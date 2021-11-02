Integration of GraphQL-Tools and Sequelize Object-Relational-Mapper (ORM).
This Node.js module provides an integration of the GraphQL.js wrapper GraphQL-Tools and the Sequelize Object-Relational-Mapper (ORM) in order to operate on the entities and their relationships of an underlying RDBMS through GraphQL. It provides functions for GraphQL schema definition entries and their corresponding resolver functions for querying and mutating entities and their relationships through GraphQL in a natural Object-Oriented (OO) way. It optionally provides Full-Text-Search (FTS) functionality through ElasticLunr and validation, authorization and tracing hooks. It provides an elaborate CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) functionality for the entities and their relationships.
$ npm install \
graphql \
graphql-tools \
graphql-tools-types \
graphql-tools-sequelize \
sequelize \
--save-dev
Suppose we have a simple domain model, consisting of the two
entities
OrgUnit and
Person and some relationships between them
(in UML Class Diagram notation):
parentUnit supervisor
+------+ +------+
| | | |
| V 0..1 0..1 V |
| +-----------+ +-----------+ |
+---| OrgUnit | belongsTo| Person |---+
|-----------|<----------|-----------|
| id | | id |
| initials |--------->*| initials |
| name | members | name |
+-----------+ +-----------+
| ^
| director |
+-----------------+
With Sequelize ORM this could be defined on the RDBMS level as:
import Sequelize from "sequelize"
const db = new Sequelize(...)
const dm = {}
dm.OrgUnit = db.define("OrgUnit", {
id: { type: Sequelize.UUID, primaryKey: true },
initials: { type: Sequelize.STRING(3), allowNull: false },
name: { type: Sequelize.STRING(100), allowNull: false }
})
dm.Person = db.define("Person", {
id: { type: Sequelize.UUID, primaryKey: true },
initials: { type: Sequelize.STRING(3), allowNull: false },
name: { type: Sequelize.STRING(100), allowNull: false }
})
dm.OrgUnit.belongsTo(dm.OrgUnit, { as: "parentUnit", foreignKey: "parentUnitId" })
dm.Person .belongsTo(dm.Person, { as: "supervisor", foreignKey: "personId" })
dm.Person .belongsTo(dm.OrgUnit, { as: "belongsTo", foreignKey: "orgUnitId" })
dm.OrgUnit.hasMany (dm.Person, { as: "members", foreignKey: "orgUnitId" })
dm.OrgUnit.hasOne (dm.Person, { as: "director", foreignKey: "directorId" })
You then establish a GraphQL-to-Sequelize mapping like this:
import GraphQLToolsSequelize from "graphql-tools-sequelize"
const gts = new GraphQLToolsSequelize(db)
await gts.boot()
Now you can use this mapping and its factory functions to conveniently create a GraphQL schema definition as the interface for operating on your domain model:
const definition = `
schema {
query: Root
mutation: Root
}
scalar UUID
scalar JSON
type Root {
${gts.entityQuerySchema("Root", "", "OrgUnit")}
${gts.entityQuerySchema("Root", "", "OrgUnit*")}
${gts.entityQuerySchema("Root", "", "Person")}
${gts.entityQuerySchema("Root", "", "Person*")}
}
type OrgUnit {
${gts.attrIdSchema("OrgUnit")}
${gts.attrHcSchema("OrgUnit")}
initials: String
name: String
director: Person
members: [Person]!
