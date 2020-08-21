GraphQL Middleware plugin for Sentry.

Usage

With GraphQL Yoga

import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga' import { sentry } from 'graphql-middleware-sentry' const typeDefs = ` type Query { hello: String! bug: String! } ` const resolvers = { Query: { hello: () => `Hey there!` bug: () => { throw new Error ( `Many bugs!` ) } } } const sentryMiddleware = sentry({ config: { dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN, environment: process.env.NODE_ENV }, withScope: ( scope, error, context ) => { scope.setUser({ id: context.authorization.userId, }); scope.setExtra( 'body' , context.request.body) scope.setExtra( 'origin' , context.request.headers.origin) scope.setExtra( 'user-agent' , context.request.headers[ 'user-agent' ]) }, }) const server = GraphQLServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, middlewares: [sentryMiddleware] }) server.start( () => `Server running on http://localhost:4000` )

Using a Sentry instance

In cases where you want to use your own instance of Sentry to use it in other places in your application you can pass the sentryInstance . The config property should not be passed as an option.

Example usage with a Sentry instance

Sentry.init({ dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN, }) const sentryMiddleware = sentry({ sentryInstance: Sentry, withScope: ( scope, error, context ) => { scope.setExtra( 'origin' , context.request.headers.origin) }, })

API & Configuration

export interface Options<Context> { sentryInstance?: Sentry config?: Sentry.NodeOptions withScope?: ExceptionScope<Context> captureReturnedErrors?: boolean forwardErrors?: boolean reportError?: ( res: Error | any ) => boolean } function sentry < Context >( options: Options<Context> ): IMiddlewareFunction

Sentry context

To enrich events sent to Sentry, you can modify the context. This can be done using the withScope configuration option.

The withScope option is a function that is called with the current Sentry scope, the error, and the GraphQL Context.

type ExceptionScope<Context> = ( scope: Sentry.Scope, error: Error , context: Context, ) => void

Filtering Out Custom Errors

To filter out custom errors thrown by your server (such as "You Are Not Logged In"), use the reportError option and return a boolean for whether or not the error should be sent to sentry.

class CustomError extends Error {} const sentryMiddleware = sentry({ reportError: ( res ) => { if (res.message === 'You Are Not Logged In' ) { return false ; } if (res instanceof CustomError) { return false ; } return true ; } })

Options

property required description sentryInstance false Sentry's instance config false Sentry's config object withScope false Function to modify the Sentry context to send with the captured error. captureReturnedErrors false Capture errors returned from other middlewares, e.g., graphql-shield returns errors from rules and resolvers forwardErrors false Should middleware forward errors to the client or block them. reportError false Function that passes res as the parameter and accepts a boolean callback for whether or not the error should be captured

Note

If sentryInstance is not passed then config.dsn is required and vice-versa.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.