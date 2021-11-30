Middleware and an
Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.
First, check if there are GraphQL multipart request spec server implementations (most for Node.js integrate
graphql-upload) that are more suitable for your environment than a manual setup.
To install
graphql-upload and the
graphql peer dependency with npm, run:
npm install graphql-upload graphql
Use the
graphqlUploadKoa or
graphqlUploadExpress middleware just before GraphQL middleware. Alternatively, use
processRequest to create custom middleware.
A schema built with separate SDL and resolvers (e.g. using
makeExecutableSchema from
@graphql-tools/schema) requires the
Upload scalar to be setup.
Clients implementing the GraphQL multipart request spec upload files as
Upload scalar query or mutation variables. Their resolver values are promises that resolve file upload details for processing and storage. Files are typically streamed into cloud storage but may also be stored in the filesystem.
See the example API and client.
os.tmpdir().
Promise.all or a more flexible solution such as
Promise.allSettled where an error in one does not reject them all.
createReadStream() before the resolver returns; late calls (e.g. in an unawaited async function or callback) throw an error. Existing streams can still be used after a response is sent, although there are few valid reasons for not awaiting their completion.
stream.destroy() when an incomplete stream is no longer needed, or temporary files may not get cleaned up.
The GraphQL multipart request spec allows a file to be used for multiple query or mutation variables (file deduplication), and for variables to be used in multiple places. GraphQL resolvers need to be able to manage independent file streams. As resolvers are executed asynchronously, it’s possible they will try to process files in a different order than received in the multipart request.
busboy parses multipart request streams. Once the
operations and
map fields have been parsed,
Upload scalar values in the GraphQL operations are populated with promises, and the operations are passed down the middleware chain to GraphQL resolvers.
fs-capacitor is used to buffer file uploads to the filesystem and coordinate simultaneous reading and writing. As soon as a file upload’s contents begins streaming, its data begins buffering to the filesystem and its associated promise resolves. GraphQL resolvers can then create new streams from the buffer by calling
createReadStream(). The buffer is destroyed once all streams have ended or closed and the server has responded to the request. Any remaining buffer files will be cleaned when the process exits.
^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >= 16.0.0
A GraphQL
Upload scalar that can be used in a
GraphQLSchema. It’s value in resolvers is a promise that resolves file upload details for processing and storage.
Ways to
import.
import { GraphQLUpload } from "graphql-upload";
import GraphQLUpload from "graphql-upload/public/GraphQLUpload.js";
Ways to
require.
const { GraphQLUpload } = require("graphql-upload");
const GraphQLUpload = require("graphql-upload/public/GraphQLUpload.js");
A schema built using
makeExecutableSchema from
@graphql-tools/schema.
const { makeExecutableSchema } = require("@graphql-tools/schema");
const { GraphQLUpload } = require("graphql-upload");
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs: /* GraphQL */ `
scalar Upload
`,
resolvers: {
Upload: GraphQLUpload,
},
});
A manually constructed schema with an image upload mutation.
const {
GraphQLSchema,
GraphQLObjectType,
GraphQLBoolean,
} = require("graphql");
const { GraphQLUpload } = require("graphql-upload");
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
mutation: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: "Mutation",
fields: {
uploadImage: {
description: "Uploads an image.",
type: GraphQLBoolean,
args: {
image: {
description: "Image file.",
type: GraphQLUpload,
},
},
async resolve(parent, { image }) {
const { filename, mimetype, createReadStream } = await image;
const stream = createReadStream();
// Promisify the stream and store the file, then…
return true;
},
},
},
}),
});
A file expected to be uploaded as it has been declared in the
map field of a GraphQL multipart request. The
processRequest function places references to an instance of this class wherever the file is expected in the GraphQL operation. The
Upload scalar derives it’s value from the
promise property.
Ways to
import.
import { Upload } from "graphql-upload";
import Upload from "graphql-upload/public/Upload.js";
Ways to
require.
const { Upload } = require("graphql-upload");
const Upload = require("graphql-upload/public/Upload.js");
Rejects the upload promise with an error. This should only be utilized by
processRequest.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
error
|object
|Error instance.
Resolves the upload promise with the file upload details. This should only be utilized by
processRequest.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
file
|FileUpload
|File upload details.
The file upload details, available when the upload promise resolves. This should only be utilized by
processRequest.
Type:
undefined | FileUpload
Promise that resolves file upload details. This should only be utilized by
GraphQLUpload.
Type: Promise<FileUpload>
Creates Express middleware that processes GraphQL multipart requests using
processRequest, ignoring non-multipart requests. It sets the request body to be similar to a conventional GraphQL POST request for following GraphQL middleware to consume.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|ProcessRequestOptions
|Middleware options. Any
ProcessRequestOptions can be used.
options.processRequest
|ProcessRequestFunction? = processRequest
|Used to process GraphQL multipart requests.
