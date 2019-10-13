GraphQL Middleware Apollo Upload Server manages uploads for you so you don't have to care about them.
❗️ Requires Apollo Upload Server.
yarn add graphql-middleware-apollo-upload-server
graphql-middleware-apollo-upload-server handles file upload for you by searching for all
Upload types first, and handling the files if they are included in arguments. Everything else is in your hands!
import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga'
import { S3 } from 'aws-sdk'
import { upload } from 'graphql-middleware-apollo-upload-server'
const client = new S3({
accessKeyId: __S3_KEY__,
secretAccessKey: __S3_SECRET__,
params: { Bucket: __S3_BUCKET__ },
})
const uploadToS3 = async file => {
const { stream, filename, mimetype, encoding } = file
const response = await client
.upload({
Key: filename,
ACL: 'public-read',
Body: file.stream,
})
.promise()
return {
name: filename,
url: response.Location
}
}
const typeDefs = `
scalar Upload
type Query {
me: User
}
type Mutation {
signup(name: String!, password: String!, picture: Upload!): User
}
type User {
id: ID!
name: String!
password: String!
picture: File!
}
type File {
id: ID!
name: String!
url: String!
}
`
const resolvers = {
Query: {
me: getMyself
},
Mutation: {
signup: async (parent, { name, password, picture }, ctx, info) => {
// "picture" has already been uploaded!
return ctx.db.createUser({
data: {
name,
password,
picture: picture.url
}
})
}
}
}
const server = new GraphQLServer({
typeDefs,
resolvers,
middlewares: [upload({ uploadHandler: uploadToS3 })],
context: req => ({
...req,
db: new Prisma({
endpoint: __PRISMA_ENDPOINT__,
})
})
})
server.listen(() => {
console.log(`Server running on https://localhost:4000`)
})
export interface IFile {
stream: string
filename: string
mimetype: string
encoding: string
}
interface IConfig<output> {
uploadHandler: (file: IFile) => Promise<output>
}
export const upload = <output>(
config: IConfig<output>,
): IMiddleware
MIT @ Homeroom