Graphback



Auto generate database structure,

GraphQL Resolvers and Queries from GraphQL types 🚀

Motivation

Graphback helps you to kickstart your experience with any existing GraphQL implementation by generating a Node.js server using your data model.

What it does

Generates GraphQLCRUD queries and mutations automatically using proven GraphQL patterns

Generates an unopiniated GraphQL resolver layer (as code or in memory)

Generates database DDL statements that can be used to store data (optional)

Documentation

See Graphback.dev for usage and more.

Contributing

See contribution guidelines file for more information

License

Licensed under the APLv2.