This library works fine, but you may consider using graphql-ws. It's popular, well-maintained, works, and has zero dependencies.

What is this package

This is based directly on the client from subscriptions-transport-ws. As the name suggests, it's only for use as a client. It uses native websockets to communicate with a graphql server which is using 'graphql-ws' protocol. It plays nice with rollup, too.

Why this package

tldr; It works with rollup, and its lightweight

subscriptions-transport-ws works fine and it's better maintained so If you aren't having problems with it, you probably might want to use it instead. If you have tried to use that package with rollup however then you may have become frustrated and hopeless.

I found that the imports from the graphql module were causing problems and that I didn't have much need for them. This module ends up being therefore much smaller and simpler, but one difference is that queries must be strings and it only uses native WebSocket, so you may end up with problems if you aren't targeting modern browsers or if you like using graphql-tag's gql template string functions to define your queries.

Subscriptions without apollo-client

I couldn't find any roll-your-own solutions that worked on the client for subscriptions. Making websockets work isn't difficult, but if you want automatic reconnection and a few other obvious necessities then it gets more complicated. This package includes them and not much more. You can use subscriptions without apollo-client at all. You can use it for all your graphql queries if you want, but using fetch instead is probably a better idea.

Usage

If you have a apollo-server instance you can use this for subscriptions only, pass all requests over the websocket. The API is similar to what's described at subscriptions-transport-ws docs except that it doesn't support middleware and requires queries to be strings.

Also, this client supports batch messages as arrays from the server, and they will be processed as if they were received one after another, for example:

[{ id : "1" , type : "data" , ... }, { id : "1" , type : "complete" }]

import { SubscriptionClient } from "graphql-subscriptions-client" ; const GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT = "ws://localhost:3000/graphql" ; const query = `subscription onNewItem { newItemCreated { id } }` ; const client = new SubscriptionClient(GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT, { reconnect : true , lazy : true , connectionCallback : ( error ) => { error && console .error(error); }, }); client.request({ query }); const subscription = client .request({ query }) .subscribe({ next({ data }) { if (data) { console .log( "We got something!" , data); } }, });

Query must be a string.

Warning

Don't use this with apollo-client. You'd really be defeating the purpose. If you are using apollo-client then maybe stick to their way of doings, so use subscriptions-transport-ws instead.