openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsd

graphql-schema-diff

by Fabian Schneider
2.4.0 (see all)

📄🔄📄 Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GraphQL Schema Diff

Build Status npm

Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes.

Install

$ npm install -g graphql-schema-diff

Usage

$ graphql-schema-diff --help

  Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes.

  Usage
    $ graphql-schema-diff <leftSchemaLocation> <rightSchemaLocation>

  Options
    --fail-on-dangerous-changes  Exit with error on dangerous changes
    --fail-on-breaking-changes   Exit with error on breaking changes
    --fail-on-all-changes        Exit with error on all changes
    --use-colors                 Use colors for diff terminal output
    --create-html-output         Creates an HTML file containing the diff
    --html-output-directory      Directory where the HTML file should be stored (Default: './schemaDiff')
    --header, -H                 Header to send to all remote schema sources
    --left-schema-header         Header to send to left remote schema source
    --right-schema-header        Header to send to right remote schema source
    --sort-schema, -s            Sort schemas prior to diffing

  Examples
    $ graphql-schema-diff https://example.com/graphql schema.graphql
    $ graphql-schema-diff https://example.com/graphql schema.graphql -H 'Authorization: Bearer 123'

Schema locations can be:

  • An URL to a GraphQL endpoint (e.g. https://swapi.graph.cool/)
  • A path to a single file (e.g. schemas/schema.graphql)
  • A glob pattern to merge multiple files (e.g. 'schemas/**/*.graphql')

API

Example

import { getDiff } from 'graphql-schema-diff';

const currentSchemaLocation = 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/index';
const newSchemaLocation = './schema.graphql';

getDiff(currentSchemaLocation, newSchemaLocation)
  .then((result) => {
    if (!result) {
      console.log('Schemas are identical!');
      return;
    }

    console.log(result.diff);
    console.log(result.diffNoColor);
    console.log(result.dangerousChanges);
    console.log(result.breakingChanges);
  });
  • GraphQL Inspector ouputs a list of changes between two GraphQL schemas.
  • GraphQL Tools provides a set of utils for faster development of GraphQL tools.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial