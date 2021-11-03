A webpack loader/babel-plugin/babel-plugin-macros/CLI/generated file manager of GraphQL code generator.

Try Create React App example and Next.js example integrating graphql-let. A blog post

🛰 Migration guide to v0.18.0

Table of Contents

Why this exists

One of the strengths of GraphQL is enforcing data types on runtime. Further, TypeScript and GraphQL code generator help it even safer by typing your codebase statically. Both make a truly type-protected development environment with rich IDE assists.

graphql-let enhances that development pattern by minimizing configuration setup, introducing intuitive syntax, and comfortable development experience through HMR (hot module replacement).

import { useNewsQuery } from './news.graphql' import { gql, load } from "graphql-let/macro" const { useNewsQuery } = gql( "query News { braa }" ) const News: React.FC = () => { const { data: { news } } = useNewsQuery() return <div>{news.map(...)}< /div> }

Entrypoints and features

Summary of characteristics of each entrypoint.

CLI for efficient code generation before your type checking

for efficient code generation before your type checking webpack loader to get HMR even on modifying GraphQL documents

to get HMR even on modifying GraphQL documents babel-plugin-macros for the minimum configuration

for the minimum configuration Babel plugin if you don't want babel-plugin-macros

All of them mostly do the same behind the scene.

Loads your configuration from .graphql-let.yml Finds GraphQL documents (queries, mutations, subscriptions) from .graphql* and .ts* specified in your config.documents Processes and passes arguments to GraphQL code generator to generate .ts* s. These are used for runtime. It also generates the corresponding .d.ts s of the codegen results. These are used for typing checking / IDE code completion.

Note there are a few differences between the entrypoints.

Syntax table for the entrypoints Entry pointsYou need .graphql-let.yml and: Getting codegen result from Use values of codegen result Use types of codegen result Pros/Cons webpack loader



Configure "graphql-let/loader"

to files "/.*\.(tsx?|graphql)$/" in webpack.config.(js|ts) File ✅ Import both value and types from a GraphQL document as a module. import { useQuery, Query } from "./a.graphql" HMR works as expected.

Webpack config is required even though your project only uses Babel String literal ✅ by import { gql } from "graphql-let"



const { useQuery } = gql("query A { braa }") ⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internal d.ts. import { gql } from "graphql-let"

import {Query} from 'graphql-let/__generated__/index-A'



const { useQuery } = gql("query { braa }") babel-plugin-macros



If you've already setupbabel-plugin-macros,no config needed any more File ✅ by import { load } from "graphql-let/macro"



const { useQuery } = load("./a.graphql") ⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts. import { load } from "graphql-let/macro"

import {Query} from 'graphql-let/__generated__/index-A'



const { useQuery } = load("./a.graphql") Easiest to integrate if your project already has babel-plugin-macros. create-react-app is the great fit.Cannot load types from function call.



Modifying *.graphql doesn't emit HMR. String literal ✅ by import { gql } from "graphql-let/macro"



const { useQuery } = gql("query A { braa }") ⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts. import { gql } from "graphql-let/macro"

import {Query} from 'graphql-let/__generated__/index-A'



const { useQuery } = gql("query { braa }") babel-plugin



Put "graphql-let/babel"to you .babelrc as a plugin File ✅ by import { load } from "graphql-let"



const { useQuery } = load("./a.graphql") ⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts. import { load } from "graphql-let"

import {Query} from 'graphql-let/__generated__/index-A'



const { useQuery } = load("./a.graphql") Mostly equivalent to babel-plugin-macros, but you always need your .babelrc configuration. Possibly, "import "./a.graphql"" could be implemented, but not supported yet.Cannot load types from function call.



Modifying *.graphql doesn't emit HMR.Possibly I can make "--watch" option butlots to do for dependency management to detect file change. String literal ✅ by import { gql } from "graphql-let"



const { useQuery } = gql("query A { braa }") ⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts. import { gql } from "graphql-let"

import {Query} from 'graphql-let/__generated__/index-A'



const { useQuery } = gql("query { braa }")

Efficiency There are things to make graphql-let light and stable. Sharing the processes. Generating files is expensive, so it runs less time to run GraphQL code generator and TypeScript API.

Caching. Embedding hashes, as your source states, reduces the number of unnecessary processing.

