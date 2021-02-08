JSON scalar types for GraphQL.js.
This package exports a JSON value scalar GraphQL.js type:
import GraphQLJSON from 'graphql-type-json';
It also exports a JSON object scalar type:
import { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json';
These types can also be imported as follows using CommonJS:
const { GraphQLJSON, GraphQLJSONObject } = require('graphql-type-json');
GraphQLJSON can represent any JSON-serializable value, including scalars, arrays, and objects.
GraphQLJSONObject represents specifically JSON objects, which covers many practical use cases for JSON scalars.
You can use this in a programmatically-constructed schema as with any other scalar type:
import GraphQLJSON, { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json';
export default new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'MyType',
fields: {
myValue: { type: GraphQLJSON },
myObject: { type: GraphQLJSONObject },
},
});
When using the SDL with GraphQL-tools, define
GraphQLJSON as the resolver for the appropriate scalar type in your schema:
import { makeExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools';
import GraphQLJSON, { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json';
const typeDefs = `
scalar JSON
scalar JSONObject
type MyType {
myValue: JSON
myObject: JSONObject
}
# ...
`;
const resolvers = {
JSON: GraphQLJSON,
JSONObject: GraphQLJSONObject,
};
export default makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers });