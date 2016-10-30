openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gtf

graphql-type-factory

by Kristijan Sedlak
0.1.0 (see all)

Additional GraphQL types.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

528

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-type-factory

Additional GraphQL types

Setup

Install the package.

npm i --save graphql-type-factory

Use new types as you would use the default GraphQL types.

import { ... } from 'graphql-type-factory'; // ES6
var GraphQLTypeFactory = require('graphql-type-factory'); // CommonJS

Types

::: String Factory

GraphQLStringFactory({
  name:     ... Type name.
  min:      ... Minimum string length.
  max:      ... Maximum string length.
  regex:    ... Regular expression pattern.
  fn:       ... Method which returns `true` when input is valid.
});

Example:

var NameType = GraphQLStringFactory({
  name: 'Name',
  fn: function(ast) {return ast.value.length > 5}
});

::: Email

GraphQLEmailType

::: URL

GraphQLURLType

Example

How to run the example:

  • Clone this repository.
  • Run npm install to install the required modules.
  • Run npm run example to start the GraphQL server.
  • Create a new user.
curl -XPOST -H 'Content-Type:application/graphql' -d 'mutation RootMutation { addUser(id: "1", name: "John", email: "me@domain.com", website: "http://domain.com")}' http://localhost:4444
  • Retrieve created users.
curl -XPOST -H 'Content-Type:application/graphql' -d '{users{id, email}}' http://localhost:4444

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial