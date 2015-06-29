Experimental Facebook's GraphQL parser
This parser is inspired by Facebook's articles about GraphQL. It supports the latest shown syntax.
npm install --save graphql-parser
graphql-parser exposes a tagged template function for parsing GraphQL queries. It outputs a function generating a JS object describing the query.
import graphql from 'graphql-parser'
const IMAGE_WIDTH = 80
const IMAGE_HEIGHT = 80
// Compile a fragment
const PostFragment = graphql`
{
id,
title,
published_at
}
`
// Compile a query
const UserQuery = graphql`
{
user(id: <id>) {
id,
nickname,
avatar(width: ${IMAGE_WIDTH}, height: ${IMAGE_HEIGHT}) {
url(protocol: "https")
},
posts(first: <count>) {
count,
edges {
node as post {
${ PostFragment() }
}
}
}
}
}
`
// Generate a GraphQL query
const query = UserQuery({
id: 1337,
count: 10,
})
In the above example output will be:
{
"user": {
"params": {
"id": 1337
},
"fields": {
"id": {},
"nickname": {},
"avatar": {
"params": {
"width": 80,
"height": 80
},
"fields": {
"url": {
"params": {
"protocol": "https"
}
}
}
},
"posts": {
"params": {
"first": 10
},
"fields": {
"count": {},
"edges": {
"fields": {
"node": {
"alias": "post",
"fields": {
"id": {},
"title": {},
"published_at": {}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
graphql-parser also exposes lower level API for generating GraphQL AST and traversing it.
import { parse, traverse } from 'graphql-parser'
// Parsing
// -------
const ast = parse(`
{
post(slug: <slug>) {
id,
title,
image(width: 50, height: 50) as cover {
url
}
}
}
`)
// Traversal
// ---------
const ctx = {
slug: "/graphql-is-hot"
}
const obj = traverse(ast, {
// Lookup variables
Variable(node) {
return ctx[node.name]
}
})