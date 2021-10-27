GraphQL to SPARQL

A utility package that allows you to convert GraphQL queries to SPARQL or SPARQL algebra, using a JSON-LD context. Such queries are also known as GraphQL-LD queries.

Supported JSON-LD context features:

Key-value mapping between shorthands and URIs.

@type : Sets the RDF datatype.

: Sets the RDF datatype. @language : Sets the RDF language.

: Sets the RDF language. @id : Identifies the IRI of a term.

: Identifies the IRI of a term. @reverse Reverses the direction of a property.

Install

$ npm install [-g] graphql-to-sparql

Usage

The graphql-to-sparql converts GraphQL queries to SPARQL.

$ graphql-to-sparql '{ "hero": "http://example.org/hero", "name": "http://example.org/name" }' '{ hero { name } }' $ graphql-to-sparql my-context.jsonld my-query.graphql

The programmatic API can be invoked as follows:

const Converter = require ( 'graphql-to-sparql' ).Converter; const algebra = await new Converter().graphqlToSparqlAlgebra( '{ hero { name } }' , { "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" });

The resulting object is SPARQL algebra.

Examples

Below you can find a couple of examples of how this library converts GraphQL queries to SPARQL. These examples are based on the GraphQL documentation.

Simple nesting

GraphQL trees are converted to SPARQL graphs by chaining triple patterns.

Context:

{ "me" : "http://example.org/me" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" }

GraphQL:

{ me { name } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?me_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/me> ?me. ?me <http://example.org/name> ?me_name. }

Fields

Nodes can be nested to any depth, and just produce more triple patterns.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" }

GraphQL:

{ hero { name # Queries can have comments! friends { name } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_friends_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. ?hero <http://example.org/friends> ?hero_friends. ?hero_friends <http://example.org/name> ?hero_friends_name. }

Arguments

GraphQL allows arguments to be passed to nodes, which are converted to triple objects in SPARQL.

Context:

{ "human" : "http://example.org/human" , "id" : "http://example.org/id" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "height" : "http://example.org/height" }

GraphQL:

{ human(id: "1000") { name height } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?human_name ?human_height WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/human> ?human. ?human <http://example.org/id> "1000". ?human <http://example.org/name> ?human_name. ?human <http://example.org/height> ?human_height. }

Aliases

In some cases, you may have clashing variable names in your GraphQL query. For these situations, aliases can be used to make your rename variables.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "episode" : "http://example.org/episode" , "EMPIRE" : "http://example.org/types/Empire" , "JEDI" : "http://example.org/types/Jedi" }

GraphQL:

{ empireHero: hero(episode: EMPIRE) { name } jediHero: hero(episode: JEDI) { name } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?empireHero_name ?jediHero_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?empireHero. ?empireHero <http://example.org/episode> <http://example.org/types/Empire>. ?empireHero <http://example.org/name> ?empireHero_name. _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?jediHero. ?jediHero <http://example.org/episode> <http://example.org/types/Jedi>. ?jediHero <http://example.org/name> ?jediHero_name. }

Fragments

GraphQL fragments can be used to abstract certain parts of your query tree to reuse them in different places. GraphQL always applies fragments on certain types, which are translated to RDF http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type predicates.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "appearsIn" : "http://example.org/appearsIn" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" , "episode" : "http://example.org/episode" , "EMPIRE" : "http://example.org/types/Empire" , "JEDI" : "http://example.org/types/Jedi" }

GraphQL:

{ leftComparison: hero(episode: EMPIRE) { ...comparisonFields } rightComparison: hero(episode: JEDI) { ...comparisonFields } } fragment comparisonFields on Character { name appearsIn friends { name } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?leftComparison_name ?leftComparison_appearsIn ?leftComparison_friends_name ?rightComparison_name ?rightComparison_appearsIn ?rightComparison_friends_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?leftComparison. ?leftComparison <http://example.org/episode> <http://example.org/types/Empire>. OPTIONAL { ?leftComparison <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> undefined:Character. ?leftComparison <http://example.org/name> ?leftComparison_name. ?leftComparison <http://example.org/appearsIn> ?leftComparison_appearsIn. ?leftComparison <http://example.org/friends> ?leftComparison_friends. ?leftComparison_friends <http://example.org/name> ?leftComparison_friends_name. } _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?rightComparison. ?rightComparison <http://example.org/episode> <http://example.org/types/Jedi>. OPTIONAL { ?rightComparison <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> undefined:Character. ?rightComparison <http://example.org/name> ?rightComparison_name. ?rightComparison <http://example.org/appearsIn> ?rightComparison_appearsIn. ?rightComparison <http://example.org/friends> ?rightComparison_friends. ?rightComparison_friends <http://example.org/name> ?rightComparison_friends_name. } }

Variables

Defining variables is only supported via the programmatic API ( IVariablesDictionary ) at the time of writing.

