graphql-react

by Jayden Seric
16.0.0

A GraphQL client for React using modern context and hooks APIs that is lightweight (< 4 kB) but powerful; the first Relay and Apollo alternative with server side rendering.

Overview

Readme

graphql-react logo

graphql-react

npm version CI status

A GraphQL client for React using modern context and hooks APIs that’s lightweight (< 4 kB) but powerful; the first Relay and Apollo alternative with server side rendering.

The API can also be used to custom load, cache and server side render any data, even from non-GraphQL sources.

Installation

First, polyfill any required globals (see Requirements) that are missing in your server and client environments.

Next.js setup

See the next-graphql-react setup instructions.

Custom React setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install graphql-react

Create a single Cache instance and use the Provider component to provide it for your app.

To server side render your app, use the waterfallRender function from react-waterfall-render.

Examples

Here is a basic example using the GitHub GraphQL API, with tips commented:

import useAutoLoad from "graphql-react/useAutoLoad.mjs";
import useCacheEntry from "graphql-react/useCacheEntry.mjs";
import useLoadGraphQL from "graphql-react/useLoadGraphQL.mjs";
import useWaterfallLoad from "graphql-react/useWaterfallLoad.mjs";
import React from "react";

// The query is just a string; no need to use `gql` from `graphql-tag`. The
// special comment before the string allows editor syntax highlighting, Prettier
// formatting and linting. The cache system doesn’t require `__typename` or `id`
// fields to be queried.
const query = /* GraphQL */ `
  query ($repoId: ID!) {
    repo: node(id: $repoId) {
      ... on Repository {
        stargazers {
          totalCount
        }
      }
    }
  }
`;

export default function GitHubRepoStars({ repoId }) {
  const cacheKey = `GitHubRepoStars-${repoId}`;
  const cacheValue = useCacheEntry(cacheKey);

  // A hook for loading GraphQL is available, but custom hooks for loading non
  // GraphQL (e.g. fetching from a REST API) can be made.
  const loadGraphQL = useLoadGraphQL();

  const load = React.useCallback(
    () =>
      // To be DRY, utilize a custom hook for each API your app loads from, e.g.
      // `useLoadGraphQLGitHub`.
      loadGraphQL(
        cacheKey,
        // Fetch URI.
        "https://api.github.com/graphql",
        // Fetch options.
        {
          method: "POST",
          headers: {
            "Content-Type": "application/json",
            Accept: "application/json",
            Authorization: `Bearer ${process.env.GITHUB_ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
          },
          body: JSON.stringify({
            query,
            variables: {
              repoId,
            },
          }),
        }
      ),
    [cacheKey, loadGraphQL, repoId]
  );

  // This hook automatically keeps the cache entry loaded from when the
  // component mounts, reloading it if it’s staled or deleted. It also aborts
  // loading if the arguments change or the component unmounts; very handy for
  // auto-suggest components!
  useAutoLoad(cacheKey, load);

  // Waterfall loading can be used to load data when server side rendering,
  // enabled automagically by `next-graphql-react`. To learn how this works or
  // to set it up for a non-Next.js app, see:
  // https://github.com/jaydenseric/react-waterfall-render
  const isWaterfallLoading = useWaterfallLoad(cacheKey, load);

  // When waterfall loading it’s efficient to skip rendering, as the app will
  // re-render once this step of the waterfall has loaded. If more waterfall
  // loading happens in children, those steps of the waterfall are awaited and
  // the app re-renders again, and so forth until there’s no more loading for
  // the final server side render.
  return isWaterfallLoading
    ? null
    : cacheValue
    ? cacheValue.errors
      ? // Unlike many other GraphQL libraries, detailed loading errors are
        // cached and can be server side rendered without causing a
        // server/client HTML mismatch error.
        "Error!"
      : cacheValue.data.repo.stargazers.totalCount
    : // In this situation no cache value implies loading. Use the
      // `useLoadingEntry` hook to manage loading in detail.
      "Loading…";
}

Requirements

  • Node.js: ^12.22.0 || ^14.17.0 || >= 16.0.0
  • Browsers: > 0.5%, not OperaMini all, not IE > 0, not dead

Consider polyfilling:

API

class Cache

Cache store.

ParameterTypeDescription
storeobject? = {}Initial cache store. Useful for hydrating cache data from a server side render prior to the initial client side render.

