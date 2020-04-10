UUID scalar type for GraphQL.js.
This package exports a UUID scalar GraphQL.js type:
import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid';
This type can also be imported as follows using CommonJS:
const GraphQLUUID = require('graphql-type-uuid');
GraphQLUUID can represent any UUID version specified in RFC 4122.
You can use this in a programmatically-constructed schema as with any other scalar type:
import { GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql';
import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid';
export default new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'MyType',
fields: {
myField: { type: GraphQLUUID },
},
});
When using the SDL with graphql-tools, define
GraphQLUUID as the resolver for
the corresponding scalar type in your schema:
import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools';
import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid';
const typeDefs = `
scalar UUID
type MyType {
myField: UUID
}
`;
const resolvers = {
UUID: GraphQLUUID,
};
export default makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers });
If you happen to be looking for a JSON scalar GraphQL.js type, please check graphql-type-json, in which this project is heavily inspired.