a simple but powerful graphQL query builder
npm install graphql-query-builder
const Query = require('graphql-query-builder');
query/mutator you wish to use, and an alias or filter arguments.
|Argument (one to two)
|Description
|String
|the name of the query function
|* String / Object
|(optional) This can be an
alias or
filter values
let profilePicture = new Query("profilePicture",{size : 50});
set an alias for this result.
|Argument
|Description
|String
|The alias for this result
profilePicture.setAlias("MyPic");
the parameters to run the query against.
|Argument
|Description
|Object
|An object mapping attribute to values
profilePicture.filter({ height : 200, width : 200});
outlines the properties you wish to be returned from the query.
|Argument (one to many)
|Description
|String or Object
|representing each attribute you want Returned
|...
|same as above
profilePicture.find( { link : "uri"}, "width", "height");
return to the formatted query string
// A (ES6)
`${profilePicture}`;
// B
profilePicture+'';
// C
profilePicture.toString();
node example/simple.js
var Query = require('graphql-query-builder');
// example of nesting Querys
let profilePicture = new Query("profilePicture",{size : 50});
profilePicture.find( "uri", "width", "height");
let user = new Query("user",{id : 123});
user.find(["id", {"nickname":"name"}, "isViewerFriend", {"image":profilePicture}])
console.log(user)
/*
user( id:123 ) {
id,
nickname : name,
isViewerFriend,
image : profilePicture( size:50 ) {
uri,
width,
height
}
}
*/
// And another example
let MessageRequest = { type:"chat", message:"yoyo",
user:{
name:"bob",
screen:{
height:1080,
width:1920
}
},
friends:[
{id:1,name:"ann"},
{id:2,name:"tom"}
]
};
let MessageQuery = new Query("Message","myPost");
MessageQuery.filter(MessageRequest);
MessageQuery.find({ messageId : "id"}, {postedTime : "createTime" });
console.log(MessageQuery);
/*
myPost:Message( type:"chat",
message:"yoyo",
user:{name:"bob",screen:{height:1080,width:1920}},
friends:[{id:1,name:"ann"},{id:2,name:"tom"}])
{
messageId : id,
postedTime : createTime
}
*/
// Simple nesting
let user = new Query("user");
user.find([{"profilePicture":["uri", "width", "height"]}])
/*
user {
profilePicture {
uri,
width,
height
}
}
*/
// Simple nesting with rename
let user = new Query("user");
user.find([{"image":{"profilePicture":["uri", "width", "height"]}}])
/*
user {
image : profilePicture {
uri,
width,
height
}
}
*/