Examples

How to import.

import Cache from "graphql-react/Cache.mjs";

Construct a new instance.

const cache = new Cache();

Cache instance property store

Store of cache keys and values.

Type: object

Cache event delete

Signals that a cache store entry was deleted. The event name starts with the cache key of the deleted entry, followed by /delete.

Type: CustomEvent

Cache event prune

Signals that a cache store entry will be deleted unless the event is canceled via event.preventDefault(). The event name starts with the cache key of the entry being pruned, followed by /prune.

Type: CustomEvent

Cache event set

Signals that a cache store entry was set. The event name starts with the cache key of the set entry, followed by /set.

Type: CustomEvent

PropertyTypeDescription
detailobjectEvent detail.
detail.cacheValueCacheValueCache value that was set.

Cache event stale

Signals that a cache store entry is now stale (often due to a mutation) and should probably be reloaded. The event name starts with the cache key of the stale entry, followed by /stale.

Type: CustomEvent

class Loading

Loading store.

Examples

How to import.

import Loading from "graphql-react/Loading.mjs";

Construct a new instance.

const loading = new Loading();

Loading instance property store

Loading store, keyed by cache key. Multiple loading cache values for the same key are set in the order they started.

Type: object<CacheKey, Set<LoadingCacheValue>>

Loading event end

Signals the end of loading a cache value; either the loading finished and the cache value was set, the loading was aborted, or there was an error. The event name starts with the cache key, followed by /end.

Type: CustomEvent

PropertyTypeDescription
detailobjectEvent detail.
detail.loadingCacheValueLoadingCacheValueLoading cache value that ended.

Loading event start

Signals the start of loading a cache value. The event name starts with the cache key, followed by /start.

Type: CustomEvent

PropertyTypeDescription
detailobjectEvent detail.
detail.loadingCacheValueLoadingCacheValueLoading cache value that started.

class LoadingCacheValue

Controls a loading cache value.

ParameterTypeDescription
loadingLoadingLoading to update.
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
loadingResultPromise<CacheValue>Resolves the loading result (including any loading errors) to be set as the cache value if loading isn’t aborted. Shouldn’t reject.
abortControllerAbortControllerAborts this loading and skips setting the loading result as the cache value. Has no effect after loading ends.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import LoadingCacheValue from "graphql-react/LoadingCacheValue.mjs";

LoadingCacheValue instance property abortController

Aborts this loading and skips setting the loading result as the cache value. Has no effect after loading ends.

Type: AbortController

LoadingCacheValue instance property promise

Resolves the loading result, after the cache value has been set if the loading wasn’t aborted. Shouldn’t reject.

Type: Promise<*>

LoadingCacheValue instance property timeStamp

When this loading started.

Type: HighResTimeStamp

function cacheDelete

Deletes cache entries. Useful after a user logs out.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyMatcherCacheKeyMatcher?Matches cache keys to delete. By default all are matched.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cacheDelete from "graphql-react/cacheDelete.mjs";

function cacheEntryDelete

Deletes a cache entry.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cacheEntryDelete from "graphql-react/cacheEntryDelete.mjs";

function cacheEntryPrune

Prunes a cache entry, if no prune event listener cancels the cache entry deletion via event.preventDefault().

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cacheEntryPrune from "graphql-react/cacheEntryPrune.mjs";

function cacheEntrySet

Sets a cache entry.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
cacheValueCacheValueCache value.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cacheEntrySet from "graphql-react/cacheEntrySet.mjs";

function cacheEntryStale

Stales a cache entry, signalling it should probably be reloaded.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cacheEntryStale from "graphql-react/cacheEntryStale.mjs";

function cachePrune

Prunes cache entries. Useful after a mutation.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyMatcherCacheKeyMatcher?Matches cache keys to prune. By default all are matched.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cachePrune from "graphql-react/cachePrune.mjs";

function cacheStale

Stales cache entries. Useful after a mutation.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheCacheCache to update.
cacheKeyMatcherCacheKeyMatcher?Matches cache keys to stale. By default all are matched.

