openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphql-metadata

by aerogear
0.7.6 (see all)

Annotate your graphql schema with lightweight directives

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

331

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-metadata

Attach metadata to your GraphQL schema using directive like syntax.

Library supoports following formats:

  • (DEPRECATED) Annotations: Group of elements with common namespace. For example @db.length: 200
  • Marker: Single instance (key) with multiple values. For example @db length:200
  • Metadata: Directive-like config. For example @db(length: 200, columns: ['id', 'name'])

Installation

npm i graphql-metadata

Usage

Marker parsing

Markers using different syntax for elements that do not support grouping. For example @marker true etc.

Usage: 

const result = parseMarker('db', `
  This is a description
  @db length:200, unique: true 
`)

No value usage:

const result = parseMarker('db', `
  This is a description
  @db
`)

Metadata parsing

Metadata uses the same syntax as GraphQL directives.

Usage: 

const field: GraphQLField<any,any> = {
  ...,
  description: `@db(length:200, 
      unique: true, 
      columns: ['id', 'name']
      description: 'Some description'
    )`
}
const result = parseMetadata('db', field)

// Returns:
{
  length:200, 
  unique: true, 
  columns: ['id', 'name']
  description: 'Some description'
}

No value usage:

const field: GraphQLField<any,any> = {
  ...,
  description: '@db',
}
const result = parseMetadata('db', field)

// Returns true

Or with a string:

const result = parseMetadata('db', '@db(name: "users")')

[DEPRECATED] Annotations parsing

Here is a very basic example with a namespace (here 'db') and a description that needs to be parsed:

const { parseAnnotations } = require('graphql-metadata')

const result = parseAnnotations('db', `
  This is a description
  @db.length: 200
  @db.foo: 'bar'
  @db.unique
  @db.index: { name: 'foo', type: 'string' }
`)

console.log(result)

This will output an object containing the annotations:

{
  length: 200,
  foo: 'bar',
  unique: true,
  index: { name: 'foo', type: 'string' }
}

In a GraphQL schema, you can use the description property on GraphQLObjectType, GraphQLField...

const { parseAnnotations } = require('graphql-metadata')
const { buildSchema, isObjectType } = require('graphql')

const schema = buildSchema(`
  """
  @db.table: 'users'
  """
  type User {
    """
    @db.primary
    """
    id: ID!
  }
`)

const typeMap = schema.getTypeMap()
for (const key in typeMap) {
  const type = typeMap[key]
  // Tables
  if (isObjectType(type)) {
    const typeAnnotations = parseAnnotations('db', type.description)
    console.log(type.name, typeAnnotations)
    const fields = type.getFields()
    for (const key in fields) {
      const field = fields[key]
      const fieldAnnotations = parseAnnotations('db', field.description)
      console.log(field.name, fieldAnnotations)
    }
  }
}

Which will output:

User { table: 'users' }
id { primary: true }

Strip annotations

Sometimes it will be helpful to strip the annotations from the description. For example, you may not want to display them in a GraphQL schema explorer.

const { stripAnnotations } = require('graphql-metadata')

const result = stripAnnotations('db', `
  This is a description
  @db.length: 200
  @db.foo: 'bar'
  @db.unique
  @db.index: { name: 'foo', type: 'string' }
`)

console.log(result)

The result will be:

`
  This is a description
`

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial