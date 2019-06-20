openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gqb

graphql-query-builder

by Brian Shannon
1.0.7 (see all)

a simple but powerful graphQL query builder

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

694

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-query-builder

a simple but powerful graphQL query builder

info:

npm version License pull requests welcome GitHub stars

tests:

build Coverage Status

quality:

Code Climate bitHound Overall Score Issue Count Known Vulnerabilities

If this was helpful, ★ it on github

tested on NodeJS and Webpack

Demo / Sandbox 👍

Buy me a coffee

Install

npm install graphql-query-builder

Api

const Query = require('graphql-query-builder');

constructor

query/mutator you wish to use, and an alias or filter arguments.

Argument (one to two)Description
Stringthe name of the query function
* String / Object(optional) This can be an alias or filter values
let profilePicture = new Query("profilePicture",{size : 50});

setAlias

set an alias for this result.

ArgumentDescription
StringThe alias for this result
profilePicture.setAlias("MyPic");

filter

the parameters to run the query against.

ArgumentDescription
ObjectAn object mapping attribute to values
profilePicture.filter({ height : 200, width : 200});

find

outlines the properties you wish to be returned from the query.

Argument (one to many)Description
String or Objectrepresenting each attribute you want Returned
...same as above
    profilePicture.find( { link : "uri"}, "width", "height");

toString

return to the formatted query string

  // A (ES6)
  `${profilePicture}`;
  // B
  profilePicture+'';
  // C
  profilePicture.toString();

run samples

node example/simple.js

Example

var Query = require('graphql-query-builder');

// example of nesting Querys
let profilePicture = new Query("profilePicture",{size : 50});
    profilePicture.find( "uri", "width", "height");
    
let user = new Query("user",{id : 123});
    user.find(["id", {"nickname":"name"}, "isViewerFriend",  {"image":profilePicture}])
    
    console.log(user)
    /*
     user( id:123 ) {
    id,
    nickname : name,
    isViewerFriend,
    
    image : profilePicture( size:50 ) {
        uri,
        width,
        height
    }
  }
    */
    
// And another example

let MessageRequest = { type:"chat", message:"yoyo",
                   user:{
                            name:"bob",
                            screen:{
                                    height:1080,
                                    width:1920
                                    }
                    },
                    friends:[
                             {id:1,name:"ann"},
                             {id:2,name:"tom"}
                             ]
                    };
                    
let MessageQuery = new Query("Message","myPost");
    MessageQuery.filter(MessageRequest);
    MessageQuery.find({ messageId : "id"}, {postedTime : "createTime" });
    
    console.log(MessageQuery);
    
    /*
    myPost:Message( type:"chat",
                    message:"yoyo",
                    user:{name:"bob",screen:{height:1080,width:1920}},
                    friends:[{id:1,name:"ann"},{id:2,name:"tom"}])
        {
            messageId : id,
            postedTime : createTime
        }
    */

    // Simple nesting
    
    let user = new Query("user");
        user.find([{"profilePicture":["uri", "width", "height"]}])
    
    /* 
    user {
      profilePicture {
        uri,
        width,
        height
       }
     }
    */ 
    
    // Simple nesting with rename
    
    let user = new Query("user");
        user.find([{"image":{"profilePicture":["uri", "width", "height"]}}])
    
    /* 
    user {
      image : profilePicture {
        uri,
        width,
        height
       }
     }
    */

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial