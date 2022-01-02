openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

graphql-sse

by Denis Badurina
1.0.6 (see all)

Zero-dependency, HTTP/1 safe, simple, GraphQL over Server-Sent Events Protocol server and client.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

773K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


graphql-sse

Zero-dependency, HTTP/1 safe, simple, GraphQL over Server-Sent Events Protocol server and client.

Continuous integration graphql-sse

Use WebSockets instead? Check out graphql-ws!


Getting started

Install

yarn add graphql-sse

Create a GraphQL schema

import { GraphQLSchema, GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';

/**
 * Construct a GraphQL schema and define the necessary resolvers.
 *
 * type Query {
 *   hello: String
 * }
 * type Subscription {
 *   greetings: String
 * }
 */
const schema = new GraphQLSchema({
  query: new GraphQLObjectType({
    name: 'Query',
    fields: {
      hello: {
        type: GraphQLString,
        resolve: () => 'world',
      },
    },
  }),
  subscription: new GraphQLObjectType({
    name: 'Subscription',
    fields: {
      greetings: {
        type: GraphQLString,
        subscribe: async function* () {
          for (const hi of ['Hi', 'Bonjour', 'Hola', 'Ciao', 'Zdravo']) {
            yield { greetings: hi };
          }
        },
      },
    },
  }),
});

Start the server

With http
import http from 'http';
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';

// Create the GraphQL over SSE handler
const handler = createHandler({
  schema, // from the previous step
});

// Create a HTTP server using the handler on `/graphql/stream`
const server = http.createServer((req, res) => {
  if (req.url.startsWith('/graphql/stream')) return handler(req, res);
  return res.writeHead(404).end();
});

server.listen(4000);
console.log('Listening to port 4000');
With http2

Browsers might complain about self-signed SSL/TLS certificates. Help can be found on StackOverflow.

$ openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -nodes -sha256 -subj '/CN=localhost' \
  -keyout localhost-privkey.pem -out localhost-cert.pem

import fs from 'fs';
import http2 from 'http2';
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';

// Create the GraphQL over SSE handler
const handler = createHandler({
  schema, // from the previous step
});

// Create a HTTP/2 server using the handler on `/graphql/stream`
const server = http2.createSecureServer(
  {
    key: fs.readFileSync('localhost-privkey.pem'),
    cert: fs.readFileSync('localhost-cert.pem'),
  },
  (req, res) => {
    if (req.url.startsWith('/graphql/stream')) return handler(req, res);
    return res.writeHead(404).end();
  },
);

server.listen(4000);
console.log('Listening to port 4000');
With express
import express from 'express'; // yarn add express
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';

// Create the GraphQL over SSE handler
const handler = createHandler({ schema });

// Create an express app serving all methods on `/graphql/stream`
const app = express();
app.use('/graphql/stream', handler);

app.listen(4000);
console.log('Listening to port 4000');
With fastify
import Fastify from 'fastify'; // yarn add fastify
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';

// Create the GraphQL over SSE handler
const handler = createHandler({ schema });

// Create a fastify instance serving all methods on `/graphql/stream`
const fastify = Fastify();
fastify.all('/graphql/stream', (req, res) =>
  handler(
    req.raw,
    res.raw,
    req.body, // fastify reads the body for you
  ),
);

fastify.listen(4000);
console.log('Listening to port 4000');

Use the client

import { createClient } from 'graphql-sse';

const client = createClient({
  // singleConnection: true, preferred for HTTP/1 enabled servers. read more below
  url: 'http://localhost:4000/graphql/stream',
});

// query
(async () => {
  const result = await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    let result;
    client.subscribe(
      {
        query: '{ hello }',
      },
      {
        next: (data) => (result = data),
        error: reject,
        complete: () => resolve(result),
      },
    );
  });

  expect(result).toEqual({ hello: 'world' });
})();

// subscription
(async () => {
  const onNext = () => {
    /* handle incoming values */
  };

  let unsubscribe = () => {
    /* complete the subscription */
  };

  await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    unsubscribe = client.subscribe(
      {
        query: 'subscription { greetings }',
      },
      {
        next: onNext,
        error: reject,
        complete: resolve,
      },
    );
  });

  expect(onNext).toBeCalledTimes(5); // we say "Hi" in 5 languages
})();

Recipes

🔗 Client usage with Promise 
import { createClient, SubscribePayload } from 'graphql-sse';

const client = createClient({
  url: 'http://hey.there:4000/graphql/stream',
});

async function execute<T>(payload: SubscribePayload) {
  return new Promise<T>((resolve, reject) => {
    let result: T;
    client.subscribe<T>(payload, {
      next: (data) => (result = data),
      error: reject,
      complete: () => resolve(result),
    });
  });
}

