GraphQL Server permissions as another layer of abstraction!

Overview

GraphQL Shield helps you create a permission layer for your application. Using an intuitive rule-API, you'll gain the power of the shield engine on every request and reduce the load time of every request with smart caching. This way you can make sure your application will remain quick, and no internal data will be exposed.

Features

✂️ Flexible: Based on GraphQL Middleware.

🤝 Compatible: Works with all GraphQL Servers.

🚀 Smart: Intelligent V8 Shield engine caches all your requests to prevent any unnecessary load.

🎯 Per-Type or Per-Field: Write permissions for your schema, types or specific fields (check the example below).

Documentation

You can find extensive documentation at https://graphql-shield.vercel.app.

