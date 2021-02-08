openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gtj

graphql-type-json

by Jimmy Jia
0.3.2 (see all)

JSON scalar type for GraphQL.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

874

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js GraphQL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-type-json Travis npm

JSON scalar types for GraphQL.js.

Codecov

Usage

This package exports a JSON value scalar GraphQL.js type:

import GraphQLJSON from 'graphql-type-json';

It also exports a JSON object scalar type:

import { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json';

These types can also be imported as follows using CommonJS:

const { GraphQLJSON, GraphQLJSONObject } = require('graphql-type-json');

GraphQLJSON can represent any JSON-serializable value, including scalars, arrays, and objects. GraphQLJSONObject represents specifically JSON objects, which covers many practical use cases for JSON scalars.

Programmatically-constructed schemas

You can use this in a programmatically-constructed schema as with any other scalar type:

import GraphQLJSON, { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json';

export default new GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'MyType',

  fields: {
    myValue: { type: GraphQLJSON },
    myObject: { type: GraphQLJSONObject },
  },
});

SDL with GraphQL-tools

When using the SDL with GraphQL-tools, define GraphQLJSON as the resolver for the appropriate scalar type in your schema:

import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools';
import GraphQLJSON, { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json';

const typeDefs = `
scalar JSON
scalar JSONObject

type MyType {
  myValue: JSON
  myObject: JSONObject
}

# ...
`;

const resolvers = {
  JSON: GraphQLJSON,
  JSONObject: GraphQLJSONObject,
};

export default makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

apollo-client:rocket:  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
85
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
17Great Documentation
17Performant
apollo-server-express🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
28
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
8Bleeding Edge
apollo-boost:rocket:  A fully-featured, production ready caching GraphQL client for every UI framework and GraphQL server.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
311K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
apollo-server-lambda🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
91K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
@octokit/graphqlGitHub GraphQL API client for browsers and Node
GitHub Stars
350
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apollo-server🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
578K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
See 21 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial