A method for batching the resoluition of GraphQL fields as an alternative to
dataloader that works with both GraphQL.js and
graphql-tools.
import { GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLString } from 'graphql';
import { createBatchResolver } from 'graphql-resolve-batch';
const UserType = new GraphQLObjectType({
// ...
});
const QueryType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Query',
fields: {
user: {
type: UserType,
resolve: createBatchResolver(async (sources, args, context) => {
const { db } = context;
const users = await db.loadUsersByIds(sources.map(({ id }) => id));
return users;
}),
},
},
});
For a complete examples with usage for both GraphQL.js and
graphql-tools, be sure to check out the
./examples directory.
graphql-resolve-batch has a peer dependency on
graphql, so make sure you have installed that package as well.
npm install --save graphql graphql-resolve-batch
GraphQL is a powerful data querying language for both frontend and backend developers. However, because of how GraphQL queries are executed, it can be difficult to define an efficient GraphQL schema. Take for example the following query:
{
users(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
}
}
}
This demonstrates the power of GraphQL to select arbitrarily nested data. Yet it is a difficult pattern to optimize from the schema developer’s perspective. If we naïvely translate this GraphQL query into say, SQL, we get the following pseudo queries:
Select the first 5 users.
Select the first 5 friends for the first user.
Select the first 5 friends for the second user.
Select the first 5 friends for the third user.
Select the first 5 friends for the fourth user.
Select the first 5 friends for the fifth user.
We have an N+1 problem! For every user we are executing a database query. This is noticably inefficient and does not scale. What happens when we have:
{
users(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
}
}
}
}
}
This turns into 156 queries!
The canonical solution to this problem is to use
dataloader which supposedly implements a pattern that Facebook uses to optimize their GraphQL API in JavaScript.
dataloader is excellent for batching queries with a simple key. For example this query:
{
users(limit: 5) {
name
bestFriend {
name
}
}
}
Is easy to optimize this GraphQL query with
dataloader because assumedly the value we use to fetch the
bestFriend is a scalar. A simple string identifier for instance. However, when we add arguments into the equation:
{
users(limit: 5) {
name
friends1: friends(limit: 5) {
name
}
friends2: friends(limit: 5, offset: 5) {
name
}
}
}
All of a sudden the keys are not simple scalars. If we wanted to use
dataloader we might need to use two
dataloader instances. One for
friends(limit: 5) and one for
friends(limit: 5, offset: 5) and then on each instance we can use a simple key. An implementation like this can get very complex very quickly and is likely not what you want to spend your time building.
This package offers an alternative to the
dataloader batching strategy. This package implements an opinionated batching strategy customized for GraphQL. Instead of batching using a simple key, this package batches by the GraphQL field. So for example, let us again look at the following query:
{
users(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) { # Batches 5 executions.
name
friends(limit: 5) { # Batches 25 executions.
name
friends(limit: 5) { # Batches 125 executions.
name
}
}
}
}
}
Here we would only have 4 executions instead of 156. One for the root field, one for the first
friends field, one for the second
friends field, and so on. This is a powerful alternative to
dataloader in a case where
dataloader falls short.
A batch resolver will run once per GraphQL field. So if we assume that you are using a batch resolver on your
friends field and a frontend engineer writes a query like this:
{
users(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
friends(limit: 5) {
name
}
}
}
}
}
Every
friends(limit: 5) field will run exactly one time. How does this work? A GraphQL.js resolver has the following signature:
(source, args, context, info) => fieldValue
To batch together calls to this function by field,
graphql-resolve-batch defers the resolution until the next tick while synchronously bucketing
source values together using the field GraphQL.js AST information from
info. On the next tick the function you passed into
createBatchResolver is called with all of the sources that were bucketed in the last tick.
The implementation is very similar to the
dataloader implementation. Except
graphql-resolve-batch takes a more opionated approach to how batching should be implemented in GraphQL whereas
dataloader is less opionated in how it batches executions together.
To see how to optimize the above query with a batch resolver, be sure to check out the GraphQL.js example.
dataloader and when do I use
graphql-resolve-batch?
If you answer yes to any of these questions:
Use
dataloader. But for all of the cases where
dataloader is useful,
graphql-resolve-batch will likely also be useful. If you find
dataloader to complex to set up, and its benefits not very attractive you could just use
graphql-resolve-batch for everywhere you need to hit the database.
However, if you answer yes to any of these questions:
context? (such as in an embedded GraphQL schema)
You almost certainly want to use
graphql-resolve-batch. If you are using
dataloader then
graphql-resolve-batch will only be better in a few niche cases. However,
graphql-resolve-batch is easier to set up.
Enjoy efficient GraphQL APIs? Follow the author,
@calebmer on Twitter for more awesome work like this.