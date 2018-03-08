Union Input Type for GraphQL-js
I wanted to represent a group of an arbitrary number of related, but different items and be able to work with it through graphql. When I started to write mutations, I realised, that Interfaces and Unions are not allowed. I'm not the only one - discussion goes here and here for example. There is a chance, that something like this will be added to the core, but it is not certain.
It would be nice to have some syntax support to specify the type to be validated against. Otherwise the only way to have clean queries without some workarounds is to let developers manually traverse AST, which seems like a too low level detail to expose.
npm install graphql-union-input-type
var UnionInputType = require('graphql-union-input-type');
UnionInputType(options);
name(
string)
Name for the UnionType itself. It has to be unique in your schema and it can be used to mutate a union nested inside of another union.
inputTypes(
array|object):
GraphQLInputObjectType objects. Their
name property will be referenced in mutations.
name:GraphQLInputObjectType pairs. This
name will be used instead.
Objects returned by
UnionInputType may also be used. This argument will be ignored if
resolveType function is provided.
typeKey(
string): a key in a mutation argument object containing the
name of a type to validate against. If omitted, another strategy will be used instead.
resolveType(
function(name) ->
GraphQLInputObjectType|null): takes a name found in mutation argument and returns corresponding
GraphQLInputObjectType or an object returned by
UnionInputType. This strategy is not restricted by a predefined set of input types. It behaves as an interface in that
UnionInputType does not know what input types implement it. If omitted,
inputTypes is used.
resolveTypeFromAst(
function(ast) ->
GraphQLInputObjectType|null): provide this, if you absolutely do not want to explicitly specify the type in you mutation. The function will be called with full AST, which you can traverse manually to identify the input type and return it.
resolveTypeFromValue(
function(value) ->
GraphQLInputObjectType|null): same as
resolveTypeFromAst, but for the case, where you use variables for your input types. The function is called with a variable value, and you need to return the input type
var JediInputType = new GraphQLInputObjectType({
name: 'jedi',
fields: function() {
return {
side: {
type: GraphQLString
},
name: {
type: GraphQLString
},
}
}
});
var SithInputType = new GraphQLInputObjectType({
name: 'sith',
fields: function() {
return {
side: {
type: GraphQLString
},
name: {
type: GraphQLString
},
doubleBlade: {
type: GraphQLBoolean
}
};
}
});
var HeroInputType = UnionInputType({
name: 'hero',
inputTypes: [JediInputType, SithInputType], //an object can be used instead to query by names other than defined in these types
typeKey: 'side' //optional
});
OR
var HeroInputType = UnionInputType({
name: 'hero',
resolveType: function resolveType(name) {
if (name === 'jedi') {
return JediInputType;
} else {
return SithInputType;
}
},
typeKey: 'side' //optional
});
OR
var HeroInputType = UnionInputType({
name: 'hero',
resolveTypeFromAst: resolveTypeFromAst(ast) {
if (ast.fields[2] && ast.fields[2].name.value === 'doubleBlade') {
return SithInputType;
} else {
return JediInputType;
}
}
});
Note, that in the last case as it is written
doubleBlade field on
SithInputType needs to be wrapped with
GraphQLNonNull for the result to be accurate. Also you could loop through
ast.fields instead of checking just position 2. For more information just dump AST into console and see what it contains.
var MutationType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'mutation',
fields: function() {
return {
hero: {
type: GraphQLBoolean, //this is output type, normally it will correspond to some HeroType of type GraphQLUnionType or GraphQLInterfaceType
args: {
input: {
type: HeroInputType //here is our Union
}
},
resolve: function(root, args) {
return true;
}
}
};
}
});
var schema = new GraphQLSchema({
query: someQueryType,
mutation: MutationType
});
var query = `mutation {
hero(input: {{kind: "sith", name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true})
}`;
graphql(schema, query).then(function(res) {
expect(res.data).toBeDefined();
done();
});
query = `mutation {
hero(input: {{kind: "jedi", name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true})
}`;
graphql(schema, query).then(function(res) {
expect(res.errors).toBeDefined();
done();
});
The second query will fail to validate, as there is no
doubleBlade field on
jedi type. Of course you can also set the type of your mutation field to something other than
GraphQLBoolean and specify the desired return schema.
You can also omit
typeKey property and write the same mutation this way:
var query = `mutation {
hero(input: {_type_: "sith", _value_: {name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true}})
}`;
Your
resolve function for mutation arguments will get this
input argument as is.
Finally if you provided
resolveTypeFromAst function, you may query with an input argument as it is:
var query = `mutation {
hero(input: {name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true})
}`;
If you want to use variables, you may do it as you normally would. Please note, that the name of an input variable is a
name property passed to the
UnionInputType function. In terms of this readme it will be
hero:
var query = `mutation($hero: hero!) {
hero(input: $hero)
}`;
There is a function
resolveTypeFromValue, which is similar to
resolveTypeFromAst, but used for a variable value.
You can use these unions as mutation arguments, nest them inside any input types and even create unions of unions. The only small problem is that objects returned by
UnionInputType are really
GraphQLScalarType, so I had to allow scalars to be passed to the function.
You may use variables since 0.3.0. This issue might have some relevant information.
Test are written for
jasmine. I use
nodemon to run them. You can find more examples in the spec file. The last test is not written formally, I just used it to play around with nested structures.
Since 0.3.0 just use
npm run test
graphql-js 0.10.1 breaks tests. Seems to be a bug. Reported here
Feel free to make suggestions or pull requests.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2016 Sergei Petrov