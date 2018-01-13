This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a Redis Pub Sub mechanism to support multiple subscription manager instances.
At first, install the
graphql-redis-subscriptions package:
npm install graphql-redis-subscriptions
As the graphql-subscriptions package is declared as a peer dependency, you might receive warning about an unmet peer dependency if it's not installed already by one of your other packages. In that case you also need to install it too:
npm install graphql-subscriptions
Define your GraphQL schema with a
Subscription type:
schema {
query: Query
mutation: Mutation
subscription: Subscription
}
type Subscription {
somethingChanged: Result
}
type Result {
id: String
}
Now, let's create a simple
RedisPubSub instance:
import { RedisPubSub } from 'graphql-redis-subscriptions';
const pubsub = new RedisPubSub();
Now, implement your Subscriptions type resolver, using the
pubsub.asyncIterator to map the event you need:
const SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC = 'something_changed';
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC),
},
},
}
Subscriptions resolvers are not a function, but an object with
subscribemethod, that returns
AsyncIterable.
Calling the method
asyncIterator of the
RedisPubSub instance will send redis a
SUBSCRIBE message to the topic provided and will return an
AsyncIterator binded to the RedisPubSub instance and listens to any event published on that topic.
Now, the GraphQL engine knows that
somethingChanged is a subscription, and every time we will use
pubsub.publish over this topic, the
RedisPubSub will
PUBLISH the event over redis to all other subscribed instances and those in their turn will emit the event to GraphQL using the
next callback given by the GraphQL engine.
pubsub.publish(SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC, { somethingChanged: { id: "123" }});
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: (_, args) => pubsub.asyncIterator(`${SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC}.${args.relevantId}`),
},
},
}
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: (_, args) => pubsub.asyncIterator(`${SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC}.${args.relevantId}.*`, { pattern: true })
},
},
}
import { withFilter } from 'graphql-subscriptions';
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: withFilter(
(_, args) => pubsub.asyncIterator(`${SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC}.${args.relevantId}`),
(payload, variables) => payload.somethingChanged.id === variables.relevantId,
),
},
},
}
The basic usage is great for development and you will be able to connect to a Redis server running on your system seamlessly. For production usage, it is recommended to pass a redis client (like ioredis) to the RedisPubSub constructor. This way you can control all the options of your redis connection, for example the connection retry strategy.
import { RedisPubSub } from 'graphql-redis-subscriptions';
import * as Redis from 'ioredis';
const options = {
host: REDIS_DOMAIN_NAME,
port: PORT_NUMBER,
retryStrategy: times => {
// reconnect after
return Math.min(times * 50, 2000);
}
};
const pubsub = new RedisPubSub({
...,
publisher: new Redis(options),
subscriber: new Redis(options)
});
Receiving messages as Buffers
Some Redis use cases require receiving binary-safe data back from redis (in a Buffer). To accomplish this, override the event names for receiving messages and pmessages. Different redis clients use different names, for example:
|library
|message event
|message event (Buffer)
|pmessage event
|pmessage event (Buffer)
|ioredis
message
messageBuffer
pmessage
pmessageBuffer
|node-redis
message
message_buffer
pmessage
pmessage_buffer
import { RedisPubSub } from 'graphql-redis-subscriptions';
import * as Redis from 'ioredis';
const pubsub = new RedisPubSub({
...,
// Tells RedisPubSub to register callbacks on the messageBuffer and pmessageBuffer EventEmitters
messageEventName: 'messageBuffer',
pmessageEventName: 'pmessageBuffer',
});
Also works with your Redis Cluster
import { RedisPubSub } from 'graphql-redis-subscriptions';
import { Cluster } from 'ioredis';
const cluster = new Cluster(REDIS_NODES); // like: [{host: 'ipOrHost', port: 1234}, ...]
const pubsub = new RedisPubSub({
...,
publisher: cluster,
subscriber: cluster
});
You can learn more on the
ioredis package here.
