Attach metadata to your GraphQL schema using directive like syntax.

Library supoports following formats:

( DEPRECATED ) Annotations: Group of elements with common namespace. For example @db.length: 200

) Annotations: Group of elements with common namespace. For example Marker: Single instance (key) with multiple values. For example @db length:200

Metadata: Directive-like config. For example @db(length: 200, columns: ['id', 'name'])

Installation

npm i graphql-metadata

Usage

Marker parsing

Markers using different syntax for elements that do not support grouping. For example @marker true etc.

Usage:

const result = parseMarker( 'db' , ` This is a description @db length:200, unique: true ` )

No value usage:

const result = parseMarker( 'db' , ` This is a description @db ` )

Metadata parsing

Metadata uses the same syntax as GraphQL directives.

Usage:

const field: GraphQLField<any,any> = { ..., description : `@db(length:200, unique: true, columns: ['id', 'name'] description: 'Some description' )` } const result = parseMetadata( 'db' , field) { length : 200 , unique : true , columns : [ 'id' , 'name' ] description : 'Some description' }

No value usage:

const field: GraphQLField<any,any> = { ..., description : '@db' , } const result = parseMetadata( 'db' , field)

Or with a string:

const result = parseMetadata( 'db' , '@db(name: "users")' )

[DEPRECATED] Annotations parsing

Here is a very basic example with a namespace (here 'db' ) and a description that needs to be parsed:

const { parseAnnotations } = require ( 'graphql-metadata' ) const result = parseAnnotations( 'db' , ` This is a description @db.length: 200 @db.foo: 'bar' @db.unique @db.index: { name: 'foo', type: 'string' } ` ) console .log(result)

This will output an object containing the annotations:

{ length : 200 , foo : 'bar' , unique : true , index : { name : 'foo' , type : 'string' } }

In a GraphQL schema, you can use the description property on GraphQLObjectType , GraphQLField ...

const { parseAnnotations } = require ( 'graphql-metadata' ) const { buildSchema, isObjectType } = require ( 'graphql' ) const schema = buildSchema( ` """ @db.table: 'users' """ type User { """ @db.primary """ id: ID! } ` ) const typeMap = schema.getTypeMap() for ( const key in typeMap) { const type = typeMap[key] if (isObjectType(type)) { const typeAnnotations = parseAnnotations( 'db' , type.description) console .log(type.name, typeAnnotations) const fields = type.getFields() for ( const key in fields) { const field = fields[key] const fieldAnnotations = parseAnnotations( 'db' , field.description) console .log(field.name, fieldAnnotations) } } }

Which will output:

User { table : 'users' } id { primary : true }

Strip annotations

Sometimes it will be helpful to strip the annotations from the description. For example, you may not want to display them in a GraphQL schema explorer.

const { stripAnnotations } = require ( 'graphql-metadata' ) const result = stripAnnotations( 'db' , ` This is a description @db.length: 200 @db.foo: 'bar' @db.unique @db.index: { name: 'foo', type: 'string' } ` ) console .log(result)

The result will be: