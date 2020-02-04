Resolver composition library for GraphQL
This library consists of simple but well tested helper functions for combining other functions into more specialized ones.
This package is available on npm as: graphql-resolvers
npm install graphql-resolvers
You should consider using yarn, though.
Many times we end-up repeating lots of logic on our resolvers. Access control, for instance, is something that can be done in the resolver level but just tends to end up with repeated code, even when creating services for such a task. This package aims to make it easier to build smart resolvers with logic being reusable and split in small pieces. Think recompose, but for GraphQL resolvers.
Besides being inspired by some functional libraries out there, this project has some goals in common with other projects:
While
graphql-resolvers follows the functional paradigm,
apollo-resolvers project solves some problems using an opinionated and OOP approach. Furthermore, the second also solves other problems which
graphql-resolvers does not intend to work on, such as solving circular references on the resolver's context.
At first, my idea was to incorporate the
combineResolvers method into the wider project
graphql-tools. That may yet happen some day, but I think people my not want to install the whole
graphql-tools project when wanting this simple package's helper on their projects. Also,
combineResolvers should work pretty fine with resolvers binded into
graphql/types too.