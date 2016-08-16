Custom Scalar Types for GraphQL-Tools

About

This Node.js module provides the custom scalar types Void, Integer, Float, String, Date, Universally Unique Identifier (UUID) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) for GraphQL Tools, a wrapper around the GraphQL engine GraphQL.js.

Installation

npm install graphql-tools-types

Usage

import UUID from "pure-uuid" import * as GraphQL from "graphql" import * as GraphQLTools from "graphql-tools" import GraphQLToolsTypes from "graphql-tools-types" let definition = ` schema { query: RootQuery } scalar Void scalar MyInt scalar MyFloat scalar MyString scalar Date scalar UUID scalar JSON scalar Coord type RootQuery { exampleVoid: Void exampleMyInt(num: MyInt): Int exampleMyFloat(num: MyFloat): Float exampleMyString(str: MyString): String exampleDate(date: Date): Date exampleUUID(uuid: UUID): UUID exampleJSON(json: JSON): JSON exampleCoord(coord: Coord): Coord } ` let resolvers = { Void : GraphQLToolsTypes.Void({ name : "MyVoid" }), MyInt : GraphQLToolsTypes.Int({ name : "MyInt" , min : 0 , max : 100 }), MyFloat : GraphQLToolsTypes.Float({ name : "MyFloat" , min : 0.0 , max : 100.0 }), MyString : GraphQLToolsTypes.String({ name : "MyString" , regex : /^(?:foo|bar|quux)$/ }), Date : GraphQLToolsTypes.Date({ name : "MyDate" }), UUID : GraphQLToolsTypes.UUID({ name : "MyUUID" }), JSON : GraphQLToolsTypes.JSON({ name : "MyJSON" }), Coord : GraphQLToolsTypes.JSON({ name : "Coord" , struct : "{ x: number, y: number }" }), RootQuery : { exampleVoid : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return {} }, exampleMyInt : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.num }, exampleMyFloat : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.num }, exampleMyString : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.str }, exampleDate : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.date }, exampleUUID : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.uuid }, exampleJSON : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.json }, exampleCoord : ( root, args, ctx, info ) => { return args.coord } } } let schema = GraphQLTools.makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs : [ definition ], resolvers : resolvers, }) let query = ` query ($date: Date, $uuid: UUID, $json: JSON, $coord: Coord) { exampleVoid, exampleMyInt(num: 100), exampleMyFloat(num: 42.7), exampleMyString(str: "foo") date1: exampleDate(date: $date), date2: exampleDate(date: "2016-08-16T00:01:02.000Z"), uuid1: exampleUUID(uuid: $uuid), uuid2: exampleUUID(uuid: "6cbe657c-63e3-11e6-aa83-080027e303e4"), json1: exampleJSON(json: $json), json2: exampleJSON(json: { foo: "bar", baz: 42, quux: true }), coord1: exampleCoord(coord: $coord), coord2: exampleCoord(coord: { x: 7, y: 42 }) } ` let variables = { date : "2016-08-16T00:01:02.000Z" , uuid : "6cbe657c-63e3-11e6-aa83-080027e303e4" , json : { foo : "bar" , baz : 42 , quux : true }, coord : { x : 7 , y : 42 } } GraphQL.graphql(schema, query, null , null , variables).then( ( result ) => { console .log( "OK" , result) }).catch( ( result ) => { console .log( "ERROR" , result) })

$ npm test OK { data: { exampleJSON: { foo: 'bar' , baz: 42, quux: true }, exampleUUID: '6cbe657c-63e3-11e6-aa83-080027e303e4' , exampleDate: '2016-08-16T00:01:02.000Z' , exampleVoid: {}, exampleMyInt: 100, exampleMyFloat: 42.7, exampleMyString: 'foo' } }

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall (http://engelschall.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.