Fires

Examples

How to import.

import cacheStale from "graphql-react/cacheStale.mjs";

function fetchGraphQL

Fetches a GraphQL operation, always resolving a GraphQL result suitable for use as a cache value, even if there are errors. Loading errors are added to the GraphQL result errors property, and have an extensions property containing client: true, along with code and sometimes error-specific properties:

Error codeReasonsError specific properties
FETCH_ERRORFetch error, e.g. the fetch global isn’t defined, or the network is offline.fetchErrorMessage (string).
RESPONSE_HTTP_STATUSResponse HTTP status code is in the error range.statusCode (number), statusText (string).
RESPONSE_JSON_PARSE_ERRORResponse JSON parse error.jsonParseErrorMessage (string).
RESPONSE_MALFORMEDResponse JSON isn’t an object, is missing an errors or data property, the errors property isn’t an array, or the data property isn’t an object or null.
ParameterTypeDescription
fetchUristringFetch URI for the GraphQL API.
fetchOptionsFetchOptionsFetch options.

Returns: Promise<GraphQLResult> — Resolves a result suitable for use as a cache value. Shouldn’t reject.

Examples

How to import.

import fetchGraphQL from "graphql-react/fetchGraphQL.mjs";

function fetchOptionsGraphQL

Creates default fetch options for a GraphQL operation. If the GraphQL operation contains files to upload, the options will be for a GraphQL multipart request, otherwise they will be for a regular GraphQL POST request.

This utility exists for user convenience and isn’t used directly by the graphql-react API. If there is no chance the GraphQL operation contains files, avoid using this utility for a smaller bundle size.

ParameterTypeDescription
operationGraphQLOperationGraphQL operation.

Returns: FetchOptionsfetch options.

Examples

How to import.

import fetchOptionsGraphQL from "graphql-react/fetchOptionsGraphQL.mjs";

function Provider

A React component to provide all the React context required to enable the entire graphql-react API:

ParameterTypeDescription
propsobjectComponent props.
props.cacheCacheCache instance.
props.childrenReactNode?React children.

Returns: ReactNode — React virtual DOM node.

Examples

How to import.

import Provider from "graphql-react/Provider.mjs";

Provide a Cache instance for an app.

import Cache from "graphql-react/Cache.mjs";
import Provider from "graphql-react/Provider.mjs";
import React from "react";

const cache = new Cache();

const App = ({ children }) => <Provider cache={cache}>{children}</Provider>;

function useAutoAbortLoad

A React hook to create a memoized loader from another, that automatically aborts previous loading that started via this hook when new loading starts via this hook, the hook arguments change, or the component unmounts.

ParameterTypeDescription
loadLoaderMemoized function that starts the loading.

Returns: Loader — Memoized function that starts the loading.

Examples

How to import.

import useAutoAbortLoad from "graphql-react/useAutoAbortLoad.mjs";

function useAutoLoad

A React hook to prevent a cache entry from being pruned while the component is mounted and automatically keep it loaded. Previous loading that started via this hook aborts when new loading starts via this hook, the hook arguments change, or the component unmounts.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
loadLoaderMemoized function that starts the loading.

Returns: Loader — Memoized loader created from the load argument, that automatically aborts the last loading when the memoized function changes or the component unmounts.

See

Examples

How to import.

import useAutoLoad from "graphql-react/useAutoLoad.mjs";

function useCache

A React hook to get the cache context.

Returns: Cache — The cache.

Examples

How to import.

import useCache from "graphql-react/useCache.mjs";

function useCacheEntry

A React hook to get a cache value using its cache key.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Returns: CacheValue — Cache value, if present.

Examples

How to import.

import useCacheEntry from "graphql-react/useCacheEntry.mjs";

function useCacheEntryPrunePrevention

A React hook to prevent a cache entry from being pruned, by canceling the cache entry deletion for prune events with event.preventDefault().

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Examples

How to import.

import useCacheEntryPrunePrevention from "graphql-react/useCacheEntryPrunePrevention.mjs";

function useLoadGraphQL

A React hook to get a function for loading a GraphQL operation.

Returns: LoadGraphQL — Loads a GraphQL operation.

Examples

How to import.

import useLoadGraphQL from "graphql-react/useLoadGraphQL.mjs";

function useLoading

A React hook to get the loading context.

Returns: Loading — Loading.

Examples

How to import.

import useLoading from "graphql-react/useLoading.mjs";

function useLoadingEntry

A React hook to get the loading cache values for a given cache key.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Returns: Set<LoadingCacheValue> | undefined — Loading cache values, if present.

Examples

How to import.

import useLoadingEntry from "graphql-react/useLoadingEntry.mjs";

function useLoadOnDelete

A React hook to load a cache entry after it’s deleted, if there isn’t loading for the cache key that started after.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
loadLoaderMemoized function that starts the loading.