Returns: Function — Express middleware.
Ways to
import.
import { graphqlUploadExpress } from "graphql-upload";
import graphqlUploadExpress from "graphql-upload/public/graphqlUploadExpress.js";
Ways to
require.
const { graphqlUploadExpress } = require("graphql-upload");
const graphqlUploadExpress = require("graphql-upload/public/graphqlUploadExpress.js");
Basic
express-graphql setup.
const express = require("express");
const graphqlHTTP = require("express-graphql");
const { graphqlUploadExpress } = require("graphql-upload");
const schema = require("./schema");
express()
.use(
"/graphql",
graphqlUploadExpress({ maxFileSize: 10000000, maxFiles: 10 }),
graphqlHTTP({ schema })
)
.listen(3000);
Creates Koa middleware that processes GraphQL multipart requests using
processRequest, ignoring non-multipart requests. It sets the request body to be similar to a conventional GraphQL POST request for following GraphQL middleware to consume.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|ProcessRequestOptions
|Middleware options. Any
ProcessRequestOptions can be used.
options.processRequest
|ProcessRequestFunction? = processRequest
|Used to process GraphQL multipart requests.
Returns: Function — Koa middleware.
Ways to
import.
import { graphqlUploadKoa } from "graphql-upload";
import graphqlUploadKoa from "graphql-upload/public/graphqlUploadKoa.js";
Ways to
require.
const { graphqlUploadKoa } = require("graphql-upload");
const graphqlUploadKoa = require("graphql-upload/public/graphqlUploadKoa.js");
Basic
graphql-api-koa setup.
const Koa = require("koa");
const bodyParser = require("koa-bodyparser");
const { errorHandler, execute } = require("graphql-api-koa");
const { graphqlUploadKoa } = require("graphql-upload");
const schema = require("./schema");
new Koa()
.use(errorHandler())
.use(bodyParser())
.use(graphqlUploadKoa({ maxFileSize: 10000000, maxFiles: 10 }))
.use(execute({ schema }))
.listen(3000);
Processes a GraphQL multipart request. It parses the
operations and
map fields to create an
Upload instance for each expected file upload, placing references wherever the file is expected in the GraphQL operation for the
Upload scalar to derive it’s value. Errors are created with
http-errors to assist in sending responses with appropriate HTTP status codes. Used in
graphqlUploadExpress and
graphqlUploadKoa and can be used to create custom middleware.
Type: ProcessRequestFunction
Ways to
import.
import { processRequest } from "graphql-upload";
import processRequest from "graphql-upload/public/processRequest.js";
Ways to
require.
const { processRequest } = require("graphql-upload");
const processRequest = require("graphql-upload/public/processRequest.js");
File upload details that are only available after the file’s field in the GraphQL multipart request has begun streaming in.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|File name.
mimetype
|string
|File MIME type. Provided by the client and can’t be trusted.
encoding
|string
|File stream transfer encoding.
createReadStream
|FileUploadCreateReadStream
|Creates a Node.js readable stream of the file’s contents, for processing and storage.
Creates a Node.js readable stream of an uploading file’s contents, for processing and storage. Multiple calls create independent streams. Throws if called after all resolvers have resolved, or after an error has interrupted the request.
Type: Function
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
options
|object?
fs-capacitor
ReadStreamOptions.
options.encoding
|string? =
null
|Specify an encoding for the
data chunks to be strings (without splitting multi-byte characters across chunks) instead of Node.js
Buffer instances. Supported values depend on the
Buffer implementation and include
utf8,
ucs2,
utf16le,
latin1,
ascii,
base64, or
hex.
options.highWaterMark
|number? =
16384
|Maximum number of bytes to store in the internal buffer before ceasing to read from the underlying resource.
Returns: Readable — Node.js readable stream of the file’s contents.
A GraphQL operation object in a shape that can be consumed and executed by most GraphQL servers.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
query
|string
|GraphQL document containing queries and fragments.
operationName
|string |
null?
|GraphQL document operation name to execute.
variables
|object |
null?
|GraphQL document operation variables and values map.
Processes a GraphQL multipart request.
Type: Function
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
request
|IncomingMessage
|Node.js HTTP server request instance.
response
|ServerResponse
|Node.js HTTP server response instance.
options
|ProcessRequestOptions?
|Options for processing the request.
Returns: Promise<GraphQLOperation | Array<GraphQLOperation>> — GraphQL operation or batch of operations for a GraphQL server to consume (usually as the request body).
Options for processing a GraphQL multipart request; mostly relating to security, performance and limits.
Type: object
|Property
|Type
|Description
maxFieldSize
|number? =
1000000
|Maximum allowed non-file multipart form field size in bytes; enough for your queries.
maxFileSize
|number? = Infinity
|Maximum allowed file size in bytes.
maxFiles
|number? = Infinity
|Maximum allowed number of files.