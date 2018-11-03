A graphql subscriptions implementation using postgres and apollo's graphql-subscriptions.
This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manger to a postgres based Pub Sub mechanism to support multiple subscription manager instances.
yarn add graphql-postgres-subscriptions or
npm install graphql-postgres-subscriptions --save
Example app: https://github.com/GraphQLCollege/apollo-subscriptions-example
First of all, follow the instructions in graphql-subscriptions to add subscriptions to your app.
Afterwards replace
PubSub with
PostgresPubSub:
// Before
import { PubSub } from "graphql-subscriptions";
export const pubsub = new PubSub();
// After
import { PostgresPubSub } from "graphql-postgres-subscriptions";
export const pubsub = new PostgresPubSub();
This library uses
node-postgres to connect to PostgreSQL. If you want to customize connection options, please refer to their connection docs.
You have three options:
If you don's send any argument to
new PostgresPubSub(), we'll create a
postgres client with no arguments.
You can also pass node-postgres connection options to
PostgresPubSub.
You can instantiate your own
client and pass it to
PostgresPubSub. Like this:
import { PostgresPubSub } from "graphql-postgres-subscriptions";
import { Client } from "pg";
const client = new Client();
await client.connect();
const pubsub = new PostgresPubSub({ client });
Important: Don't pass clients from
pg's
Pool to
PostgresPubSub. As node-postgres creator states in this StackOverflow answer, the client needs to be around and not shared so pg can properly handle
NOTIFY messages (which this library uses under the hood)
The second argument to
new PostgresPubSub() is the
commonMessageHandler. The common message handler gets called with the received message from PostgreSQL.
You can transform the message before it is passed to the individual filter/resolver methods of the subscribers.
This way it is for example possible to inject one instance of a DataLoader which can be used in all filter/resolver methods.
const getDataLoader = () => new DataLoader(...)
const commonMessageHandler = ({attributes: {id}, data}) => ({id, dataLoader: getDataLoader()})
const pubsub = new PostgresPubSub({ client, commonMessageHandler });
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
resolve: ({ id, dataLoader }) => dataLoader.load(id)
}
}
};
PostgresPubSub instances emit a special event called
"error". This event's payload is an instance of Javascript's
Error. You can get the error's text using
error.message.
const ps = new PostgresPubSub({ client });
ps.subscribe("error", err => {
console.log(err.message); // -> "payload string too long"
}).then(() => ps.publish("a", "a".repeat(9000)));
For example you can log all error messages (including stack traces and friends) using something like this:
ps.subscribe("error", console.error);
This project has an integration test suite that uses
jest to make sure everything works correctly.
We use Docker to spin up a PostgreSQL instance before running the tests. To run them, type the following commands:
docker-compose build
docker-compose run test