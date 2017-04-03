GraphQL To Typescript

Takes a glob of GraphQL files and writes a typescript module that exports the graphql type definitions as a string array and converts the graphql types to interfaces.

Usage: graphql-to-typescript \ [ options \ ] \ < graphqlFileGlob \ > \ < outputFile \ > Options: -h, --help output usage information

Converts graphql files such as:

schema { query: RootQuery } type RootQuery { user (id: Int !): User } type User { id: Int ! name : String }

Into the typescript file:

export const typeDefs = [ "schema {

query: RootQuery

}

type RootQuery {

user(id: Int!): User

}

type User {

id: Int!

name: String

}

" ]; export interface RootQuery { user: User | null ; } export interface UserRootQueryArgs { id: number ; } export interface User { id: number ; name: string | null ; }

This allows you to import the interfaces and the schema elsewhere in your typescript project and use them in your resolvers.