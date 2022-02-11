openbase logo
graphql-server-restify

by apollographql
1.4.1 (see all)

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65

GitHub Stars

12.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

517

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package has been renamed to 'apollo-server-restify'. Please update your dependencies!

packages/apollo-server/README.md

