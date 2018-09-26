Uses GraphQL resolve's info to generate mongoDB projections

Supports:

Fields

InlineFragments

FragmentSpreads

Relay Edge Node Pattern

references:

Usage

$ npm install --save-dev graphql-mongodb-projection

Just add it has a second parameter in a .findOne inside the resolve function, make sure to pass it info . (example using koa with express is the 3rd parameter).

import graphqlMongodbProjection from 'graphql-mongodb-projection' const user = { type : UserType, description : 'Get User by ID' , args : { _id : { type : new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)}, }, resolve(root, args, ctx, info) { return db.collection( 'users' ).findOne({ _id : ObjectId(args._id)}, graphqlMongodbProjection(info)) } }

Conditional fields

resolve(root, args, ctx, info) { const projection = graphqlMongodbProjection(info, { 'avatar' : 'profile.avatar' , 'verified' : true }) }

on GraphiQL

fragment userInfo on User { email firstname } query { test1: user(_id: "574f263d19bb93d88f1d586d" ) { _id email firstname lastname } test2: user(_id: "573124fb17c1b1631b00ccd1" ) { ...userInfo } test3: user(_id: "573124fb17c1b1631b00ccd1" ) { ...userInfo } test4: users { edges { node { email firstname } } } test5: users { edges { node { ...userInfo } } } }

MongoDB Projection

{ "first_name" : true , "email" : true }

Result

{ "data" : { "test1" : { "_id" : "574f263d19bb93d88f1d586d" , "email" : "roberto@gmail.com" , "firstname" : "robert" , "lastname" : "rodrigues" }, "test2" : { "email" : "bill@mail.com" , "firstname" : "bill" }, "test3" : { "email" : "bill@mail.com" , "firstname" : "bill" }, "test4" : { "edges" : [ { "node" : { "email" : "bill@mail.com" , "firstname" : "bill" } }, { "node" : { "email" : "roberto@gmail.com" , "firstname" : "robert" } } ] }, "test5" : { "edges" : [ { "node" : { "email" : "bill@mail.com" , "firstname" : "bill" } }, { "node" : { "email" : "roberto@gmail.com" , "firstname" : "robert" } } ] } } }

TODO