Additional GraphQL types

Setup

Install the package.

npm i --save graphql-type-factory

Use new types as you would use the default GraphQL types.

import { ... } from 'graphql-type-factory' ; var GraphQLTypeFactory = require ( 'graphql-type-factory' );

Types

::: String Factory

GraphQLStringFactory ({ name : ... Type name. min : ... Minimum string length. max : ... Maximum string length. regex : ... Regular expression pattern. fn : ... Method which returns `true` when input is valid. });

Example:

var NameType = GraphQLStringFactory({ name : 'Name' , fn : function ( ast ) { return ast.value.length > 5 } });

::: Email

GraphQLEmailType

::: URL

GraphQLURLType

Example

How to run the example:

Clone this repository.

Run npm install to install the required modules.

to install the required modules. Run npm run example to start the GraphQL server.

to start the GraphQL server. Create a new user.

curl -XPOST -H 'Content-Type:application/graphql' -d 'mutation RootMutation { addUser(id: "1", name: "John", email: "me @domain .com", website: "http://domain.com")}' http://localhost:4444

Retrieve created users.