// use
(async () => {
  try {
    const result = await execute({
      query: '{ hello }',
    });
    // complete
    // next = result = { data: { hello: 'Hello World!' } }
  } catch (err) {
    // error
  }
})();
🔗 Client usage with AsyncIterator 
import { createClient, SubscribePayload } from 'graphql-sse';

const client = createClient({
  url: 'http://iterators.ftw:4000/graphql/stream',
});

function subscribe<T>(payload: SubscribePayload): AsyncGenerator<T> {
  let deferred: {
    resolve: (done: boolean) => void;
    reject: (err: unknown) => void;
  } | null = null;
  const pending: T[] = [];
  let throwMe: unknown = null,
    done = false;
  const dispose = client.subscribe<T>(payload, {
    next: (data) => {
      pending.push(data);
      deferred?.resolve(false);
    },
    error: (err) => {
      throwMe = err;
      deferred?.reject(throwMe);
    },
    complete: () => {
      done = true;
      deferred?.resolve(true);
    },
  });
  return {
    [Symbol.asyncIterator]() {
      return this;
    },
    async next() {
      if (done) return { done: true, value: undefined };
      if (throwMe) throw throwMe;
      if (pending.length) return { value: pending.shift()! };
      return (await new Promise<boolean>(
        (resolve, reject) => (deferred = { resolve, reject }),
      ))
        ? { done: true, value: undefined }
        : { value: pending.shift()! };
    },
    async throw(err) {
      throw err;
    },
    async return() {
      dispose();
      return { done: true, value: undefined };
    },
  };
}

(async () => {
  const subscription = subscribe({
    query: 'subscription { greetings }',
  });
  // subscription.return() to dispose

  for await (const result of subscription) {
    // next = result = { data: { greetings: 5x } }
  }
  // complete
})();
🔗 Client usage with Observable 
import { Observable } from 'relay-runtime';
// or
import { Observable } from '@apollo/client/core';
// or
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
// or
import Observable from 'zen-observable';
// or any other lib which implements Observables as per the ECMAScript proposal: https://github.com/tc39/proposal-observable

const client = createClient({
  url: 'http://graphql.loves:4000/observables',
});

function toObservable(operation) {
  return new Observable((observer) =>
    client.subscribe(operation, {
      next: (data) => observer.next(data),
      error: (err) => observer.error(err),
      complete: () => observer.complete(),
    }),
  );
}

const observable = toObservable({ query: `subscription { ping }` });

const subscription = observable.subscribe({
  next: (data) => {
    expect(data).toBe({ data: { ping: 'pong' } });
  },
});

// ⏱

subscription.unsubscribe();
🔗 Client usage with Relay 
import { GraphQLError } from 'graphql';
import {
  Network,
  Observable,
  RequestParameters,
  Variables,
} from 'relay-runtime';
import { createClient } from 'graphql-sse';

const subscriptionsClient = createClient({
  url: 'http://i.love:4000/graphql/stream',
  headers: () => {
    const session = getSession();
    if (!session) return {};
    return {
      Authorization: `Bearer ${session.token}`,
    };
  },
});

// yes, both fetch AND subscribe can be handled in one implementation
function fetchOrSubscribe(operation: RequestParameters, variables: Variables) {
  return Observable.create((sink) => {
    if (!operation.text) {
      return sink.error(new Error('Operation text cannot be empty'));
    }
    return subscriptionsClient.subscribe(
      {
        operationName: operation.name,
        query: operation.text,
        variables,
      },
      sink,
    );
  });
}

export const network = Network.create(fetchOrSubscribe, fetchOrSubscribe);
🔗 Client usage with urql 
import { createClient, defaultExchanges, subscriptionExchange } from 'urql';
import { createClient as createWSClient } from 'graphql-sse';

const sseClient = createWSClient({
  url: 'http://its.urql:4000/graphql/stream',
});

const client = createClient({
  url: '/graphql/stream',
  exchanges: [
    ...defaultExchanges,
    subscriptionExchange({
      forwardSubscription(operation) {
        return {
          subscribe: (sink) => {
            const dispose = sseClient.subscribe(operation, sink);
            return {
              unsubscribe: dispose,
            };
          },
        };
      },
    }),
  ],
});
🔗 Client usage with Apollo 
import {
  ApolloLink,
  Operation,
  FetchResult,
  Observable,
} from '@apollo/client/core';
import { print, GraphQLError } from 'graphql';
import { createClient, ClientOptions, Client } from 'graphql-sse';

