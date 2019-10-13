GraphQL Middleware Apollo Upload Server manages uploads for you so you don't have to care about them.

❗️ Requires Apollo Upload Server.

Install

yarn add graphql-middleware-apollo-upload-server

Overview

graphql-middleware-apollo-upload-server handles file upload for you by searching for all Upload types first, and handling the files if they are included in arguments. Everything else is in your hands!

Features

👌 Easy to use.

🛴 Half automatic.

🏆 Works with every GraphQL server.

Demo

import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga' import { S3 } from 'aws-sdk' import { upload } from 'graphql-middleware-apollo-upload-server' const client = new S3({ accessKeyId: __S3_KEY__, secretAccessKey: __S3_SECRET__, params: { Bucket: __S3_BUCKET__ }, }) const uploadToS3 = async file => { const { stream, filename, mimetype, encoding } = file const response = await client .upload({ Key: filename, ACL: 'public-read' , Body: file.stream, }) .promise() return { name: filename, url: response.Location } } const typeDefs = ` scalar Upload type Query { me: User } type Mutation { signup(name: String!, password: String!, picture: Upload!): User } type User { id: ID! name: String! password: String! picture: File! } type File { id: ID! name: String! url: String! } ` const resolvers = { Query: { me: getMyself }, Mutation: { signup: async (parent, { name, password, picture }, ctx, info) => { return ctx.db.createUser({ data: { name, password, picture: picture.url } }) } } } const server = new GraphQLServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, middlewares: [upload({ uploadHandler: uploadToS3 })], context: req => ({ ...req, db: new Prisma({ endpoint: __PRISMA_ENDPOINT__, }) }) }) server.listen( () => { console .log( `Server running on https://localhost:4000` ) })

API

export interface IFile { stream: string filename: string mimetype: string encoding: string } interface IConfig<output> { uploadHandler: ( file: IFile ) => Promise <output> } export const upload = <output>( config: IConfig<output>, ): IMiddleware

License

MIT @ Homeroom