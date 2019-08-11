This package implements the AsyncIterator Interface and PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to an MQTT enabled Pub Sub broker to support
horizontally scalable subscriptions setup. This package is an adapted version of my graphql-redis-subscriptions package.
npm install graphql-mqtt-subscriptions
Define your GraphQL schema with a
Subscription type.
schema {
query: Query
mutation: Mutation
subscription: Subscription
}
type Subscription {
somethingChanged: Result
}
type Result {
id: String
}
Now, create a
MQTTPubSub instance.
import { MQTTPubSub } from 'graphql-mqtt-subscriptions';
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub(); // connecting to mqtt://localhost by default
Now, implement the Subscriptions type resolver, using
pubsub.asyncIterator to map the event you need.
const SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC = 'something_changed';
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC)
}
}
}
Subscriptions resolvers are not a function, but an object with
subscribemethod, that returns
AsyncIterable.
The
AsyncIterator method will tell the MQTT client to listen for messages from the MQTT broker on the topic provided, and wraps that listener in an
AsyncIterator object.
When messages are received from the topic, those messages can be returned back to connected clients.
pubsub.publish can be used to send messages to a given topic.
pubsub.publish(SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC, { somethingChanged: { id: "123" }});
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: (_, args) => pubsub.asyncIterator(`${SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC}.${args.relevantId}`),
},
},
}
import { withFilter } from 'graphql-subscriptions';
export const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
somethingChanged: {
subscribe: withFilter(
(_, args) => pubsub.asyncIterator(`${SOMETHING_CHANGED_TOPIC}.${args.relevantId}`),
(payload, variables) => payload.somethingChanged.id === variables.relevantId,
),
},
},
}
The basic usage is great for development and you will be able to connect to any mqtt enabled server running on your system seamlessly. For production usage, it is recommended you pass your own MQTT client.
import { connect } from 'mqtt';
import { MQTTPubSub } from 'graphql-mqtt-subscriptions';
const client = connect('mqtt://test.mosquitto.org', {
reconnectPeriod: 1000,
});
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub({
client
});
You can learn more on the mqtt options object here.
As specified here, the MQTT.js publish and subscribe functions takes an
options object. This object can be defined per trigger with
publishOptions and
subscribeOptions resolvers.
const triggerToQoSMap = {
'comments.added': 1,
'comments.updated': 2,
};
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub({
publishOptions: trigger => Promise.resolve({ qos: triggerToQoSMap[trigger] }),
subscribeOptions: (trigger, channelOptions) => Promise.resolve({
qos: Math.max(triggerToQoSMap[trigger], channelOptions.maxQoS),
}),
});
MQTT allows the broker to assign different QoS levels than the one requested by the client.
In order to know what QoS was given to your subscription, you can pass in a callback called
onMQTTSubscribe
const onMQTTSubscribe = (subId, granted) => {
console.log(`Subscription with id ${subId} was given QoS of ${granted.qos}`);
}
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub({onMQTTSubscribe});
Supported encodings available here
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub({
parseMessageWithEncoding: 'utf16le',
});
import { MQTTPubSub } from 'graphql-mqtt-subscriptions';
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub(); // connecting to mqtt://localhost on default
const subscriptionManager = new SubscriptionManager({
schema,
pubsub,
setupFunctions: {},
});
Similar to the graphql-redis-subscriptions package, this package supports
a trigger transform function. This trigger transform allows you to use the
channelOptions object provided to the
SubscriptionManager
instance, and return a trigger string which is more detailed then the regular trigger.
Here is an example of a generic trigger transform.
const triggerTransform = (trigger, { path }) => [trigger, ...path].join('.');
Note that a
pathfield to be passed to the
channelOptionsbut you can do whatever you want.
Next, pass the
triggerTransform to the
MQTTPubSub constructor.
const pubsub = new MQTTPubSub({
triggerTransform,
});
Lastly, a setupFunction is provided for the
commentsAdded subscription field.
It specifies one trigger called
comments.added and it is called with the
channelOptions object that holds
repoName path fragment.
const subscriptionManager = new SubscriptionManager({
schema,
setupFunctions: {
commentsAdded: (options, { repoName }) => ({
'comments/added': {
channelOptions: { path: [repoName] },
},
}),
},
pubsub,
});
Note that the
triggerTransformdependency on the
pathfield is satisfied here.
When
subscribe is called like this:
const query = `
subscription X($repoName: String!) {
commentsAdded(repoName: $repoName)
}
`;
const variables = {repoName: 'graphql-mqtt-subscriptions'};
subscriptionManager.subscribe({ query, operationName: 'X', variables, callback });
The subscription string that MQTT will receive will be
comments.added.graphql-mqtt-subscriptions.
This subscription string is much more specific and means the the filtering required for this type of subscription is not needed anymore.
This is one step towards lifting the load off of the graphql api server regarding subscriptions.