parentUnit: OrgUnit
${gts.entityCloneSchema ("OrgUnit")}
${gts.entityCreateSchema("OrgUnit")}
${gts.entityUpdateSchema("OrgUnit")}
${gts.entityDeleteSchema("OrgUnit")}
}
type Person {
${gts.attrIdSchema("Person")}
${gts.attrHcSchema("Person")}
initials: String
name: String
belongsTo: OrgUnit
supervisor: Person
${gts.entityCloneSchema ("Person")}
${gts.entityCreateSchema("Person")}
${gts.entityUpdateSchema("Person")}
${gts.entityDeleteSchema("Person")}
}
`
You also use it and its factory functions to define the corresponding GraphQL resolver functions:
import GraphQLToolsTypes from "graphql-tools-types"
const resolvers = {
UUID: GraphQLToolsTypes.UUID({ name: "UUID", storage: "string" }),
JSON: GraphQLToolsTypes.JSON({ name: "JSON" }),
Root: {
OrgUnit: gts.entityQueryResolver ("Root", "", "OrgUnit"),
OrgUnits: gts.entityQueryResolver ("Root", "", "OrgUnit*"),
Person: gts.entityQueryResolver ("Root", "", "Person"),
Persons: gts.entityQueryResolver ("Root", "", "Person*"),
},
OrgUnit: {
id: gts.attrIdResolver ("OrgUnit"),
hc: gts.attrHcResolver ("OrgUnit"),
director: gts.entityQueryResolver ("OrgUnit", "director", "Person"),
members: gts.entityQueryResolver ("OrgUnit", "members", "Person*"),
parentUnit: gts.entityQueryResolver ("OrgUnit", "parentUnit", "OrgUnit"),
clone: gts.entityCloneResolver ("OrgUnit"),
create: gts.entityCreateResolver("OrgUnit"),
update: gts.entityUpdateResolver("OrgUnit"),
delete: gts.entityDeleteResolver("OrgUnit")
},
Person: {
id: gts.attrIdResolver ("Person"),
hc: gts.attrHcResolver ("Person"),
belongsTo: gts.entityQueryResolver ("Person", "belongsTo", "OrgUnit"),
supervisor: gts.entityQueryResolver ("Person", "supervisor", "Person"),
clone: gts.entityCloneResolver ("Person"),
create: gts.entityCreateResolver("Person"),
update: gts.entityUpdateResolver("Person"),
delete: gts.entityDeleteResolver("Person")
}
}
Then you use the established schema definition and resolver functions to generate an executable GraphQL schema with the help of GraphQL-Tools:
import * as GraphQLTools from "graphql-tools"
const schema = GraphQLTools.makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs: [ definition ],
resolvers: resolvers
})
Finally, you now can execute GraphQL queries against your RDBMS:
const query = `query { OrgUnits { name } }`
const variables = {}
GraphQL.graphql(schema, query, null, null, variables).then((result) => {
console.log("OK", util.inspect(result, { depth: null, colors: true }))
}).catch((result) => {
console.log("ERROR", result)
})
The following GraphQL mutation is a more elaborate example of how CRUD operations look like and what is possible:
mutation {
m1: Person {
c1: create(id: "c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4", with: {
initials: "BB",
name: "Big Boss"
}) { id }
c2: create(id: "ca1ace2c-a6c8-11e6-8ef0-080027e303e4", with: {
initials: "JD",
name: "John Doe",
supervisor: "c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4"
}) { id }
}
m2: OrgUnit {
c1: create(id: "ca8c588a-a6c8-11e6-8f19-080027e303e4", with: {
initials: "EH",
name: "Example Holding",
director: "c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4"
}) { id }
c2: create(id: "cabaa4ce-a6c8-11e6-9d6d-080027e303e4", with: {
initials: "EC",
name: "Example Corporation",
parentUnit: "ca8c588a-a6c8-11e6-8f19-080027e303e4",
director: "ca1ace2c-a6c8-11e6-8ef0-080027e303e4",
members: { set: [
"c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4",
"ca1ace2c-a6c8-11e6-8ef0-080027e303e4"
] }
}) { id }
}
q1: OrgUnits(where: {
initials: "EC"
}) {
name
director { initials name }
members { initials name }
parentUnit {
name
director { initials name }
members { initials name }
}
}
m3: Person(id: "c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4") {
update(with: { initials: "XXX" }) {
id initials name
}
}
c1: Person(id: "c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4") {
clone {
id initials name
}
}
m4: Person(id: "c9965340-a6c8-11e6-ac95-080027e303e4") {
delete
}
q2: Persons {
id initials name
}
}
For more details, see the all-in-one sample, which even provides a network interface through HAPI and the GraphiQL web interface on top of it (with the help of its HAPI integration HAPI-Plugin-GraphiQL).
import GraphQLToolsSequelize from "graphql-tools-sequelize"
gts = new GraphQLToolsSequelize(sequelize: Sequelize, options?: Object)
Creates a new GraphQL-Tools-Sequelize instance with an existing Sequelize instance
sequelize.
