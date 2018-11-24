graphql-transform-schemahas been deprecated in favor of schema transforms as part of
graphql-tools
Transform, filter & alias resolvers of a GraphQL schema
yarn add graphql-transform-schema
By default
transformSchema passes through all queries/mutations. (Open Demo)
import { transformSchema } from 'graphql-transform-schema'
// needed for remote schemas
import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch'
import { makeRemoteExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools'
const schema = await makeRemoteExecutableSchema(createApolloFetch({
uri: 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/swapi',
}))
// hide every query/mutation except the `Starship` and `allStarships` query
const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, {
'*': false,
Starship: true,
allStarships: true,
})
const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, {
Query: {
'*': false,
Starship: true,
allStarships: true,
},
Mutation: {
},
Starship: {
'*': false,
id: true,
},
})
interface Rules {
[fieldName: string]: boolean | Function
}
function transformSchema(schema: GraphQLSchema, rules: Rules): GraphQLSchema
createX and
deleteX mutations
const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, {
Mutation: {
'create*': false,
'delete*': false
}
})
const typeDefs = `
type Query {
hello: String!
}
type Mutation {
alexaHello(name: String!): String!
}
`
const resolvers = {
Query: {
hello: () => 'Hello world',
},
Mutation: {
alexaHello: (_, { name }) => `Alexa: Hello world, ${name}`,
},
}
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers })
const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, {
alexaHello: ({ args, resolve }) => resolve(args).replace('Bob', 'Alice'),
})
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers })
const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, {
alexaHello: ({ args, resolve }) => resolve({ name: 'John' }),
})
