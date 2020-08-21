openbase logo
gms

graphql-middleware-sentry

by Bruno Scheufler
3.2.1

🗃 A GraphQL Middleware plugin for Sentry.

Documentation
3.8K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-middleware-sentry

CircleCI npm version

GraphQL Middleware plugin for Sentry.

Usage

With GraphQL Yoga

import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga'
import { sentry } from 'graphql-middleware-sentry'

const typeDefs = `
  type Query {
    hello: String!
    bug: String!
  }
`

const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    hello: () => `Hey there!`
    bug: () => {
      throw new Error(`Many bugs!`)
    }
  }
}

const sentryMiddleware = sentry({
  config: {
    dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
    environment: process.env.NODE_ENV
  },
  withScope: (scope, error, context) => {
    scope.setUser({
      id: context.authorization.userId,
    });
    scope.setExtra('body', context.request.body)
    scope.setExtra('origin', context.request.headers.origin)
    scope.setExtra('user-agent', context.request.headers['user-agent'])
  },
})

const server = GraphQLServer({
  typeDefs,
  resolvers,
  middlewares: [sentryMiddleware]
})

server.start(() => `Server running on http://localhost:4000`)

Using a Sentry instance

In cases where you want to use your own instance of Sentry to use it in other places in your application you can pass the sentryInstance. The config property should not be passed as an option.

Example usage with a Sentry instance

Sentry.init({
  dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
})

const sentryMiddleware = sentry({
  sentryInstance: Sentry,
  withScope: (scope, error, context) => {
    scope.setExtra('origin', context.request.headers.origin)
  },
})

API & Configuration

export interface Options<Context> {
  sentryInstance?: Sentry
  config?: Sentry.NodeOptions
  withScope?: ExceptionScope<Context>
  captureReturnedErrors?: boolean
  forwardErrors?: boolean
  reportError?: (res: Error | any) => boolean
}

function sentry<Context>(options: Options<Context>): IMiddlewareFunction

Sentry context

To enrich events sent to Sentry, you can modify the context. This can be done using the withScope configuration option.

The withScope option is a function that is called with the current Sentry scope, the error, and the GraphQL Context.

type ExceptionScope<Context> = (
  scope: Sentry.Scope,
  error: Error,
  context: Context,
) => void

Filtering Out Custom Errors

To filter out custom errors thrown by your server (such as "You Are Not Logged In"), use the reportError option and return a boolean for whether or not the error should be sent to sentry.

class CustomError extends Error {}

const sentryMiddleware = sentry({
  reportError: (res) => {
    // you can check the error message strings
    if (res.message === 'You Are Not Logged In') {
      return false;
    }

    // or extend the error type and create a custom error
    if (res instanceof CustomError) {
      return false;
    }

    return true;
  }
})

Options

propertyrequireddescription
sentryInstancefalseSentry's instance
configfalseSentry's config object
withScopefalseFunction to modify the Sentry context to send with the captured error.
captureReturnedErrorsfalseCapture errors returned from other middlewares, e.g., graphql-shield returns errors from rules and resolvers
forwardErrorsfalseShould middleware forward errors to the client or block them.
reportErrorfalseFunction that passes res as the parameter and accepts a boolean callback for whether or not the error should be captured

Note

If sentryInstance is not passed then config.dsn is required and vice-versa.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