The
options have to given, but can be an empty object. It can contain the following
fields:
validator(type: String, obj: Object, ctx: Object): Promise<Boolean>:
Optionally validate entity object
obj (of entity type
type)
just before create or update operations. If the resulting
Promise is rejected, the create or update operation fails.
The
ctx object is just passed through from the
GraphQL.graphql() call.
authorizer(moment: String, op: String, type: String, obj: Object, ctx: Object): Promise<Boolean>:
Optionally authorize entity object
obj (of entity type
type)
for operation
op (
create,
read,
update or
delete) at
moment (
before or
after).
Notice that for
read there is no
before and for
delete there is no
after, of course. The
ctx object is just passed through from
the
GraphQL.graphql() call. If the resulting Promise is rejected
or returns
false, the operation fails.
tracer(record: Object, ctx: Object): Promise<any>:
Optionally trace the operation via the action
record. The fields of
record are:
{ op: String, arity: String, dstType: String, dstIds: String[], dstAttrs: String[] }.
The
ctx object is just passed through from the
GraphQL.graphql() call.
fts: { [String]: String[] }:
Enables the Full-Text-Search (FTS) mechanism for all configured entity types and their listed attributes.
idname: String = "id":
Configures the GraphQL name of the mandatory unique identifier attribute on each entity. The default name is
id.
idtype: String = "UUID":
Configures the GraphQL type of the mandatory unique identifier attribute on each entity. The default type
UUID assumes that you define the GraphQL scalar type
UUID with the help of
GraphQL-Tools-Types.
idmake: Function = () => (new UUID(1)).format():
Configures a function for generating unique identifiers for the mandatory unique identifier attribute on each entity. The default uses pure-uuid to generate UUIDs of version 1.
hcname: String = "hc":
Configures the GraphQL name of the optional hash-code attribute on each entity. The default name is
hc. This attribute is NOT persisted and instead calculated on
the fly and is intended to be used for optimistic locking purposes.
hctype: String = "UUID":
Configures the GraphQL type of the optional hash-code attribute on each entity. The default type
UUID assumes that you define the GraphQL scalar type
UUID with the help of
GraphQL-Tools-Types.
hcmake: Function = (data) => (new UUID(5, "ns:URL", \uri:gts:${data}`)).format()`:
Configures a function for generating hash-codes for the optional hash-code attribute on each entity. The default uses pure-uuid to generate UUIDs of version 5.
gts.boot(): Promise:
Bootstrap the GraphQL-Tools-Sequelize instance. It internally mainly initialized the Full-Text-Search (FTS) mechanism.
gts.attrIdSchema(source: String): String,
gts.attrIdResolver(source: String): Function:
Generate a GraphQL schema entry and a corresponding GraphQL resolver
function for querying the mandatory unique identifier attribute
of an entity of type
source. By default this generates a schema
entry
<idname>: <idtype> and a resolver which just returns
<object>[<idname>]. This mandatory unique identifier attribute has
to be persisted and hence part of the Sequelize schema definition.
gts.attrHcSchema(source: String): String,
gts.attrHcResolver(source: String): Function:
Generate a GraphQL schema entry and a corresponding GraphQL resolver
function for querying the optional hash-code attribute of an
entity of type
source. By default this generates a schema entry
<hcname>: <hctype> and a resolver which returns something like
<hcmake>(data(<object>)), where
data() is an internal function
which deterministically concatenates the values of all attributes of
<object>. This optional hash-code attribute has NOT to be persisted
and hence SHOULD NOT BE part of the Sequelize schema definition.
