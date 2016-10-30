Additional GraphQL types
Install the package.
npm i --save graphql-type-factory
Use new types as you would use the default GraphQL types.
import { ... } from 'graphql-type-factory'; // ES6
var GraphQLTypeFactory = require('graphql-type-factory'); // CommonJS
GraphQLStringFactory({
name: ... Type name.
min: ... Minimum string length.
max: ... Maximum string length.
regex: ... Regular expression pattern.
fn: ... Method which returns `true` when input is valid.
});
Example:
var NameType = GraphQLStringFactory({
name: 'Name',
fn: function(ast) {return ast.value.length > 5}
});
GraphQLEmailType
GraphQLURLType
How to run the example:
npm install to install the required modules.
npm run example to start the GraphQL server.
curl -XPOST -H 'Content-Type:application/graphql' -d 'mutation RootMutation { addUser(id: "1", name: "John", email: "me@domain.com", website: "http://domain.com")}' http://localhost:4444
curl -XPOST -H 'Content-Type:application/graphql' -d '{users{id, email}}' http://localhost:4444