Variables can be defined to make queries parameterizable, so that the source query does not have to be changed for every single case.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" , "episode" : "http://example.org/episode" , "JEDI" : "http://example.org/types/Jedi" }

GraphQL:

query HeroNameAndFriends($episode: Episode = "JEDI") { hero(episode: $episode) { name friends { name } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_friends_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero <http://example.org/episode> <http://example.org/types/Jedi>. ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. ?hero <http://example.org/friends> ?hero_friends. ?hero_friends <http://example.org/name> ?hero_friends_name. }

Directives

Defining variables is only supported via the programmatic API ( IVariablesDictionary ) at the time of writing.

Based on the definition of variables, query behaviour can change using GraphQL directives, such as @include(if: Boolean) and @skip(if: Boolean) .

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" , "episode" : "http://example.org/episode" , "JEDI" : "http://example.org/types/Jedi" }

GraphQL:

query Hero($episode: Episode, $withFriends: Boolean! = true) { hero(episode: $episode) { name friends @include(if: $withFriends) { name } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_friends_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero <http://example.org/episode> <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#nil>. ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. ?hero <http://example.org/friends> ?hero_friends. ?hero_friends <http://example.org/name> ?hero_friends_name. }

Inline Fragments

Similar to regular fragments, inline fragments can be used to scope a block to a certain type.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "primaryFunction" : "http://example.org/primaryFunction" , "height" : "http://example.org/height" , "Droid" : "http://example.org/types/Droid" , "Human" : "http://example.org/types/Human" }

GraphQL:

query HeroForEpisode { hero { name ... on Droid { primaryFunction } ... on Human { height } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_primaryFunction ?hero_height WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. OPTIONAL { ?hero <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> <http://example.org/types/Droid>. ?hero <http://example.org/primaryFunction> ?hero_primaryFunction. } OPTIONAL { ?hero <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> <http://example.org/types/Human>. ?hero <http://example.org/height> ?hero_height. } }

Meta fields

Some meta fields, such as __typename can be used to bind to the type of a node.

Context:

{ "search" : "http://example.org/search" , "text" : "http://example.org/text" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "Droid" : "http://example.org/types/Droid" , "Human" : "http://example.org/types/Human" }

GraphQL:

{ search(text: "an") { __typename ... on Human { name } ... on Droid { name } ... on Starship { name } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?search___typename ?search_name ?search_name ?search_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/search> ?search. ?search <http://example.org/text> "an". ?search <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> ?search___typename. OPTIONAL { ?search <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> <http://example.org/types/Human>. ?search <http://example.org/name> ?search_name. } OPTIONAL { ?search <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> <http://example.org/types/Droid>. ?search <http://example.org/name> ?search_name. } OPTIONAL { ?search <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> undefined:Starship. ?search <http://example.org/name> ?search_name. } }

Pagination

The magical arguments first and offset can be used to respectively set the limit and offset of query results. Furthermore, the magical totalCount field will bind to the total number of matches, irrespective of the first and offset fields.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" }

GraphQL:

{ hero { name friends(first:2 offset:10) { totalCount name } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_friends_name ?hero_friends_totalCount WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. { SELECT * WHERE { { SELECT * WHERE { ?hero <http://example.org/friends> ?hero_friends. ?hero_friends <http://example.org/name> ?hero_friends_name. } } { SELECT (COUNT(?hero_friends) AS ?hero_friends_totalCount) WHERE { ?hero <http://example.org/friends> ?hero_friends. } } } OFFSET 10 LIMIT 2 } }

Selecting by value

While this is not a default feature of GraphQL, this library allows you to select by certain values of properties. This is done using the _ argument, which takes a value.

GraphQL:

{ name(_:"Han Solo") description }

Defining or looking up the id of entities

Using id fields, the id (or subject) of entities can be queried or defined.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "HAN_SOLO" : "http://example.org/HanSolo" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friend" : "http://example.org/friend" }

Getting an id

GraphQL:

{ hero { id name } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_id WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero_id. ?hero_id <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. }

Setting a block-scoped id

GraphQL:

{ hero(_:HAN_SOLO) { name } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> <http://example.org/HanSolo>. <http://example.org/HanSolo> <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. }

Setting an inline id

GraphQL:

{ friend(_:HAN_SOLO) name }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?name WHERE { ?b1 <http://example.org/friend> <http://example.org/HanSolo>; <http://example.org/name> ?name. }

Defining or looking up the graph

Using graph fields, the named graph can be queried or defined.