class SSELink extends ApolloLink {
  private client: Client;

  constructor(options: ClientOptions) {
    super();
    this.client = createClient(options);
  }

  public request(operation: Operation): Observable<FetchResult> {
    return new Observable((sink) => {
      return this.client.subscribe<FetchResult>(
        { ...operation, query: print(operation.query) },
        {
          next: sink.next.bind(sink),
          complete: sink.complete.bind(sink),
          error: sink.error.bind(sink),
        },
      );
    });
  }
}

const link = new SSELink({
  url: 'http://where.is:4000/graphql/stream',
  headers: () => {
    const session = getSession();
    if (!session) return {};
    return {
      Authorization: `Bearer ${session.token}`,
    };
  },
});
🔗 Client usage for HTTP/1 (aka. single connection mode) 
import { createClient } from 'graphql-sse';

const client = createClient({
  singleConnection: true, // this is literally it 😄
  url: 'http://use.single:4000/connection/graphql/stream',
  // lazy: true (default) -> connect on first subscribe and disconnect on last unsubscribe
  // lazy: false -> connect as soon as the client is created
});

// The client will now run in a "single connection mode" mode. Meaning,
// a single SSE connection will be used to transmit all operation results
// while separate HTTP requests will be issued to dictate the behaviour.
🔗 Client usage with custom retry timeout strategy 
import { createClient } from 'graphql-sse';
import { waitForHealthy } from './my-servers';

const url = 'http://i.want.retry:4000/control/graphql/stream';

const client = createClient({
  url,
  retryWait: async function waitForServerHealthyBeforeRetry() {
    // if you have a server healthcheck, you can wait for it to become
    // healthy before retrying after an abrupt disconnect (most commonly a restart)
    await waitForHealthy(url);

    // after the server becomes ready, wait for a second + random 1-4s timeout
    // (avoid DDoSing yourself) and try connecting again
    await new Promise((resolve) =>
      setTimeout(resolve, 1000 + Math.random() * 3000),
    );
  },
});
🔗 Client usage in browser 
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <title>GraphQL over Server-Sent Events</title>
    <script
      type="text/javascript"
      src="https://unpkg.com/graphql-sse/umd/graphql-sse.min.js"
    ></script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <script type="text/javascript">
      const client = graphqlSse.createClient({
        url: 'http://umdfor.the:4000/win/graphql/stream',
      });

      // consider other recipes for usage inspiration
    </script>
  </body>
</html>
🔗 Client usage in Node 
const ws = require('ws'); // yarn add ws
const fetch = require('node-fetch'); // yarn add node-fetch
const { AbortController } = require('node-abort-controller'); // (node < v15) yarn add node-abort-controller
const Crypto = require('crypto');
const { createClient } = require('graphql-sse');

const client = createClient({
  url: 'http://no.browser:4000/graphql/stream',
  fetchFn: fetch,
  abortControllerImpl: AbortController, // node < v15
  /**
   * Generates a v4 UUID to be used as the ID.
   * Reference: https://gist.github.com/jed/982883
   */
  generateID: () =>
    ([1e7] + -1e3 + -4e3 + -8e3 + -1e11).replace(/[018]/g, (c) =>
      (c ^ (Crypto.randomBytes(1)[0] & (15 >> (c / 4)))).toString(16),
    ),
});

// consider other recipes for usage inspiration
🔗 Server handler usage with custom authentication 
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';
import {
  schema,
  getOrCreateTokenFromCookies,
  customAuthenticationTokenDiscovery,
  processAuthorizationHeader,
} from './my-graphql';

const handler = createHandler({
  schema,
  authenticate: async (req, res) => {
    let token = req.headers['x-graphql-event-stream-token'];
    if (token) {
      // When the client is working in a "single connection mode"
      // all subsequent requests for operations will have the
      // stream token set in the `X-GraphQL-Event-Stream-Token` header.
      //
      // It is considered safe to accept the header token always
      // because if a stream reservation does not exist, or is already
      // fulfilled, the handler itself will reject the request.
      //
      // Read more: https://github.com/enisdenjo/graphql-sse/blob/master/PROTOCOL.md#single-connection-mode
      return Array.isArray(token) ? token.join('') : token;
    }

