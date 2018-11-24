graphql-transform-schema has been deprecated in favor of schema transforms as part of graphql-tools

Transform, filter & alias resolvers of a GraphQL schema

Install

yarn add graphql-transform-schema

Usage

By default transformSchema passes through all queries/mutations. (Open Demo)

import { transformSchema } from 'graphql-transform-schema' import { createApolloFetch } from 'apollo-fetch' import { makeRemoteExecutableSchema } from 'graphql-tools' const schema = await makeRemoteExecutableSchema(createApolloFetch({ uri: 'https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/swapi' , })) const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, { '*' : false , Starship: true , allStarships: true , }) const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, { Query: { '*' : false , Starship: true , allStarships: true , }, Mutation: { }, Starship: { '*' : false , id: true , }, })

API

interface Rules { [fieldName: string ]: boolean | Function } function transformSchema ( schema: GraphQLSchema, rules: Rules ): GraphQLSchema

Examples

Remove all createX and deleteX mutations

const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, { Mutation: { 'create*' : false , 'delete*' : false } })

Overwrite resolved data

const typeDefs = ` type Query { hello: String! } type Mutation { alexaHello(name: String!): String! } ` const resolvers = { Query: { hello: () => 'Hello world' , }, Mutation: { alexaHello: ( _, { name } ) => `Alexa: Hello world, ${name} ` , }, } const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }) const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, { alexaHello: ( { args, resolve } ) => resolve(args).replace( 'Bob' , 'Alice' ), })

Overwrite arguments

const typeDefs = ` type Query { hello: String! } type Mutation { alexaHello(name: String!): String! } ` const resolvers = { Query: { hello: () => 'Hello world' , }, Mutation: { alexaHello: ( _, { name } ) => `Alexa: Hello world, ${name} ` , }, } const schema = makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }) const transformedSchema = transformSchema(schema, { alexaHello: ( { args, resolve } ) => resolve({ name: 'John' }), })

