graphql-utilities

by Miguel Oller
0.0.14

Build GraphQL types using the schema language.

557

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-utilities

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Inspired by graph.ql, graphql-tools, and graphql-helpers.

Why?

There are various libraries out there providing utilities for GraphQL and even the reference implementation itself is adding new utilities. So why do we need another one?

None of those libraries let you build GraphQL types using the schema language. This prevents gradual adoption of the tools and makes code separation and isolation a nightmare.

With graphql-utilities it's simple. build makes it extremely simple to build a GraphQL type.

build(`
  type Query {
    ok: Boolean!
  }
`);

/* is equivalent to */

new GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'Query',
  fields: () => ({
    ok: { type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLBoolean) },
  }),
})

Installation

npm install --save graphql-utilities

Getting Started

import { build } from 'graphql-utilities';

// you can build a type
const Record = build(`
  interface Record {
    id: ID!
  }
`);

// or you can build a schema
const Schema = build(`
  schema {
    query: Query
  }

  type Query {
    ok: Boolean!
  }
`);

TODO

  • Add detailed API docs.
  • Make build configuration interchangeable with types.
  • Allow build to accept a flag to skip inferred schema.

License

MIT

