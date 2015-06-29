Experimental Facebook's GraphQL parser

This parser is inspired by Facebook's articles about GraphQL. It supports the latest shown syntax.

Install

npm install --save graphql-parser

Usage

graphql-parser exposes a tagged template function for parsing GraphQL queries. It outputs a function generating a JS object describing the query.

import graphql from 'graphql-parser' const IMAGE_WIDTH = 80 const IMAGE_HEIGHT = 80 const PostFragment = graphql ` { id, title, published_at } ` const UserQuery = graphql ` { user(id: <id>) { id, nickname, avatar(width: ${IMAGE_WIDTH} , height: ${IMAGE_HEIGHT} ) { url(protocol: "https") }, posts(first: <count>) { count, edges { node as post { ${ PostFragment() } } } } } } ` const query = UserQuery({ id : 1337 , count : 10 , })

In the above example output will be:

{ "user" : { "params" : { "id" : 1337 }, "fields" : { "id" : {}, "nickname" : {}, "avatar" : { "params" : { "width" : 80 , "height" : 80 }, "fields" : { "url" : { "params" : { "protocol" : "https" } } } }, "posts" : { "params" : { "first" : 10 }, "fields" : { "count" : {}, "edges" : { "fields" : { "node" : { "alias" : "post" , "fields" : { "id" : {}, "title" : {}, "published_at" : {} } } } } } } } } }

AST manipulation

graphql-parser also exposes lower level API for generating GraphQL AST and traversing it.