Examples

How to import.

import useLoadOnDelete from "graphql-react/useLoadOnDelete.mjs";

function useLoadOnMount

A React hook to automatically load a cache entry after the component mounts or the cache context or any of the arguments change, except during the hydration time if the hydration time stamp context is populated and the cache entry is already populated.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
loadLoaderMemoized function that starts the loading.

Examples

How to import.

import useLoadOnMount from "graphql-react/useLoadOnMount.mjs";

function useLoadOnStale

A React hook to load a cache entry after becomes stale, if there isn’t loading for the cache key that started after.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
loadLoaderMemoized function that starts the loading.

Examples

How to import.

import useLoadOnStale from "graphql-react/useLoadOnStale.mjs";

function useWaterfallLoad

A React hook to load a cache entry if the waterfall render context is populated, i.e. when waterfall rendering for either a server side render or to preload components in a browser environment.

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.
loadLoaderMemoized function that starts the loading.

Returns: boolean — Did loading start. If so, it’s efficient for the component to return null since this render will be discarded anyway for a re-render onces the loading ends.

See

Examples

How to import.

import useWaterfallLoad from "graphql-react/useWaterfallLoad.mjs";

member CacheContext

React context for a Cache instance.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
ProviderFunctionReact context provider component.
ConsumerFunctionReact context consumer component.

Examples

How to import.

import CacheContext from "graphql-react/CacheContext.mjs";

member HydrationTimeStampContext

React context for the client side hydration time stamp.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
ProviderFunctionReact context provider component.
ConsumerFunctionReact context consumer component.

Examples

How to import.

import HydrationTimeStampContext from "graphql-react/HydrationTimeStampContext.mjs";

member LoadingContext

React context for a Loading instance.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
ProviderFunctionReact context provider component.
ConsumerFunctionReact context consumer component.

Examples

How to import.

import LoadingContext from "graphql-react/LoadingContext.mjs";

constant HYDRATION_TIME_MS

Number of milliseconds after the first client render that’s considered the hydration time; during which the useAutoLoad React hook won’t load if the cache entry is already populated.

Type: number

Examples

How to import.

import HYDRATION_TIME_MS from "graphql-react/HYDRATION_TIME_MS.mjs";

type CacheKey

A unique key to access a cache value.

Type: string

type CacheKeyMatcher

Matches a cache key against a custom condition.

Type: Function

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key.

Returns: boolean — Does the cache key match the custom condition.

type CacheValue

A cache value. If server side rendering, it should be JSON serializable for client hydration. It should contain information about any errors that occurred during loading so they can be rendered, and if server side rendering, be hydrated on the client.

Type: *

type FetchOptions

fetch options, called init in official specs.

Type: object

See

type GraphQLOperation

A GraphQL operation. Additional properties may be used; all are sent to the GraphQL server.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
querystringGraphQL queries or mutations.
variablesobject?Variables used in the query.

type GraphQLResult

A GraphQL result.

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
dataobject?GraphQL response data.
errorsArray<GraphQLResultError>?GraphQL response errors from the server, along with any loading errors added on the client.

See

type GraphQLResultError

A GraphQL result error; either created by the GraphQL server, or by whatever loaded the GraphQL on the client (e.g. fetchGraphQL).

Type: object

PropertyTypeDescription
messageobjectError message.
locationsArray<{line: number, column: number}>?GraphQL query locations related to the error.
pathArray\?GraphQL result data field path related to the error.
extensionsobject?Custom error data. If the error was created on the client and not the GraphQL server, this property should be present and contain at least client: true, although code and error specific properties may be present.

See

type HighResTimeStamp

Milliseconds since the performance time origin (when the current JavaScript environment started running).

Type: number

See

type Loader

Starts loading a cache value.

Type: Function

Returns: LoadingCacheValue — The loading cache value.

type LoadGraphQL

Loads a GraphQL operation, using the GraphQL fetcher.

Type: Loader

ParameterTypeDescription
cacheKeyCacheKeyCache key to store the loading result under.
fetchUristringfetch URI.
fetchOptionsFetchOptionsfetch options.

Returns: LoadingCacheValue — The loading cache value.

type ReactNode

A React virtual DOM node; anything that can be rendered.

Type: undefined | null | boolean | number | string | React.Element | Array<ReactNode>

