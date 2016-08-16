openbase logo
Readme

GraphQL-Tools-Types

Custom Scalar Types for GraphQL-Tools

About

This Node.js module provides the custom scalar types Void, Integer, Float, String, Date, Universally Unique Identifier (UUID) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) for GraphQL Tools, a wrapper around the GraphQL engine GraphQL.js.

Installation

$ npm install graphql-tools-types

Usage

import UUID              from "pure-uuid"
import * as GraphQL      from "graphql"
import * as GraphQLTools from "graphql-tools"
import GraphQLToolsTypes from "graphql-tools-types"

let definition = `
    schema {
        query: RootQuery
    }
    scalar Void
    scalar MyInt
    scalar MyFloat
    scalar MyString
    scalar Date
    scalar UUID
    scalar JSON
    scalar Coord
    type RootQuery {
        exampleVoid: Void
        exampleMyInt(num: MyInt): Int
        exampleMyFloat(num: MyFloat): Float
        exampleMyString(str: MyString): String
        exampleDate(date: Date): Date
        exampleUUID(uuid: UUID): UUID
        exampleJSON(json: JSON): JSON
        exampleCoord(coord: Coord): Coord
    }
`
let resolvers = {
    Void:     GraphQLToolsTypes.Void({ name: "MyVoid" }),
    MyInt:    GraphQLToolsTypes.Int({ name: "MyInt", min: 0, max: 100 }),
    MyFloat:  GraphQLToolsTypes.Float({ name: "MyFloat", min: 0.0, max: 100.0 }),
    MyString: GraphQLToolsTypes.String({ name: "MyString", regex: /^(?:foo|bar|quux)$/ }),
    Date:     GraphQLToolsTypes.Date({ name: "MyDate" }),
    UUID:     GraphQLToolsTypes.UUID({ name: "MyUUID" }),
    JSON:     GraphQLToolsTypes.JSON({ name: "MyJSON" }),
    Coord:    GraphQLToolsTypes.JSON({ name: "Coord", struct: "{ x: number, y: number }" }),
    RootQuery: {
        exampleVoid: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return {}
        },
        exampleMyInt: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.num
        },
        exampleMyFloat: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.num
        },
        exampleMyString: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.str
        },
        exampleDate: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.date
        },
        exampleUUID: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.uuid
        },
        exampleJSON: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.json
        },
        exampleCoord: (root, args, ctx, info) => {
            return args.coord
        }
    }
}
let schema = GraphQLTools.makeExecutableSchema({
    typeDefs: [ definition ],
    resolvers: resolvers,
})
let query = `
    query ($date: Date, $uuid: UUID, $json: JSON, $coord: Coord) {
        exampleVoid,
        exampleMyInt(num: 100),
        exampleMyFloat(num: 42.7),
        exampleMyString(str: "foo")
        date1: exampleDate(date: $date),
        date2: exampleDate(date: "2016-08-16T00:01:02.000Z"),
        uuid1: exampleUUID(uuid: $uuid),
        uuid2: exampleUUID(uuid: "6cbe657c-63e3-11e6-aa83-080027e303e4"),
        json1: exampleJSON(json: $json),
        json2: exampleJSON(json: { foo: "bar", baz: 42, quux: true }),
        coord1: exampleCoord(coord: $coord),
        coord2: exampleCoord(coord: { x: 7, y: 42 })
    }
`
let variables = {
    date: "2016-08-16T00:01:02.000Z",
    uuid: "6cbe657c-63e3-11e6-aa83-080027e303e4",
    json: { foo: "bar", baz: 42, quux: true },
    coord: { x: 7, y: 42 }
}
GraphQL.graphql(schema, query, null, null, variables).then((result) => {
    console.log("OK", result)
}).catch((result) => {
    console.log("ERROR", result)
})

$ npm test
OK { data:
   { exampleJSON: { foo: 'bar', baz: 42, quux: true },
     exampleUUID: '6cbe657c-63e3-11e6-aa83-080027e303e4',
     exampleDate: '2016-08-16T00:01:02.000Z',
     exampleVoid: {},
     exampleMyInt: 100,
     exampleMyFloat: 42.7,
     exampleMyString: 'foo' } }

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall (http://engelschall.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

