A webpack loader/babel-plugin/babel-plugin-macros/CLI/generated file manager of GraphQL code generator.
One of the strengths of GraphQL is enforcing data types on runtime. Further, TypeScript and GraphQL code generator help it even safer by typing your codebase statically. Both make a truly type-protected development environment with rich IDE assists.
graphql-let enhances that development pattern by minimizing configuration setup, introducing intuitive syntax, and comfortable development experience through HMR (hot module replacement).
import { useNewsQuery } from './news.graphql' // webpack
// or
import { gql, load } from "graphql-let/macro" // babel-plugin-macros
const { useNewsQuery } = gql("query News { braa }")
const News: React.FC = () => {
// Typed already️⚡️
const { data: { news } } = useNewsQuery()
return <div>{news.map(...)}</div>
}
Summary of characteristics of each entrypoint.
All of them mostly do the same behind the scene.
.graphql-let.yml
.graphql*
and
.ts* specified in your
config.documents
.ts* s. These are used for runtime.
.d.ts s of the codegen results.
These are used for typing checking / IDE code completion.
Note there are a few differences between the entrypoints.
|Entry pointsYou need .graphql-let.yml and:
|Getting codegen result from
|Use values of codegen result
|Use types of codegen result
|Pros/Cons
|webpack loader
Configure
"graphql-let/loader"
to files
"/.*\.(tsx?|graphql)$/" in webpack.config.(js|ts)
|File
|✅ Import both value and types from a GraphQL document as a module.
import { useQuery, Query } from "./a.graphql"
|HMR works as expected.
Webpack config is required even though your project only uses Babel
|String literal
|✅ by
import { gql } from "graphql-let"
|⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internal d.ts.
import { gql } from "graphql-let"
|babel-plugin-macros
If you've already setupbabel-plugin-macros,no config needed any more
|File
|✅ by
import { load } from "graphql-let/macro"
|⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts.
import { load } from "graphql-let/macro"
|Easiest to integrate if your project already has babel-plugin-macros. create-react-app is the great fit.Cannot load types from function call.
Modifying *.graphql doesn't emit HMR.
|String literal
|✅ by
import { gql } from "graphql-let/macro"
|⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts.
import { gql } from "graphql-let/macro"
|babel-plugin
Put "graphql-let/babel"to you .babelrc as a plugin
|File
|✅ by
import { load } from "graphql-let"
|⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts.
import { load } from "graphql-let"
|Mostly equivalent to babel-plugin-macros, but you always need your .babelrc configuration. Possibly, "import "./a.graphql"" could be implemented, but not supported yet.Cannot load types from function call.
Modifying *.graphql doesn't emit HMR.Possibly I can make "--watch" option butlots to do for dependency management to detect file change.
|String literal
|✅ by
import { gql } from "graphql-let"
|⚠️ You can, but you have to find the internally generated d.ts.
import { gql } from "graphql-let"
There are things to make graphql-let light and stable.
"node"
and
"web" simultaneously. If sources are the same, the compilation should
be once.
This is an example of TypeScript + React + Apollo Client on webpack. You may want TypeScript Vue Apollo or TypeScript Urql. Please replace the corresponding lines depending on your needs.
Note graphql-let is in
devDependencies.
# Prerequisites
yarn add -D typescript graphql
# Install graphql-let with its peer dependencies
yarn add -D graphql-let @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/import-types-preset
# Install GraphQL code generator plugins depending on your needs. These are in `plugins` of your .graphql-let.yml.
yarn add -D @graphql-codegen/typescript-operations @graphql-codegen/typescript-react-apollo
# Other libraries depending on your scenario
yarn add @apollo/client
Run this command to generate a configuration template.
yarn graphql-let init
# This will generate .graphql-let.yml
Next, add graphql-codegen plugins in it. Please note that you have to generate a TypeScript source by the plugins.
Edit it like this:
schema: lib/type-defs.graphqls
documents:
- '**/*.graphql'
- '**/*.tsx'
plugins:
+ - typescript-operations
+ - typescript-react-apollo
cacheDir
cacheDir will have
.ts(x)s that your sources will import. It's
node_modules/.cache/graphql-let by default, but you may exclude
node_modules
for webpack compilation. In that case, we recommend setting up like this.
schema: lib/type-defs.graphqls
documents:
- '**/*.graphql'
- '**/*.tsx'
plugins:
- typescript-operations
- typescript-react-apollo
+ cacheDir: .cache
Please note that files in
cacheDir are only intermediate cache, possibly having wrong import paths. Your
tsconfig.json probably complains, so give it a line for exclusion.
