GraphQL Schema Diff

Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes.

Install

$ npm install -g graphql-schema-diff

Usage

$ graphql-schema-diff -- help Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes. Usage $ graphql-schema-diff <leftSchemaLocation> <rightSchemaLocation> Options --fail-on-dangerous-changes Exit with error on dangerous changes --fail-on-breaking-changes Exit with error on breaking changes --fail-on-all-changes Exit with error on all changes --use-colors Use colors for diff terminal output --create-html-output Creates an HTML file containing the diff --html-output-directory Directory where the HTML file should be stored (Default: './schemaDiff' ) --header, -H Header to send to all remote schema sources --left-schema-header Header to send to left remote schema source --right-schema-header Header to send to right remote schema source --sort-schema, -s Sort schemas prior to diffing Examples $ graphql-schema-diff https://example.com/graphql schema.graphql $ graphql-schema-diff https://example.com/graphql schema.graphql -H 'Authorization: Bearer 123'

Schema locations can be:

An URL to a GraphQL endpoint (e.g. https://swapi.graph.cool/ )

) A path to a single file (e.g. schemas/schema.graphql )

) A glob pattern to merge multiple files (e.g. 'schemas/**/*.graphql' )

API

Example

import { getDiff } from 'graphql-schema-diff' ; const currentSchemaLocation = 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/index' ; const newSchemaLocation = './schema.graphql' ; getDiff(currentSchemaLocation, newSchemaLocation) .then( ( result ) => { if (!result) { console .log( 'Schemas are identical!' ); return ; } console .log(result.diff); console .log(result.diffNoColor); console .log(result.dangerousChanges); console .log(result.breakingChanges); });

