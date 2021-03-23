openbase logo
gm

graphql-mock

by Nikolay Nemshilov
2.0.0

A client side GraphQL mocking library

Readme

GraphQL Client Side Mocking

This is a library that helps with the apollo graphql projects testing. Essentially it provides for nock/sinon style declarative testing, and comparing to a vanilla apollo testing setup this enables the following:

  • specify an exact response data
  • test failure states
  • test loading states
  • assert which exact quieries and mutations sent by your code
  • assert exact variables that sent along with queries/mutations

Quick Example

import { mount } from 'enzyme';
import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo';
import { TodoList } from './components';
import { graphqlMock } from './helper';

const query = `
  query Todos {
    items {
      id
      name
    }
  }
`;

const render = () => mount(
  <ApolloProvider client={graphqlMock.client}>
    <TodoList />
  </ApolloProvider>
);

describe('<TodoList />', () => {
  it('renders what server returns', () => {
    graphqlMock.expect(query).reply([
      items: [
        { id: '1', name: 'one' },
        { id: '2', name: 'two' }
      ]
    ]);

    expect(render().html()).toEqual(
      '<ul><li>one</li><li>two</li></ul>'
    );
  });

  it('responds to failures gracefuly', () => {
    graphqlMock.expect(query).fail('everything is terrible');
    expect(render().html()).toEqual('<div>everything is terrible</div>');
  });

  it('shows the loading state too', () => {
    graphqlMock.expect(query).loading(true);
    expect(render().html()).toEqual('<div>Loading...</div>');
  });
});

Yes, it supports mutations too!

Full Documentation

react-apollo-hooks

TL;DR maybe just use @apollo/react-hooks, it works pretty great? No need for any hackery

graphql-mock will work with react-apollo-hooks as well. There are some caviates that relate to the internal implementation of react-apollo-hooks.

Firstly it uses internal memoisation for the queries, so you will need a new client with every render/test. mock.client will now automatically return you a new client every time after mock#reset() called, so it should work fine, as long as you don't deconstruct the client into a variable outside of the render cycle.

// use this
<ApolloProvider client={graphqlMock.client}>
  // ...
</ApolloProvider>

// NOT THIS
const { client } = graphqlMock;
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
  // ...
</ApolloProvider>

Secondly react-apollo-hooks wrap mutation requests into an extra level of promises, which prevents us from processing the response right after an action. Meaning you'll need to wait and update the render wrapper:

graphqlMock.expect(mutation).reply({
  createItem: { id: 1, name: 'new item' }
});

const wrapper = render();
wrapper.find('button').simulate('click');

// you need to add those two
await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 10));
wrapper.update();

expect(wrapper.html()).toEqual('<div id="id">new item</div>');

Copyright & License

All code in this library released under the terms of the MIT license

Copyright (C) 2018-2019 Nikolay Nemshilov

