiddleware } from 'graphql-voyager/middleware';
const app = new Koa();
const router = new KoaRouter();
router.all(
'/voyager',
voyagerMiddleware({
endpointUrl: '/graphql',
}),
);
app.use(router.routes());
app.use(router.allowedMethods());
app.listen(3001);
This tool is inspired by graphql-visualizer project.
Makes navigating through GraphQL schemas easy and fun. It is very responsive and provides the smallest details per object. If your schema is complex, this is a must, especially for newcomers.