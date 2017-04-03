Takes a glob of GraphQL files and writes a typescript module that exports the graphql type definitions as a string array and converts the graphql types to interfaces.
Usage: graphql-to-typescript \[options\] \<graphqlFileGlob\> \<outputFile\>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
Converts graphql files such as:
schema {
query: RootQuery
}
type RootQuery {
user(id: Int!): User
}
type User {
id: Int!
name: String
}
Into the typescript file:
export const typeDefs = ["schema {\n query: RootQuery\n}\ntype RootQuery {\n user(id: Int!): User\n}\ntype User {\n id: Int!\n name: String\n}\n"];
export interface RootQuery {
user: User | null;
}
export interface UserRootQueryArgs {
id: number;
}
export interface User {
id: number;
name: string | null;
}
This allows you to import the interfaces and the schema elsewhere in your typescript project and use them in your resolvers.