Sharing the promises. The webpack compilation in typical SSR applications as Next.js runs targets of "node" and "web" simultaneously. If sources are the same, the compilation should be once.

Getting started with webpack loader

This is an example of TypeScript + React + Apollo Client on webpack. You may want TypeScript Vue Apollo or TypeScript Urql. Please replace the corresponding lines depending on your needs.

1. Install dependencies

Note graphql-let is in devDependencies .

yarn add -D typescript graphql yarn add -D graphql-let @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/import-types-preset yarn add -D @graphql-codegen/typescript-operations @graphql-codegen/typescript-react-apollo yarn add @apollo/client

2. Configure .graphql-let.yml

Run this command to generate a configuration template.

yarn graphql-let init

Next, add graphql-codegen plugins in it. Please note that you have to generate a TypeScript source by the plugins.

Edit it like this:

schema: lib/type-defs.graphqls documents: - '**/*.graphql' - '**/*.tsx' plugins: + - typescript-operations + - typescript-react-apollo

3. Check your cacheDir

cacheDir will have .ts(x) s that your sources will import. It's node_modules/.cache/graphql-let by default, but you may exclude node_modules for webpack compilation. In that case, we recommend setting up like this.

schema: lib/type-defs.graphqls documents: - '**/*.graphql' - '**/*.tsx' plugins: - typescript-operations - typescript-react-apollo + cacheDir: .cache

Please note that files in cacheDir are only intermediate cache, possibly having wrong import paths. Your tsconfig.json probably complains, so give it a line for exclusion.

// tsconfig.json { + "excludes": [".cache"] }

Also, remember you have to .gitignore the .cache directory in the next section.

3. Add lines to .gitignore

graphql-let will generate .d.ts files in the same folder of .graphql . Add these lines in your .gitignore.

+ *.graphql.d.ts + *.graphqls.d.ts + /.cache

4. Configure webpack.config.ts

The webpack loader also needs to be configured. Note that the content that graphql-let/loader generates is JSX-TypeScript. You have to compile it to JavaScript with an additional loader such as babel-loader .

const config: Configuration = { module: { rules: [ + { + test: /\.(tsx|graphql)$/, + use: [ + { loader: 'babel-loader', options: { presets: ['@babel/preset-typescript', '@babel/preset-react'] } }, + { loader: 'graphql-let/loader' }, + ] + } ] } }

5. Generate type declarations

Run this to generate .d.ts .

yarn graphql-let

By --config option, you can specify the custom path to the .graphql-let.yml . The directory .graphql-let.yml is located at is the basepath of the relative paths in .grpahql-let.yml. Also, the basepath should be identical to webpack's config.context so the loader can find the config file.

pwd yarn graphql-let --config custom/path/.graphql-let.yml

You may want to run it every time before calling tsc . Please check your package.json and modify like this.

"scripts": { - "build": "tsc" + "build": "graphql-let && tsc" },

6. Run webpack serve and Code

Enjoy HMR (Hot Module Replacement) of webpack with the generated react-apollo hooks and IDE code assists.

import { gql } from 'graphql-let' import { useNewsQuery } from './news.graphql' const { useViewerQuery } = gql( `query Viewer { blaa }` ) const News: React.FC = () => { const { data: { news } } = useNewsQuery() const { data: { viewer } } = useViewerQuery() return <div>{ news.map(...) }< /div> }

Getting started with babel-plugin-macros

babel-plugin-macros requires the least configuration to setup.

Please finish 1. Install dependencies, and 2. Configure .graphql-let.yml as you still need .graphql-let.yml.

3. Make sure your babel-plugin-macros is ready

Put a line "plugins": ["macros"] to your .babelrc. If you use Create React App, it contains babel-plugin-macros out of the box.

If you want a custom path to .graphql-let.yml, you can use configFilePath babel option. <projectRoot>${configFilePath} should point to your .graphql-let.yml.

4. Code

Thanks to babel-plugin-macros's beautiful architecture, you're ready to use GraphQL codegen values.

import { gql, load } from "graphql-let/macro" const { useNewsQuery } = gql( "query News { braa }" ) const { useViewerQuery } = load( "./viewer.graphql" )

Note that your schema types are generated in graphql-let/__generated__/__types__ , instead of per-document outputs.

import { News } from 'graphql-let/__generated__/__types__'

Getting started with Babel Plugin

Mostly the same as babel-plugin-macros, only you need to import "graphql-let" .

