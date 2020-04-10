UUID scalar type for GraphQL.js.

Usage

This package exports a UUID scalar GraphQL.js type:

import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid' ;

This type can also be imported as follows using CommonJS:

const GraphQLUUID = require ( 'graphql-type-uuid' );

GraphQLUUID can represent any UUID version specified in RFC 4122.

Programmatically-constructed schemas

You can use this in a programmatically-constructed schema as with any other scalar type:

import { GraphQLObjectType } from 'graphql' ; import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid' ; export default new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'MyType' , fields : { myField : { type : GraphQLUUID }, }, });

When using the SDL with graphql-tools, define GraphQLUUID as the resolver for the corresponding scalar type in your schema:

import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools' ; import GraphQLUUID from 'graphql-type-uuid' ; const typeDefs = ` scalar UUID type MyType { myField: UUID } ` ; const resolvers = { UUID : GraphQLUUID, }; export default makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers });

Related

If you happen to be looking for a JSON scalar GraphQL.js type, please check graphql-type-json, in which this project is heavily inspired.