A JavaScript library to easily generate mock GraphQL responses. It lets you write robust UI tests with minimum fixture boilerplate. This is similar to graphql-tools 's mocking functionality but focused primarily on testing (see comparison).

Main features:

Simple and intuitive API.

Customize responses on a per query basis.

Helpful validations and error messages.

First class support for Relay connections.

Optional mode to encourage writing mock functions.

Installation

graphql is a peer-dependency:

npm install graphql-mock-factory graphql

Usage

Automocking your server

You can automock your entire schema in one line using your schema definition string.

import { mockServer } from 'graphql-mock-factory' ; const schemaDefinition = ` type Query { viewer: User } type User { firstName: String lastName: String } ` ; const mockedServer = mockServer(schemaDefinition); const query = ` query { viewer { firstName lastName } } ` ; mockedServer(query);

List of default mocks const defaultAutomocks = [ automockScalars(scalarMocks), automockEnums, automockLists, automockRelay, ]; mockServer(schemaDefinition, mocks, null ) mockServer(schemaDefinition, mocks, [automockEnums, automockLists])

Defining mock functions

While fully automocking your schema is helpful to quickly get started, you can define your own mock functions for more realistic values. Your mock functions have full precedence over the default ones.

const mocks = { User : { firstName : () => faker.name.firstName(), lastName : () => faker.name.lastName(), }, }; const mockedServer = mockServer(schemaDefinition, mocks); ... mockedServer(query, mocks);

Tip to mock fields progressively ... const mockedServer = mockServer(schemaDefinition, {}, null ); ... mockedServer(query);

Customizing responses per test

When writing a test, you can easily customize the mocked response by passing a mockOverride object. The values that are not specified in the mockOverride object will be generated by the mock functions.

mockedServer(query, mocks, { viewer : { firstName : 'Oscar' , } }, );

Example with aliased fields mockedServer( ` query { viewer { firstName aliasedName: firstName } }` , {}, { viewer : { firstName : 'Oscar' } }, );

Example with nested fields const schemaDefinition = ` ... type User { firstName: String parent: User } ` ; ... mockedServer( ` query { viewer { firstName parent { firstName } } }` , {}, { viewer : { firstName : 'Oscar' } }, );

Example with `null` and `undefined` const schemaDefinition = ` ... type User { firstName: String parent: User } ` ; ... mockedServer( ` query { viewer { firstName parent { firstName } } }` , {}, { viewer : { firstName : undefined , parent : null } }, );

Accessing field arguments

Field arguments can be accessed the same way in mock functions and in mockOverride objects.

Example in mock function const schemaDefinition = ` type Query { echo(input: String): String } ` ; const mocks = { Query : { echo : ( {input} ) => `echo: ${input} ` , } }; ... mockedServer( ` query { echo(input: "hello") }` );

Example in `mockOverride` const schemaDefinition = ` type Query { echo(input: String): String } ` ; mockedServer( ` query { echo(input: "hello") }` , {}, { echo : ( {input} ) => `repeat: ${input} ` , } );

Mocking nested fields

Objects returned by mock functions are deep merged with the return values of the mock functions of the nested fields.

Example with one level of nesting const schemaDefinition = ` type Query { searchUser(name: String): User } type User { firstName: String lastName: String } ` ; const mocks = { Query : { searchUser : ( {name} ) => ({ firstName : ` ${name} ` }), }, User : { firstName : () => faker.name.firstName(), lastName : () => faker.name.lastName(), }, }; ... mockedServer( ` query { searchUser(name: "Oscar") { firstName lastName } } ` )

Example with multiple levels of nesting const schemaDefinition = ` type Query { searchUser(country: String): User } type User { firstName: String address: Address } type Address { country: String } ` ; const mocks = { Query : { searchUser : ( {country} ) => ({ address : { country : ` ${country} ` , }, }), }, User : { firstName : () => faker.name.firstName(), }, Address : { country : () => faker.address.country(), }, }; ... mockedServer( ` query { searchUser(name: "France") { firstName address { country } } } ` )

Mocking lists

Lists must be mocked with the mockList function.

The first parameter sets the size of the list const schemaDefinition = ` ... type User { name: String friends: [User] } ` ; const mocks = { User : { friends : mockList( 2 ), name : () => faker.name.firstName(), } }; mockedServer( ` viewer { friends { name } }` );

List items can be customized with an optional function const schemaDefinition = ` type User { name: String friends(pageNumber: Int): [User] } ... ` ; const mocks = { User : { name : () => faker.name.firstName(), friends : mockList( 2 , ({pageNumber}, index) => ({ name : `Friend # ${index} - Page # ${pageNumber} ` , })), } }; ... mockedServer( ` viewer { friends(pageNumber: 0) { name } }` );

A mockList can be overriden with an array or with another mockList .