Please finish 1. Install dependencies and 2. Configure .graphql-let.yml as you still need .graphql-let.yml.

3. Setup .babelrc

{ + "plugins": ["graphql-let/babel"] }

4. Code

import { gql, load } from "graphql-let" const { useNewsQuery } = gql( "query News { braa }" ) const { useViewerQuery } = load( "./viewer.graphql" )

Difference between .graphql-let.yml and codegen.yml

graphql-let half passes your config options to GraphQL code generator API and half controls them. Here explains how different these and why. You can see this section as a migration guide, too.

schema: https://api.github.com/graphql documents: "**/*.graphql" - generates: - ./__generated__/operations.ts: - config: - key: value - plugins: - - typescript - - typescript-operations - preset: xxx + plugins: + - typescript-operations + config: + key: value

Plugin typescript should not be specified

You have to have @graphql-codegen/typescript as a dev dependency. graphql-let generates types by default, where it uses the plugin. The plugins in .graphql-let.yml is for per-document, which imports the shared types automatically. If you specify typescript as a plugin, it's still okay, but you can imagine it's kind of redundant.

No generates

codegen.yml has an option generates , but it's strictly controlled under graphql-let. Rather, think graphql-let as a tool to let you forget intermediate outputs and import/call GraphQL directly.

Therefore, we don't support output-file level configuration such as Output-file level schema, Output-file level documents, and Output Level config right now. But this could be changed logically, so please vote by issuing if you'd like.

No preset

Presets decide how to split/import each other, which graphql-let manages basically. graphql-let generates per-document .d.ts and binds up schema types into a shared file, that's why @graphql-codegen/import-types-preset is our peer dependency.

I think you don't need to configure Presets, because graphql-let takes care of what Presets does on your behalf. If you notice the use-case you need more flexibility, please issue it.

Limitation: documents expects string | string[]

Document-level options such as noRequir or Custom Document Loader are not supported.

graphql-let specific options

In addition to codegen.yml options, graphql-let accepts these.

plugins: - typescript-operations - typescript-react-apollo - add: "/* eslint-disable */" respectGitIgnore: true cacheDir: node_modules/.cache/graphql-let cacheDir: .cache TSConfigFile: tsconfig.json TSConfigFile: tsconfig.compile.json typeInjectEntrypoint: node_modules/@types/graphql-let/index.d.ts silent: false

Simple example:

schema: "schema/**/*.graphqls" documents: - "**/*.graphql" - "!shouldBeIgnored1" plugins: - typescript-operations - typescript-react-apollo

Example with a bit more complicated options:

schema: - https://api.github.com/graphql: headers: Authorization: YOUR-TOKEN-HERE documents: - "**/*.graphql" - "!shouldBeIgnored1" plugins: - typescript-operations - typescript-react-apollo respectGitIgnore: true config: reactApolloVersion: 3 apolloReactComponentsImportFrom: "@apollo/client/react/components" useIndexSignature: true cacheDir: .cache TSConfigFile: tsconfig.compile.json typeInjectEntrypoint: typings/graphql-let.d.ts

Limitations of graphql-let/babel

Sadly , type injection can't be done with TaggedTemplateExpression such as gql`query {}` . This is the limitation of TypeScript. Please answer me if you have any ideas.

, type injection can't be done with TaggedTemplateExpression such as . This is the limitation of TypeScript. Please answer me if you have any ideas. Fragments are still not available. Please watch the issue.

Jest Transformer

graphql-let/jestTransformer is available. Configure your jest.config.js as:

module.exports = { transform: { + "\\.graphql$": "graphql-let/jestTransformer", }, };

Use babel-jest in Jest

babel-jest is the default subsequent transformer of graphql-let/jestTransformer . Install these:

yarn add -D graphql-let babel-jest

And make sure your babel config can compile generated .ts(x) s.

