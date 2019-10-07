A library to mock GraphQL queries when testing clients making calls to GraphQL-API:s. Ideal for use with something like Jest and Relay Modern/Apollo, but it's not bound to any specific client library. Focus is on realistic testing. We use nock to do an as realistic mock as possible - requests will actually be dispatched from your client code, but intercepted at the http level by nock , allowing for an as realistic testing environment as you can get without making requests to an actual server.

A few things this library helps with:

It helps you mock your GraphQL queries for you client.

It helps you control that your queries and mutations are correct by matching variables in your requests, making sure you pass the correct variables.

It lets you control when queries resolve, so you can make sure your loading and intermediate states all appear correct.

It lets you simulate the API responding with statuses like 401/500, allowing you to test token refreshes, error states, and so on.

It lets you resolve a sequence of responses, allowing you to test more complex scenarios like pagination and multiple executions of the same query returning different data.

Installation

You need node >= 8 in order to use this library.

# nock is a peer dependency, please install that as well yarn add graphql-query-test-mock nock

You'll also need to have a fetch implementation available in your environment ( jest does not come with one by default). You could for example use node-fetch and put something like this in your test setup file:

global.fetch = require( 'node-fetch' )

Usage

Below is a detailed instruction on how to use the query mock. There's also an example repo located here which you can clone and check out for yourself.

Setup

These instructions will assume you're using Jest, but adapting to other test frameworks should not be hard.

Create your QueryMock

First, create a file somewhere you can import from your tests. This file should create a QueryMock and export it, looking something like this:

import { QueryMock } from 'graphql-query-test-mock' ; export const queryMock = new QueryMock();

You will use this exported queryMock in your tests.

Make sure the query mock is initialized and reset between each test

In order for old mocks to not stick around between tests, we'll need to set up and tear down our mock between each test. We'll use Jests setupTestFramework file to accomplish that. setupTestFramework allow us to run stuff before each test, allowing us to reset all query mocks and set up the new, fresh mock. Please follow Jests instructions on adding those files to your project, then continue here.

import { queryMock } from '../path/to/your/queryMock' ; beforeEach( () => { queryMock.setup(GRAPHQL_API_URL); });

Now we're all set up and ready to mock queries!

Mocking queries

Check out a fairly complete and exhaustive example of what can be done with this library here. Below is a a simple example using react-testing-library , but I do encourage you to look at the repo linked above.

import { queryMock } from '../path/to/your/queryMock' ; import { wait, render } from 'react-testing-library' ; import React from 'react' ; describe( 'Some test Relay Modern test' , () => { it( 'should render the logged in users name' , async () => { queryMock.mockQuery({ name : 'StartQuery' , variables : { userId : '123' }, data : { user : { id : '123' , name : 'Some Name' } } }); const r = render( < Start userId = "123" /> ); await wait(() => r.getByText('Some Name')); expect(r.queryByText('Some Name')).toBeTruthy(); }); });

API Reference

QueryMock

Create a new queryMock by doing: new QueryMock() . You then use queryMock to handle your mocks.

Sets up mocking on the specified GraphQL API URL. Make sure you run this before your test suite.

Resets the queryMock , meaning all mocks are removed, and the call history is erased. Run this before/after each test to make sure you always start fresh.

Mocks a query. config looks like this:

type MockGraphQLConfig = {| name: string, data : Data, graphqlErrors?: Array < Error >, error?: Data, status?: number, matchOnVariables?: boolean, matchVariables?: ( variables: Variables ) => boolean | Promise <boolean>, variables?: Variables, ignoreThesePropertiesInVariables?: Array <string>, persist?: boolean, customHandler?: ( req: any, config : {| query: string, operationName : string, variables : ?Variables |} ) => [number, ServerResponse] | Promise <[number, ServerResponse]>, changeServerResponse?: ChangeServerResponseFn |};

The same as mockQuery above, but returns a function that lets you manually control when you want the mock server to resolve the response. Useful when testing loading states and similar things.

Example:

const resolveResponse = queryMock.mockQueryWithControlledResolution(...config...); expect(getElementByText( 'Loading....' )).toBeTruthy(); resolveResponse(); expect(getElementByText( 'Some text from the API.' )).toBeTruthy();

Returns Array<RecordedGraphQLQuery> where RecordedGraphQLQuery looks like this:

type RecordedGraphQLQuery = {| id: string, variables : ?Variables, headers : { [key: string]: string }, response : ServerResponse |};

Useful for various things, for instance checking whether the correct headers are sent:

const lastCall = queryMock.getCalls().pop(); expect(lastCall.headers[ 'Authorization' ]).toBe( 'Bearer mock-token' );

Runs a cleanup on nock to re-enable real network requests on the mocked endpoint.

FAQ

Why use nock , why not just mock fetch ?

The goal of this library is to get as close as possible to how your queries would be run in production. Mocking using nock ensures that we test that an actual request is sent to the correct URL.

This is a pretty common thing, for instance when making queries that filter using dates. You can do something like this to solve it:

queryMock.mockQuery({ name : 'SomeQueryName' , variables : { aPropThatIsStable : true }, ignoreThesePropertiesInVariables : [ 'fromDate' , 'toDate' ], data : dataYouWantToReturn });

This makes sure that the query is matched on variables, but ignores "fromDate" and "toDate", which otherwise would never match since they're relative and likely change over some period of time.

Creating "real" mock data is very cumbersome! Anything I can do to speed it up?

My personal trick is to add a console.log inside of your fetch for your framework, like this:

... .then( res => { if (__DEV__) { console .log({ name : operation.name, variables, data : res }); }