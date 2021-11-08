This library provides GraphQL query analysis to reject complex queries to your GraphQL server. It can be used to protect your GraphQL servers against resource exhaustion and DoS attacks.
This library was originally developed as part of the Slicknode GraphQL Framework + Headless CMS.
Works with graphql-js reference implementation.
Install the package via npm
npm install -S graphql-query-complexity
Create the rule with a maximum query complexity:
import {
createComplexityRule,
simpleEstimator
} from 'graphql-query-complexity';
const rule = createComplexityRule({
// The maximum allowed query complexity, queries above this threshold will be rejected
maximumComplexity: 1000,
// The query variables. This is needed because the variables are not available
// in the visitor of the graphql-js library
variables: {},
// specify operation name only when pass multi-operation documents
operationName?: string,
// Optional callback function to retrieve the determined query complexity
// Will be invoked whether the query is rejected or not
// This can be used for logging or to implement rate limiting
onComplete: (complexity: number) => {console.log('Determined query complexity: ', complexity)},
// Optional function to create a custom error
createError: (max: number, actual: number) => {
return new GraphQLError(`Query is too complex: ${actual}. Maximum allowed complexity: ${max}`);
},
// Add any number of estimators. The estimators are invoked in order, the first
// numeric value that is being returned by an estimator is used as the field complexity.
// If no estimator returns a value, an exception is raised.
estimators: [
// Add more estimators here...
// This will assign each field a complexity of 1 if no other estimator
// returned a value.
simpleEstimator({
defaultComplexity: 1
})
]
});
The complexity calculation of a GraphQL query can be customized with so called complexity estimators. A complexity estimator is a simple function that calculates the complexity for a field. You can add any number of complexity estimators to the rule, which are then executed one after another. The first estimator that returns a numeric complexity value determines the complexity for that field.
At least one estimator has to return a complexity value, otherwise an exception is raised. You can for example use the simpleEstimator as the last estimator in your chain to define a default value.
You can use any of the available estimators to calculate the complexity of a field or write your own:
simpleEstimator: The simple estimator returns a fixed complexity for each field. Can be used as
last estimator in the chain for a default value.
directiveEstimator: Set the complexity via a directive in your
schema definition (for example via GraphQL SDL)
fieldExtensionsEstimator: The field extensions estimator lets you set a numeric value or a custom estimator
function in the field config extensions of your schema.
Consult the documentation of each estimator for information about how to use them.
An estimator has the following function signature:
type ComplexityEstimatorArgs = {
// The composite type (interface, object, union) that the evaluated field belongs to
type: GraphQLCompositeType;
// The GraphQLField that is being evaluated
field: GraphQLField<any, any>;
// The GraphQL node that is being evaluated
node: FieldNode;
// The input arguments of the field
args: { [key: string]: any };
// The complexity of all child selections for that field
childComplexity: number;
};
type ComplexityEstimator = (options: ComplexityEstimatorArgs) => number | void;
To use the query complexity analysis validation rule with express-graphql, use something like the following:
import {
simpleEstimator,
createComplexityRule,
} from 'graphql-query-complexity';
import express from 'express';
import graphqlHTTP from 'express-graphql';
import schema from './schema';
const app = express();
app.use(
'/api',
graphqlHTTP(async (request, response, { variables }) => ({
schema,
validationRules: [
createComplexityRule({
estimators: [
// Configure your estimators
simpleEstimator({ defaultComplexity: 1 }),
],
maximumComplexity: 1000,
variables,
onComplete: (complexity: number) => {
console.log('Query Complexity:', complexity);
},
}),
],
}))
);
If you want to calculate the complexity of a GraphQL query outside of the validation phase, for example to
return the complexity value in a resolver, you can calculate the complexity via
getComplexity:
import { getComplexity, simpleEstimator } from 'graphql-query-complexity';
import { parse } from 'graphql';
// Import your schema or get it form the info object in your resolver
import schema from './schema';
// You can also use gql template tag to get the parsed query
const query = parse(`
query Q($count: Int) {
some_value
some_list(count: $count) {
some_child_value
}
}
`);
try {
const complexity = getComplexity({
estimators: [simpleEstimator({ defaultComplexity: 1 })],
schema,
query,
variables: {
count: 10,
},
});
console.log(complexity); // Output: 3
} catch (e) {
// Log error in case complexity cannot be calculated (invalid query, misconfiguration, etc.)
console.error('Could not calculate complexity', e.message);
}
This project is inspired by the following prior projects:
A while back I had someone test out my server for loads! It went down in like 5 min... I asked them what did he do? He said he just used an automation script and ran an operation again and again until the server died 😂 You see, blocking IPs doesn't make sense nowadays rather, I use this package to control incoming requests from a user...(Follow the Shopify model) And its awesome,
If you have a publicly exposed graphql server and have some relationship that can go circularly you should definitely add this to your server. People can easily create an attack on your server and spike up the RAM and CPU usage if you don't protect it well.