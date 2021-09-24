graphql-passport provides simple functionality to authenticate with Passport.js from mutation resolvers.

Inside your resolvers you can get access to the following functions and attributes inside the context.

context.authenticate( "graphql-local" , { email, password }); context.login(user); context.logout(); context.isAuthenticated(); context.isUnauthenticated(); context.getUser();

authenticate and login are basically passport.authenticate and passport.login wrapped in a promise. user , logout , isAuthenticated and isUnauthenticated are just copies of the corresponding passport functions and attributes.

Usage

For a full working example including detailed instructions visit this blog post about how to authenticate with user credentials using GraphQL and passport. Continue reading here for a short summary.

Initialize the GraphQLLocalStrategy and create the GraphQL context by using buildContext .

import express from "express" ; import session from "express-session" ; import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server-express" ; import passport from "passport" ; import { GraphQLLocalStrategy, buildContext } from "graphql-passport" ; passport.use( new GraphQLLocalStrategy( ( email, password, done ) => { const users = User.getUsers(); const matchingUser = users.find( user => email === user.email && password === user.password ); const error = matchingUser ? null : new Error ( "no matching user" ); done(error, matchingUser); }) ); const app = express(); app.use(session(options)); app.use(passport.initialize()); app.use(passport.session()); const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, context : ( { req, res } ) => buildContext({ req, res, User }) }); server.applyMiddleware({ app, cors : false }); app.listen({ port : PORT }, () => { console .log( `🚀 Server ready at http://localhost: ${PORT} ${server.graphqlPath} ` ); });

If you need to pass the request object into GraphQLLocalStrategy , you can pass the passReqToCallback option in an object as the first argument, then add it as the first argument of the verify function:

passport.use( new GraphQLLocalStrategy( { passReqToCallback : true }, (req, email, password, done) => { const host = req.headers.host; ... }) );

Inside your resolvers you can call context.authenticate to authenticate the user with the given credentials. If you want to use express-session as well you need to call context.login(user) after authenticate .

const resolvers = { Query : { currentUser : ( parent, args, context ) => context.getUser() }, Mutation : { login : async (parent, { email, password }, context) => { const { user, info } = await context.authenticate( "graphql-local" , { email, password }); context.login(user); return { user }; } } };

Usage with subscriptions

When using subscriptions you may want to only expose events related to the currently logged in user. Since subscriptions use websockets they don't pass the session and Passport middlewares like queries or mutations. To be able to access the user object from the context inside the subscription resolvers you need to do some additional work.

import express from 'express' ; import session from 'express-session' ; import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express' ; import passport from 'passport' ; import { GraphQLLocalStrategy, buildContext, createOnConnect } from 'graphql-passport' ; ... const sessionMiddleware = session(options); const passportMiddleware = passport.initialize(); const passportSessionMiddleware = passport.session(); const app = express(); app.use(sessionMiddleware); app.use(passportMiddleware); app.use(passportSessionMiddleware); const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, context : ( { req, res } ) => buildContext({ req, res, User }), subscriptions : { onConnect : createOnConnect([ sessionMiddleware, passportMiddleware, passportSessionMiddleware, ]) } }); ...

Now you can access isAuthenticated() , isUnauthenticated() , and getUser() on the context. Follwing example only allows a connection when the user is logged in. It only notifies the user if they are the receiver of the message.

const resolvers = { Subscription : { messageReceived : { subscribe : withFilter( ( parent, args, context ) => { if (context.isUnauthenticated()) { throw new Error ( 'You need to be logged in' ); } return pubSub.asyncIterator([MESSAGE_RECEIVED]) }, (payload, variables, context) => payload.messageReceived.receiverId === context.user.id, ), }, }, Query : { ... }, Mutation : { ... sendMessage: ( parent, { text, receiverId }, context ) => { const message = { text, receiverId }; pubSub.publish(MESSAGE_RECEIVED, { messageReceived : message }); return message; } }, };

Typescript

This library cannot know what fields the user type contains in a given project. In order to define your own Context type you must provide your user type to the PassportContext / PassportSubscriptionContext generic parameter.

Creating a simple context

First, we need to define the user type. In this example the type is defined in a file called MyUser.ts and has the fields firstName and lastName .

export type MyUser = { firstName: string ; lastName: string ; }

We can now define the context interface specific to the project. We use the above user type in place of the generic for the PassportContext and PassportSubscriptionContext interfaces. For this example we create a file named MyContext.ts with following content.

import { Request as ExpressRequest } from 'express' ; import { PassportSubscriptionContext, PassportContext } from 'graphql-passport' ; import { MyUser } = './path/to/MyUser' ; export interface MyContext extends PassportContext<MyUser, ExpressRequest>{} export interface ProjectSubscriptionContext extends PassportSubscriptionContext<MyUser, ExpressRequest>{}

Using the context type in the resolvers

The MyContext type can now be used inside the resolvers. Below you can see an example of a resolver that concatenates the user's first and last name defined above.

import { MyContext } from './path/to/MyContext' ; const resolvers = { Query: { User: { name: ( parent: unknown, data: SomeData, context: MyContext ) => { const user = context.getUser(); return ` ${user.firstName} ${user.lastName} ` ; }, }, }, };

Working with data sources

If you use Apollo's data sources you might want to add dataSources to the interface. This can be achieved as follows.