Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes.
$ npm install -g graphql-schema-diff
$ graphql-schema-diff --help
Returns the diff of two GraphQL schemas. Detects dangerous and breaking changes.
Usage
$ graphql-schema-diff <leftSchemaLocation> <rightSchemaLocation>
Options
--fail-on-dangerous-changes Exit with error on dangerous changes
--fail-on-breaking-changes Exit with error on breaking changes
--fail-on-all-changes Exit with error on all changes
--use-colors Use colors for diff terminal output
--create-html-output Creates an HTML file containing the diff
--html-output-directory Directory where the HTML file should be stored (Default: './schemaDiff')
--header, -H Header to send to all remote schema sources
--left-schema-header Header to send to left remote schema source
--right-schema-header Header to send to right remote schema source
--sort-schema, -s Sort schemas prior to diffing
Examples
$ graphql-schema-diff https://example.com/graphql schema.graphql
$ graphql-schema-diff https://example.com/graphql schema.graphql -H 'Authorization: Bearer 123'
Schema locations can be:
https://swapi.graph.cool/)
schemas/schema.graphql)
'schemas/**/*.graphql')
import { getDiff } from 'graphql-schema-diff';
const currentSchemaLocation = 'https://swapi-graphql.netlify.app/.netlify/functions/index';
const newSchemaLocation = './schema.graphql';
getDiff(currentSchemaLocation, newSchemaLocation)
.then((result) => {
if (!result) {
console.log('Schemas are identical!');
return;
}
console.log(result.diff);
console.log(result.diffNoColor);
console.log(result.dangerousChanges);
console.log(result.breakingChanges);
});