By default, Javascript objects are serialized using the
JSON.stringify and
JSON.parse methods.
This means that not all objects - such as Date or Regexp objects - will deserialize correctly without a custom reviver, that work out of the box with the default in-memory implementation.
For handling such objects, you may pass your own reviver function to
JSON.parse, for example to handle Date objects the following reviver can be used:
import { RedisPubSub } from 'graphql-redis-subscriptions';
const dateReviver = (key, value) => {
const isISO8601Z = /^(\d{4})-(\d{2})-(\d{2})T(\d{2}):(\d{2}):(\d{2}(?:\.\d*)?)Z$/;
if (typeof value === 'string' && isISO8601Z.test(value)) {
const tempDateNumber = Date.parse(value);
if (!isNaN(tempDateNumber)) {
return new Date(tempDateNumber);
}
}
return value;
};
const pubSub = new RedisPubSub({ ..., reviver: dateReviver });
pubSub.publish('Test', {
validTime: new Date(),
invalidTime: '2018-13-01T12:00:00Z'
});
pubSub.subscribe('Test', message => {
message.validTime; // Javascript Date
message.invalidTime; // string
});
import { RedisPubSub } from 'graphql-redis-subscriptions';
const pubsub = new RedisPubSub();
const subscriptionManager = new SubscriptionManager({
schema,
pubsub,
setupFunctions: {},
});
Recently, graphql-subscriptions package added a way to pass in options to each call of subscribe. Those options are constructed via the setupFunctions object you provide the Subscription Manager constructor. The reason for graphql-subscriptions to add that feature is to allow pub sub engines a way to reduce their subscription set using the best method of said engine. For example, Meteor's live query could use Mongo selector with arguments passed from the subscription like the subscribed entity id. For Redis, this could be a bit more simplified, but much more generic. The standard for Redis subscriptions is to use dot notations to make the subscription more specific. This is only the standard but I would like to present an example of creating a specific subscription using the channel options feature.
First I create a simple and generic trigger transform
const triggerTransform = (trigger, {path}) => [trigger, ...path].join('.');
Then I pass it to the
RedisPubSub constructor.
const pubsub = new RedisPubSub({
triggerTransform,
});
Lastly, I provide a setupFunction for
commentsAdded subscription field.
It specifies one trigger called
comments.added and it is called with the channelOptions object that holds
repoName path fragment.
const subscriptionManager = new SubscriptionManager({
schema,
setupFunctions: {
commentsAdded: (options, {repoName}) => ({
'comments.added': {
channelOptions: {path: [repoName]},
},
}),
},
pubsub,
});
When I call
subscribe like this:
const query = `
subscription X($repoName: String!) {
commentsAdded(repoName: $repoName)
}
`;
const variables = {repoName: 'graphql-redis-subscriptions'};
subscriptionManager.subscribe({query, operationName: 'X', variables, callback});
The subscription string that Redis will receive will be
comments.added.graphql-redis-subscriptions.
This subscription string is much more specific and means the the filtering required for this type of subscription is not needed anymore.
This is one step towards lifting the load off of the GraphQL API server regarding subscriptions.
Please refer to https://github.com/Grokzen/docker-redis-cluster documentation to start a cluster
$ docker run --rm -p 6379:6379 redis:alpine
$ export REDIS_CLUSTER_IP=0.0.0.0; docker run -e "IP=0.0.0.0" --rm -p 7006:7000 -p 7001:7001 -p 7002:7002 -p 7003:7003 -p 7004:7004 -p 7005:7005 grokzen/redis-cluster
npm run test
Apollo’s Native GraphQL-subscription is not scalable in a Microservice perspective because it doesn’t have a single memory data store to handle the events. With this right events and respective subscribers are not communicated well. When I replaced the Native subscription with the GraphQL-redis-subscription this problem got resolved because this acted as a single memory data store and the effective communication between the subscribers and the events is happening. This is pretty much compatible with Express, Connect and KOA middleware in node.js.