When graph is used as a field, this will have as side-effect that fields inside the node can be selected from any graph, instead of only the default graph.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "EMPIRE" : "http://example.org/EMPIRE" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friend" : "http://example.org/friend" }

Getting a graph

GraphQL:

{ hero { graph name } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_id WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. GRAPH ?graph { ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. } }

Setting a block-scoped graph (1)

GraphQL:

{ hero { graph(_:EMPIRE) name friend } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name WHERE { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. GRAPH <http://example.org/EMPIRE> { ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name; <http://example.org/friend> ?hero_friend. } }

Setting a block-scoped graph (2)

GraphQL:

{ hero(graph:EMPIRE) { name friend } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name WHERE { GRAPH <http://example.org/EMPIRE> { _:b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. <http://example.org/friend> ?hero_friend. } }

Setting an inline graph

GraphQL:

{ friend(graph:EMPIRE) name }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?name WHERE { GRAPH <http://example.org/EMPIRE> { ?b1 <http://example.org/friend> ?friend; } ?b1 <http://example.org/name> ?name. }

Optional fields

By default, all fields that are defined in the query are required to have results. If any of the fields do not produce results, the full query results set will be empty.

However, in some cases you may not be certain that a field will have results. In those cases, you may want to mark a field as optional, using the @optional directive.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friend" : "http://example.org/friend" }

GraphQL:

query { hero { name @optional friend @optional } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name ?hero_friend WHERE { ?b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. OPTIONAL { ?hero <http://example.org/name> ?hero_name. } OPTIONAL { ?hero <http://example.org/friend> ?hero_friend. } }

Reversed fields

If you want to reverse the relationship between a parent a child node, you can use the @reverse context option for a field.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friend" : { "@reverse" : "http://example.org/friend" } }

GraphQL:

query { hero { friend { name } } }

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_friend_name WHERE { ?b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero_friend <http://example.org/friend> ?hero; <http://example.org/name> ?hero_friend_name. }

Alternative fields

If multiple fields are applicable for retrieving a value, then you can define all of them via the alt argument.

Context:

{ "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "firstName" : "http://example.org/firstName" }

GraphQL:

{ hero { name(alt: firstName) } }

If you want to define more than one alternative, you can define them in a list like this: name(alt: [firstName, nickName])

SPARQL:

SELECT ?hero_name WHERE { ?b1 <http://example.org/hero> ?hero. ?hero (<http://example.org/name>|<http://example.org/firstName>) ?hero_name. }

Converting to tree-based results

Using a tool such as SPARQL-Results+JSON to tree, results from converted queries can be compacted. By default, all values will be considered plural, and values will always be emitted in an array. With the singularizeVariables option, you can specify which values should be singularized and not wrapped in an array anymore.

To simplify this process, graphql-to-sparql allows @single or @plural directives to be added inside the queries to indicate which fields should be singularized and which ones should remain plural. If no directive is present, everything will remain plural. For this, graphql-to-sparql allows an singularizeVariables object to be passed via options, which can then be used by other tools for compaction.

For example:

import {Converter as TreeConverter} from "sparqljson-to-tree" ; const singularizeVariables = {}; const algebra = await new Converter().graphqlToSparqlAlgebra( '{ hero { name } }' , { "hero" : "http://example.org/hero" , "name" : "http://example.org/name" , "friends" : "http://example.org/friends" }, { singularizeVariables }); const response = { ... }; const jsonResult = new TreeConverter().sparqlJsonResultsToTree(response, { singularizeVariables });

Available directives:

Directive Meaning @single This field will be singular. @plural This field will be plural. @single(scope: all) This field and all child fields will be singular. @plural(scope: all) This field and all child fields will be plural.

By default, all fields all plural. So there is an implicit @plural(scope: all) directive on the query root.

Singularization examples

Singularizing a field

Query:

{ hero { name @single } }

Example output:

[ { "hero" : [ { "name" : "Alice" }, { "name" : "Bob" } ] } ]

Singularizing everything

Query:

query @single(scope: all) { hero { name } }

Example output:

{ "hero" : { "name" : "Alice" } }

Singularizing everything except for a single field

Query:

query @single(scope: all) { hero @plural { name } }

Example output:

{ "hero" : [ { "name" : "Alice" } ] }

License

This software is written by Ruben Taelman.

This code is released under the MIT license.