Union Input Type for GraphQL-js

Why

I wanted to represent a group of an arbitrary number of related, but different items and be able to work with it through graphql. When I started to write mutations, I realised, that Interfaces and Unions are not allowed. I'm not the only one - discussion goes here and here for example. There is a chance, that something like this will be added to the core, but it is not certain.

It would be nice to have some syntax support to specify the type to be validated against. Otherwise the only way to have clean queries without some workarounds is to let developers manually traverse AST, which seems like a too low level detail to expose.

Installation

npm install graphql- union - input - type

Usage

var UnionInputType = require ( 'graphql-union-input-type' ); UnionInputType(options);

Parameters

name ( string ) Name for the UnionType itself. It has to be unique in your schema and it can be used to mutate a union nested inside of another union.

inputTypes ( array|object ): either array of GraphQLInputObjectType objects. Their name property will be referenced in mutations. or object with name:GraphQLInputObjectType pairs. This name will be used instead. Objects returned by UnionInputType may also be used. This argument will be ignored if resolveType function is provided.

typeKey ( string) : a key in a mutation argument object containing the name of a type to validate against. If omitted, another strategy will be used instead.

resolveType ( function(name) -> GraphQLInputObjectType|null ): takes a name found in mutation argument and returns corresponding GraphQLInputObjectType or an object returned by UnionInputType . This strategy is not restricted by a predefined set of input types. It behaves as an interface in that UnionInputType does not know what input types implement it. If omitted, inputTypes is used.

resolveTypeFromAst ( function(ast) -> GraphQLInputObjectType|null ): provide this, if you absolutely do not want to explicitly specify the type in you mutation. The function will be called with full AST, which you can traverse manually to identify the input type and return it.

resolveTypeFromValue ( function(value) -> GraphQLInputObjectType|null ): same as resolveTypeFromAst , but for the case, where you use variables for your input types. The function is called with a variable value, and you need to return the input type

Examples

Create normal input types

var JediInputType = new GraphQLInputObjectType({ name : 'jedi' , fields : function ( ) { return { side : { type : GraphQLString }, name : { type : GraphQLString }, } } }); var SithInputType = new GraphQLInputObjectType({ name : 'sith' , fields : function ( ) { return { side : { type : GraphQLString }, name : { type : GraphQLString }, doubleBlade : { type : GraphQLBoolean } }; } });

Combine them together

var HeroInputType = UnionInputType({ name : 'hero' , inputTypes : [JediInputType, SithInputType], typeKey : 'side' });

OR

var HeroInputType = UnionInputType({ name : 'hero' , resolveType : function resolveType ( name ) { if (name === 'jedi' ) { return JediInputType; } else { return SithInputType; } }, typeKey : 'side' });

OR

var HeroInputType = UnionInputType({ name : 'hero' , resolveTypeFromAst : resolveTypeFromAst(ast) { if (ast.fields[ 2 ] && ast.fields[ 2 ].name.value === 'doubleBlade' ) { return SithInputType; } else { return JediInputType; } } });

Note, that in the last case as it is written doubleBlade field on SithInputType needs to be wrapped with GraphQLNonNull for the result to be accurate. Also you could loop through ast.fields instead of checking just position 2. For more information just dump AST into console and see what it contains.

Create schema

var MutationType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'mutation' , fields : function ( ) { return { hero : { type : GraphQLBoolean, args : { input : { type : HeroInputType } }, resolve : function ( root, args ) { return true ; } } }; } }); var schema = new GraphQLSchema({ query : someQueryType, mutation : MutationType });

Now you can call mutations on it

var query = `mutation { hero(input: {{kind: "sith", name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true}) }` ; graphql(schema, query).then( function ( res ) { expect(res.data).toBeDefined(); done(); }); query = `mutation { hero(input: {{kind: "jedi", name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true}) }` ; graphql(schema, query).then( function ( res ) { expect(res.errors).toBeDefined(); done(); });

The second query will fail to validate, as there is no doubleBlade field on jedi type. Of course you can also set the type of your mutation field to something other than GraphQLBoolean and specify the desired return schema.

You can also omit typeKey property and write the same mutation this way:

var query = `mutation { hero(input: {_type_: "sith", _value_: {name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true}}) }` ;

Your resolve function for mutation arguments will get this input argument as is.

Finally if you provided resolveTypeFromAst function, you may query with an input argument as it is:

var query = `mutation { hero(input: {name: "Maul", saberColor: "red", doubleBlade: true}) }` ;

Using variables (since 0.3.0)

If you want to use variables, you may do it as you normally would. Please note, that the name of an input variable is a name property passed to the UnionInputType function. In terms of this readme it will be hero :

var query = `mutation($hero: hero!) { hero(input: $hero) }` ;

There is a function resolveTypeFromValue , which is similar to resolveTypeFromAst , but used for a variable value.

Capabilities

You can use these unions as mutation arguments, nest them inside any input types and even create unions of unions. The only small problem is that objects returned by UnionInputType are really GraphQLScalarType , so I had to allow scalars to be passed to the function.

You may use variables since 0.3.0. This issue might have some relevant information.

Tests

Test are written for jasmine . I use nodemon to run them. You can find more examples in the spec file. The last test is not written formally, I just used it to play around with nested structures.

Since 0.3.0 just use npm run test

graphql-js 0.10.1 breaks tests. Seems to be a bug. Reported here

Contributing

Feel free to make suggestions or pull requests.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2016 Sergei Petrov