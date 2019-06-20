a simple but powerful graphQL query builder

info:

tests:

quality:

tested on NodeJS and Webpack

Install

npm install graphql-query-builder

Api

const Query = require ( 'graphql-query-builder' );

constructor

query/mutator you wish to use, and an alias or filter arguments.

Argument (one to two) Description String the name of the query function * String / Object (optional) This can be an alias or filter values

let profilePicture = new Query( "profilePicture" ,{ size : 50 });

setAlias

set an alias for this result.

Argument Description String The alias for this result

profilePicture.setAlias( "MyPic" );

filter

the parameters to run the query against.

Argument Description Object An object mapping attribute to values

profilePicture.filter({ height : 200 , width : 200 });

find

outlines the properties you wish to be returned from the query.

Argument (one to many) Description String or Object representing each attribute you want Returned ... same as above

profilePicture.find( { link : "uri" }, "width" , "height" );

toString

return to the formatted query string

` ${profilePicture} ` ; profilePicture+ '' ; profilePicture.toString();

run samples

node example/simple.js

Example