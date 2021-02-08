JSON scalar types for GraphQL.js.

Usage

This package exports a JSON value scalar GraphQL.js type:

import GraphQLJSON from 'graphql-type-json' ;

It also exports a JSON object scalar type:

import { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json' ;

These types can also be imported as follows using CommonJS:

const { GraphQLJSON, GraphQLJSONObject } = require ( 'graphql-type-json' );

GraphQLJSON can represent any JSON-serializable value, including scalars, arrays, and objects. GraphQLJSONObject represents specifically JSON objects, which covers many practical use cases for JSON scalars.

Programmatically-constructed schemas

You can use this in a programmatically-constructed schema as with any other scalar type:

import GraphQLJSON, { GraphQLJSONObject } from 'graphql-type-json' ; export default new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'MyType' , fields : { myValue : { type : GraphQLJSON }, myObject : { type : GraphQLJSONObject }, }, });

When using the SDL with GraphQL-tools, define GraphQLJSON as the resolver for the appropriate scalar type in your schema: