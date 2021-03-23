This is a library that helps with the apollo graphql projects testing.
Essentially it provides for
nock/
sinon style declarative testing,
and comparing to a vanilla apollo testing setup this enables the following:
import { mount } from 'enzyme';
import { ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo';
import { TodoList } from './components';
import { graphqlMock } from './helper';
const query = `
query Todos {
items {
id
name
}
}
`;
const render = () => mount(
<ApolloProvider client={graphqlMock.client}>
<TodoList />
</ApolloProvider>
);
describe('<TodoList />', () => {
it('renders what server returns', () => {
graphqlMock.expect(query).reply([
items: [
{ id: '1', name: 'one' },
{ id: '2', name: 'two' }
]
]);
expect(render().html()).toEqual(
'<ul><li>one</li><li>two</li></ul>'
);
});
it('responds to failures gracefuly', () => {
graphqlMock.expect(query).fail('everything is terrible');
expect(render().html()).toEqual('<div>everything is terrible</div>');
});
it('shows the loading state too', () => {
graphqlMock.expect(query).loading(true);
expect(render().html()).toEqual('<div>Loading...</div>');
});
});
Yes, it supports mutations too!
TL;DR maybe just use
@apollo/react-hooks, it works pretty great? No need for any hackery
graphql-mock will work with react-apollo-hooks
as well. There are some caviates that relate to the internal implementation of react-apollo-hooks.
Firstly it uses internal memoisation for the queries, so you will need a new client with every
render/test.
mock.client will now automatically return you a new client every time after
mock#reset() called, so it should work fine, as long as you don't deconstruct the
client into
a variable outside of the render cycle.
// use this
<ApolloProvider client={graphqlMock.client}>
// ...
</ApolloProvider>
// NOT THIS
const { client } = graphqlMock;
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
// ...
</ApolloProvider>
Secondly
react-apollo-hooks wrap mutation requests into an extra level of promises, which
prevents us from processing the response right after an action. Meaning you'll need to wait
and update the render wrapper:
graphqlMock.expect(mutation).reply({
createItem: { id: 1, name: 'new item' }
});
const wrapper = render();
wrapper.find('button').simulate('click');
// you need to add those two
await new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 10));
wrapper.update();
expect(wrapper.html()).toEqual('<div id="id">new item</div>');
All code in this library released under the terms of the MIT license
Copyright (C) 2018-2019 Nikolay Nemshilov