Overriding `mockList` with an array import { mockList, mockServer } from 'graphql-mock-factory' ; ... const mocks = { User : { name : () => faker.name.firstName(), friends : mockList( 2 , ({}, index) => ({ name : `Friend # ${index} ` })), } }; ... mockedServer(query, {}, { viewer : { friends : [ {}, { 'name' : 'Oscar' }, null ], }, });

Overriding `mockList` with another `mockList` const mocks = { User : { name : () => faker.name.firstName(), friends : mockList( 2 , ({}, index) => ({ name : `Friend # ${index} ` })), } }; const query = ` query { viewer { friends { name aliasedName1: name aliasedName2: name } } } ` mockedServer(query, {}, { viewer : { friends : mockList( 1 , () => ({ aliasedName1 : 'Aliased Name 1' , })), }, });

Mocking interfaces and unions

In order to know which type to resolve to, mockOverride must specify __typename for fields that return an interface or a union type.

Example for fields that return an interface type const schemaDefinition = ` type Query { node(id: ID!): Node } type User implements Node { id: ID! name: String } type Address implements Node { id: ID! address: String } type Node { id: ID! } ` ; ... mockedServer( ` query { node(id: 'USER_ID') { ... on User { name } } }` , {}, { node : { __typename : 'User' , name : 'Oscar' , } } );

Example for fields that return a union type

Simulating field errors

A field error can be simulated by including an Error instance in mockOverride .

Example mockedServer( ` query { viewer { firstName lastName } }` , {}, { viewer : { firstName : Error ( 'Could not fetch firstName.' ), }, });

Mocking Relay connections

mockConnection is a convenience helper function to mock Relay connections.

By default, it returns the number of requested nodes import { mockServer, mockConnection, automockRelay } from 'graphql-mock-factory' ; ... const schemaDefinition = ` type User implements Node { id: ID! name: String friends(before: String, after: String, first: Int, last: Int): UserConnection } ... ` ; const mocks = { User : { friends : mockConnection(), name : () => faker.name.firstName(), } }; const mockedServer = mockServer(schemaDefinition, mocks); mockedServer( ` query { viewer { friends(first: 2) { edges { node { name } cursor } pageInfo { hasNextPage hasPreviousPage } } } }` , );

The collection size can be set with `maxSize` const mocks = { User : { friends : mockConnection({ maxSize : 1 }), name : () => faker.name.firstName(), } }; ... mockedServer( ` query { viewer { friends(first: 2) { edges { node { name } } pageInfo { hasNextPage hasPreviousPage } } } }` , );

Nodes can be customized with `nodeMock` const mocks = { User : { friends : mockConnection({ nodeMock : ( { first, last }, index ) => ({ name : `Friend ${index} / ${first || last} ` , })}), name : () => faker.name.firstName(), } }; ... mockedServer( ` query { viewer { friends(first: 2) { edges { node { name } } pageInfo { hasNextPage hasPreviousPage } } } }` , );

Field arguments are validated mockedServer( ` query { viewer { friends(first: -2) { edges { node { name } } } } }` , );

mockConnection can be overriden with an array, another mockConnection or a mockList .

Overriding with an array const mocks = { User : { friends : mockConnection(), name : () => faker.name.firstName(), } }; ... mockedServer( ` query { viewer { friends(first: 5) { edges { node { name } cursor } pageInfo { hasNextPage hasPreviousPage } } } }` , {} , { viewer : { friends : { edges : [ {}, { node : { 'name' : 'Oscar' }}, null , ], pageInfo : { hasNextPage : false , }, } } } );

Overriding with a `mockList`

Overriding with another `mockConnection`

API Reference

mockServer()

Return a mocked server. This is the entry point of this lib. mockServer( schemaDefinition: string, mocks?: {[string]: {[string]: MockFunction}}, automocks?: Array < ( parentType : GraphQLType, field : GraphQLField, ) => MockFunction | void ) > = defaultAutomocks; type MockFunction = ( params: {[string]: any} ) => any; type MockServer = ( query: string, variables : {[string]: any}, mockOverride : {[string]: any}, ) => Object

mockList()

Return a mock function for a list. mockList( size: number, itemMock?: ( fieldArguments: {[string]: any}, index : number, ) => any )

mockConnection()

Return a mock function for a Relay connection. mockConnection( params?: { maxSize?: number, nodeMock?: ( {[string]: any}, index ) => any, }, )

FAQ

graphql-tools was the first to introduce the idea of mocking an entire GraphQL server using its schema definition. Unfortunately, we could not use it in our tests because of a few limitations:

There is no way to customize the values of aliased fields (see example). This is a deal breaker when writing tests because you need to be able to customize any value that a test relies on.

Resolver functions are ignored if the resolver function of their parent field returns an object (see example). This is an unexpected behavior that makes mocking non-scalar fields very confusing.

It is not possible to customize mocks on a per query basis. There has been an attempt to work around this but it adds another layer of complexity (see example).

There is no way to automock certain field types. That becomes quite repititive if you use Relay and need to mock all the connection fields (see example).

In addition to these limitations, its mocking API can be confusing. For example, it is not clear why object types must be mocked with resolver functions. Is it not enough to define resolver functions for fields? Similarly, it is not clear why root , context and info parameters are passed to the mock functions. When does it make sense to access those parameters in a mock function?

graphql-mock-factory aims to address all of these issues. It also has a few other features that make mocking easier:

Special care has been taken to raise helpful validation and error messages.

There is an option to enforce that realistic mock are defined and shared progressively (see doc).

It comes with out-of-the-box mocks for Relay connections (see doc).

License

Apache License 2.0

TODO