    // It is necessary to generate a unique token when dealing with
    // clients that operate in the "single connection mode". The process
    // of generating the token is completely up to the implementor.
    token = getOrCreateTokenFromCookies(req);
    // or
    token = processAuthorizationHeader(req.headers['authorization']);
    // or
    token = await customAuthenticationTokenDiscovery(req);

    // Using the response argument the implementor may respond to
    // authentication issues however he sees fit.
    if (!token) return res.writeHead(401, 'Unauthorized').end();

    // Clients that operate in "distinct connections mode" dont
    // need a unique stream token. It is completely ok to simply
    // return an empty string for authenticated clients.
    //
    // Read more: https://github.com/enisdenjo/graphql-sse/blob/master/PROTOCOL.md#distinct-connections-mode
    if (req.method === 'POST' && req.headers.accept === 'text/event-stream') {
      // "distinct connections mode" requests an event-stream with a POST
      // method. These two checks, together with the lack of `X-GraphQL-Event-Stream-Token`
      // header, are sufficient for accurate detection.
      return ''; // return token; is OK too
    }

    // On the other hand, clients operating in "single connection mode"
    // need a unique stream token which will be provided alongside the
    // incoming event stream request inside the `X-GraphQL-Event-Stream-Token` header.
    //
    // Read more: https://github.com/enisdenjo/graphql-sse/blob/master/PROTOCOL.md#single-connection-mode
    return token;
  },
});

// use `handler` with your favourite http library
🔗 Server handler usage with dynamic schema 
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';
import { schema, checkIsAdmin, getDebugSchema } from './my-graphql';

const handler = createHandler({
  schema: async (req, executionArgsWithoutSchema) => {
    // will be called on every subscribe request
    // allowing you to dynamically supply the schema
    // using the depending on the provided arguments
    const isAdmin = await checkIsAdmin(req);
    if (isAdmin) return getDebugSchema(req, executionArgsWithoutSchema);
    return schema;
  },
});

// use `handler` with your favourite http library
🔗 Server handler usage with custom context value 
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';
import { schema, getDynamicContext } from './my-graphql';

const handler = createHandler({
  schema,
  // or static context by supplying the value direcly
  context: async (req, args) => {
    return getDynamicContext(req, args);
  },
});

// use `handler` with your favourite http library
🔗 Server handler usage with custom execution arguments 
import { parse } from 'graphql';
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';
import { getSchema, myValidationRules } from './my-graphql';

const handler = createHandler({
  onSubscribe: async (req, _res, params) => {
    const schema = await getSchema(req);

    const args = {
      schema,
      operationName: params.operationName,
      document: parse(params.query),
      variableValues: params.variables,
    };

    return args;
  },
});

// use `handler` with your favourite http library
🔗 Server handler and client usage with persisted queries 
// 🛸 server

import { parse, ExecutionArgs } from 'graphql';
import { createHandler } from 'graphql-sse';
import { schema } from './my-graphql-schema';

// a unique GraphQL execution ID used for representing
// a query in the persisted queries store. when subscribing
// you should use the `SubscriptionPayload.query` to transmit the id
type QueryID = string;

const queriesStore: Record<QueryID, ExecutionArgs> = {
  iWantTheGreetings: {
    schema, // you may even provide different schemas in the queries store
    document: parse('subscription Greetings { greetings }'),
  },
};

const handler = createHandler(
  {
    onSubscribe: (req, res, params) => {
      const persistedQuery = queriesStore[params.extensions?.persistedQuery];
      if (persistedQuery) {
        return {
          ...persistedQuery,
          variableValues: params.variables, // use the variables from the client
        };
      }

      // for extra security only allow the queries from the store
      return res.writeHead(404, 'Query Not Found').end();
    },
  },
  wsServer,
);

// use `handler` with your favourite http library

// 📺 client

import { createClient } from 'graphql-sse';

const client = createClient({
  url: 'http://persisted.graphql:4000/queries',
});

(async () => {
  const onNext = () => {
    /**/
  };

  await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    client.subscribe(
      {
        query: '', // query field is required, but you can leave it empty for persisted queries
        extensions: {
          persistedQuery: 'iWantTheGreetings',
        },
      },
      {
        next: onNext,
        error: reject,
        complete: resolve,
      },
    );
  });

  expect(onNext).toBeCalledTimes(5); // greetings in 5 languages
})();

Documentation

Check the docs folder out for TypeDoc generated documentation.

How does it work?

Read about the exact transport intricacies used by the library in the GraphQL over Server-Sent Events Protocol document.

Want to help?

File a bug, contribute with code, or improve documentation? Read up on our guidelines for contributing and drive development with yarn test --watch away!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial