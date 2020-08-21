GraphQL Middleware plugin for Sentry.
With GraphQL Yoga
import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga'
import { sentry } from 'graphql-middleware-sentry'
const typeDefs = `
type Query {
hello: String!
bug: String!
}
`
const resolvers = {
Query: {
hello: () => `Hey there!`
bug: () => {
throw new Error(`Many bugs!`)
}
}
}
const sentryMiddleware = sentry({
config: {
dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
environment: process.env.NODE_ENV
},
withScope: (scope, error, context) => {
scope.setUser({
id: context.authorization.userId,
});
scope.setExtra('body', context.request.body)
scope.setExtra('origin', context.request.headers.origin)
scope.setExtra('user-agent', context.request.headers['user-agent'])
},
})
const server = GraphQLServer({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
middlewares: [sentryMiddleware]
})
server.start(() => `Server running on http://localhost:4000`)
In cases where you want to use your own instance of Sentry to use it in other places in your application you can pass the
sentryInstance. The
config property should not be passed as an option.
Sentry.init({
dsn: process.env.SENTRY_DSN,
})
const sentryMiddleware = sentry({
sentryInstance: Sentry,
withScope: (scope, error, context) => {
scope.setExtra('origin', context.request.headers.origin)
},
})
export interface Options<Context> {
sentryInstance?: Sentry
config?: Sentry.NodeOptions
withScope?: ExceptionScope<Context>
captureReturnedErrors?: boolean
forwardErrors?: boolean
reportError?: (res: Error | any) => boolean
}
function sentry<Context>(options: Options<Context>): IMiddlewareFunction
To enrich events sent to Sentry, you can modify the context.
This can be done using the
withScope configuration option.
The
withScope option is a function that is called with the current Sentry scope, the error, and the GraphQL Context.
type ExceptionScope<Context> = (
scope: Sentry.Scope,
error: Error,
context: Context,
) => void
To filter out custom errors thrown by your server (such as "You Are Not Logged In"), use the
reportError option and return a boolean for whether or not the error should be sent to sentry.
class CustomError extends Error {}
const sentryMiddleware = sentry({
reportError: (res) => {
// you can check the error message strings
if (res.message === 'You Are Not Logged In') {
return false;
}
// or extend the error type and create a custom error
if (res instanceof CustomError) {
return false;
}
return true;
}
})
|property
|required
|description
sentryInstance
|false
|Sentry's instance
config
|false
|Sentry's config object
withScope
|false
|Function to modify the Sentry context to send with the captured error.
captureReturnedErrors
|false
|Capture errors returned from other middlewares, e.g.,
graphql-shield returns errors from rules and resolvers
forwardErrors
|false
|Should middleware forward errors to the client or block them.
reportError
|false
|Function that passes
res as the parameter and accepts a boolean callback for whether or not the error should be captured
If
sentryInstance is not passed then
config.dsn is required and vice-versa.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.