gts.entityQuerySchema(source: String, relation: String, target: String): String,
gts.entityQueryResolver(source: String, relation: String, target: String): Function:
Generate a GraphQL schema entry and a corresponding GraphQL resolver
function for querying one, many or all entities of particular entity
type
target when coming from entity type
source -- either
directly (in case
relation is the empty string) or via relationship
relation. The
target is either just the name
foo of an entity
type
foo (for relationship of cardinality 0..1) or
foo* (for
relationship of cardinality 0..N). Based on the combination of
relation and the cardinality of
target, four distinct GraphQL schema
entries (and corresponding GraphQL resolver functions) are generated:
empty
relation and
target cardinality 0..1:
`# Query one [${target}]() entity by its unique identifier (\`id\`) or condition (\`where\`) or` +
`# open an anonymous context for the [${target}]() entity.\n` +
`# The [${target}]() entity can be optionally filtered by a condition on some relationships (\`include\`).\n` +
`${target}(id: ${idtype}, where: JSON, include: JSON): ${target}\n`
empty
relation and
target cardinality 0..N:
`# Query one or many [${target}]() entities,\n` +
"# by either an (optionally available) full-text-search (`query`)\n" +
"# or an (always available) attribute-based condition (`where`),\n" +
"# optionally filter them by a condition on some relationships (`include`),\n" +
"# optionally sort them (`order`),\n" +
"# optionally start the result set at the n-th entity (zero-based `offset`), and\n" +
"# optionally reduce the result set to a maximum number of entities (`limit`).\n" +
`${target}s(fts: String, where: JSON, include: JSON, order: JSON, offset: Int = 0, limit: Int = 100): [${target}]!\n`
non-empty
relation and
target cardinality 0..1:
`# Query one [${target}]() entity by following the **${relation}** relation of [${source}]() entity.\n` +
`# The [${target}]() entity can be optionally filtered by a condition (\`where\`).\n` +
`# The [${target}]() entity can be optionally filtered by a condition on some relationships (\`include\`).\n` +
`${relation}(where: JSON, include: JSON): ${target}\n`
non-empty
relation and
target cardinality 0..N:
`# Query one or many [${target}]() entities\n` +
`# by following the **${relation}** relation of [${source}]() entity,\n` +
"# optionally filter them by a condition (`where`),\n" +
"# optionally filter them by a condition on some relationships (`include`),\n" +
"# optionally sort them (`order`),\n" +
"# optionally start the result set at the n-th entity (zero-based `offset`), and\n" +
"# optionally reduce the result set to a maximum number of entities (`limit`).\n" +
`${relation}(where: JSON, include: JSON, order: JSON, offset: Int = 0, limit: Int = 100): [${target}]!\n`
The comments are intentionally also generated, as they document the entries in the GraphQL schema and are visible through GraphQL schema introspection tools like GraphiQL.
gts.entity{Create,Clone,Update,Delete}Schema(type: String): String,
gts.entity{Create,Clone,Update,Delete}Resolver(type: String): Function:
Generate a GraphQL schema entry and a corresponding GraphQL resolver
function for mutating one, many or all entities of particular entity
type
type. The following GraphQL schema
entries (and corresponding GraphQL resolver functions) are generated:
For
entityCreate{Schema,Resolver}(type):
`# Create new [${type}]() entity, optionally with specified attributes (\`with\`).\n` +
`create(id: ${idtype}, with: JSON): ${type}!\n`
For
entityClone{Schema,Resolver}(type):
`# Clone one [${type}]() entity by cloning its attributes (but not its relationships).\n` +
`clone: ${type}!\n`
For
entityUpdate{Schema,Resolver}(type):
`# Update one [${type}]() entity with specified attributes (\`with\`).\n` +
`update(with: JSON!): ${type}!\n`
For
entityDelete{Schema,Resolver}(type):
`# Delete one [${type}]() entity.\n` +
`delete: ${idtype}!\n`
The comments are intentionally also generated, as they document the entries in the GraphQL schema and are visible through GraphQL schema introspection tools like GraphiQL.
It is assumed that all your Sequelize entities have an attribute
id (see also
idname configuration option) which is the
(technical) primary key of an entity. By default, the type of
field
id is
UUID, but this can be overridden (see
idtype
configuration option). In case of the type
UUID, it is assumed
that you define the GraphQL scalar type
UUID with the help of
GraphQL-Tools-Types.
Notice: all entities are required to have the field
id and the type
of all
id fields have to be the same. But this does not prevent you
from having additional domain-specific primary keys per entity of an
arbitrary type, of course. GraphQL-Tools-Sequelize just uses the field
id for its functionality.
In addition, the scalar type
JSON always has to be defined with the help of
GraphQL-Tools-Types.