Use ts-jest or other subsequent transformers in Jest

The option subsequentTransformer is available. If you use ts-jest , your jest.config.js will look like this:

const { defaults: tsjPreset } = require("ts-jest/presets"); module.exports = { preset: "ts-jest", transform: { ...tsjPreset.transform, + "\\.graphql$": [ + "graphql-let/jestTransformer", + { subsequentTransformer: "ts-jest" }, + ], }, };

Transform .graphqls in Jest

If you use graphql-let/schema/loader , you may want a corresponding transformer, but remember graphql-let does not transform the content of GraphQL schema. Just use what you need; it's most likely to be jest-transform-graphql .

module.exports = { transform: { "\\.graphql$": "graphql-let/jestTransformer", + "\\.graphqls$": "jest-transform-graphql", }, };

Experimental feature: Resolver Types

If you meet the following conditions, graphql-let generates Resolver Types.

You have file paths including glob patterns in schema

You have @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers installed

Run:

yarn add -D @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers yarn graphql-let

Then you will get resolver types in graphql-let/__generated__/__types__ .

import { Resolvers } from "graphql-let/__generated__/__types__" ; const resolvers: Resolvers = { Query: { viewer(parent, args, context, info) { return { ... } }, } }; export default resolvers;

graphql-let/schema/loader is also available to update resolver types. It doesn't transpile anything; just detects file modification and passes the content to the next loader.

// webpack.config.ts const config: Configuration = { module: { rules: [ + { + test: /\.graphqls$/, + use: [ + { loader: 'graphql-let/schema/loader' }, + ] + } ] } }

FAQ

So, it's just a graphql-codegen wrapper generating d.ts ...?

Yes.

The above documentation should work basically, but some of the combinations may require more effort. Please vote by creating issues. Sponsoring me is another way to get my attention🍩🍦👀

These are the states/tools for the syntaxes.

states/tools for syntax import GraphQL document as

import './a.graphql'; Inline GraphQL document as

import {gql} from 'graphql-let';

gql(`query {}` ); generating .d.ts s by command graphql-let ✅ ✅ importing GraphQL content from another as

# import A from './a.graphql' ✅ ✅ webpack loader graphql-let/loader ✅ ✅ Babel Plugin graphql-let/babel ✅ ✅ Jest Transformer graphql-let/jestTransfomer ✅ Vote by issuing Experimental: Resolver Types for

GraphQL schema ✅ by

import {Resolvers}

from 'graphql-let/__generated__/__types__' (I think we don't need this)

Is this a tool only for React?

No. There are more plugins that also generates .ts(x) s from GraphQL documents.

Can I use Tagged Template as gql`query News { baa }`; ?

Sadly, you need gql() instead of gql` ` because of the limitation of TypeScript.

What's the extensions .graphql and .graphqls ? Can I use .gql or something else?

You can use what you want. I wanted to recommend distinguishing GraphQL schema and GraphQL documents in the extensions, which will lead to a more understandable configuration for webpack loaders with fewer pitfalls. Another reason for .graphqls is that it's one of the supported extensions in the internal library.

How to integrate Apollo refetchQueries?

Query document exports DocumentNode named ${QueryName}Document that you can make use of.

How to import .graphql from another document, especially GraphQL Fragment?

Thanks to graphql-tools/import , the syntax # import X from './fragment.graphql' is supported.

Define your fragment named as partial.graphql

fragment Partial on User { id name }

and import it.

# import Partial from './partial.graphql' query Viewer { viewer { ...Partial } }

.tsx es generated in cacheDir ( .cache ) throw TypeScript errors of wrong import paths

It's not a bug. Please exclude cacheDir from your TypeScript compilation. The files in cacheDir are only intermediates, which will speed your next execution.

Your GraphQL documents -> (call GraphQL code generator API * 1 ) -> .tsx * 2 -> (call TypeScript to distribute declarations * 3 ) -> .d.ts

You're seeing the *2 . It's used to skip *1 and *3 , and recodnized as generated implementations, which graphql-let/loader returns, for example.

Contribution

Create an issue if you have ideas, find a bug, or anything.

if you have ideas, find a bug, or anything. Creating a PR is always welcome! Running npm run prepublishOnly locally will get your local development ready. Adding tests is preferable, but not necessary. Maybe someone else will fill it.

is always welcome! We have a chronic accumulation of dependabot PRs. Please help us fix these version conflicts by cloning the dependabot branches.

License

Apache License Version 2.0