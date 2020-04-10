openbase logo
gtu

graphql-type-uuid

by Matías Olivera
0.2.0 (see all)

UUID scalar type for GraphQL.js

npm
GitHub
Documentation
16.5K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

graphql-type-uuid npm

UUID scalar type for GraphQL.js.

Usage

This package exports a UUID scalar GraphQL.js type:

import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid';

This type can also be imported as follows using CommonJS:

const GraphQLUUID = require('graphql-type-uuid');

GraphQLUUID can represent any UUID version specified in RFC 4122.

Programmatically-constructed schemas

You can use this in a programmatically-constructed schema as with any other scalar type:

import { GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql';
import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid';

export default new GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'MyType',
  fields: {
    myField: { type: GraphQLUUID },
  },
});

SDL with graphql-tools

When using the SDL with graphql-tools, define GraphQLUUID as the resolver for the corresponding scalar type in your schema:

import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools';
import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid';

const typeDefs = `
scalar UUID

type MyType {
  myField: UUID
}
`;

const resolvers = {
  UUID: GraphQLUUID,
};

export default makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers });

If you happen to be looking for a JSON scalar GraphQL.js type, please check graphql-type-json, in which this project is heavily inspired.