// tsconfig.json
{
+ "excludes": [".cache"]
}
Also, remember you have to
.gitignore the
.cache directory in the next section.
graphql-let will generate
.d.ts files in the same folder of
.graphql. Add
these lines in your .gitignore.
+ *.graphql.d.ts
+ *.graphqls.d.ts
+ /.cache
The webpack loader also needs to be configured. Note that the content that
graphql-let/loader generates is JSX-TypeScript. You have to compile it to
JavaScript with an additional loader such as
babel-loader.
const config: Configuration = {
module: {
rules: [
+ {
+ test: /\.(tsx|graphql)$/,
+ use: [
+ { loader: 'babel-loader', options: { presets: ['@babel/preset-typescript', '@babel/preset-react'] } },
+ { loader: 'graphql-let/loader' },
+ ]
+ }
]
}
}
Run this to generate
.d.ts.
yarn graphql-let
# This will generate files such as:
# - src/query.graphql.d.ts
# - src/schema.graphqls.d.ts
By
--config option, you can specify the custom path to the
.graphql-let.yml.
The directory .graphql-let.yml is located at is the basepath of the relative
paths in .grpahql-let.yml. Also, the basepath should be identical to webpack's
config.context so the loader can find the config file.
pwd # "/app"
yarn graphql-let --config custom/path/.graphql-let.yml
# This will point paths such as:
# /app/custom/path/src/query.graphql.d.ts
# /app/custom/path/src/schema.graphqls.d.ts
You may want to run it every time before calling
tsc. Please check your
package.json and modify like this.
"scripts": {
- "build": "tsc"
+ "build": "graphql-let && tsc"
},
webpack serve and Code
Enjoy HMR (Hot Module Replacement) of webpack with the generated react-apollo hooks and IDE code assists.
import { gql } from 'graphql-let'
import { useNewsQuery } from './news.graphql'
const { useViewerQuery } = gql(`query Viewer { blaa }`)
const News: React.FC = () => {
// Already typed⚡️
const { data: { news } } = useNewsQuery()
const { data: { viewer } } = useViewerQuery()
return <div>{ news.map(...) }</div>
}
babel-plugin-macros requires the least configuration to setup.
Please finish 1. Install dependencies, and 2. Configure .graphql-let.yml as you still need .graphql-let.yml.
Put a line
"plugins": ["macros"] to your .babelrc.
If you use Create React App, it contains
babel-plugin-macros out of the box.
If you want a custom path to .graphql-let.yml, you can use
configFilePath
babel option.
<projectRoot>${configFilePath} should point to your
.graphql-let.yml.
Thanks to babel-plugin-macros's beautiful architecture, you're ready to use GraphQL codegen values.
import { gql, load } from "graphql-let/macro"
// Typed⚡️
const { useNewsQuery } = gql("query News { braa }")
const { useViewerQuery } = load("./viewer.graphql")
Note that your schema types are generated in
graphql-let/__generated__/__types__, instead of per-document outputs.
import { News } from 'graphql-let/__generated__/__types__'
Mostly the same as babel-plugin-macros, only you need to
import "graphql-let".
Please finish 1. Install dependencies and 2. Configure .graphql-let.yml as you still need .graphql-let.yml.
{
+ "plugins": ["graphql-let/babel"]
}
import { gql, load } from "graphql-let"
const { useNewsQuery } = gql("query News { braa }")
const { useViewerQuery } = load("./viewer.graphql")
graphql-let half passes your config options to GraphQL code generator API and half controls them. Here explains how different these and why. You can see this section as a migration guide, too.
schema: https://api.github.com/graphql
documents: "**/*.graphql"
- generates:
- ./__generated__/operations.ts:
- config:
- key: value
- plugins:
- - typescript
- - typescript-operations
- preset: xxx
+ plugins:
+ - typescript-operations
+ config:
+ key: value
typescript should not be specified
You have to have
@graphql-codegen/typescript as a dev dependency. graphql-let
generates types by default, where it uses the plugin. The
plugins in
.graphql-let.yml is for per-document, which imports the shared types
automatically. If you specify
typescript as a plugin, it's
still okay, but you can imagine it's kind of redundant.
generates
codegen.yml has an option
generates, but it's strictly controlled under
graphql-let. Rather, think graphql-let as a tool to let you forget intermediate
outputs and import/call GraphQL directly.
Therefore, we don't support output-file level configuration such as Output-file level schema, Output-file level documents, and Output Level config right now. But this could be changed logically, so please vote by issuing if you'd like.
preset
Presets
decide how to split/import each other, which graphql-let manages basically.
graphql-let generates per-document
.d.ts and binds up schema types into a
shared file, that's why
@graphql-codegen/import-types-preset
is our peer dependency.
I think you don't need to configure Presets, because graphql-let takes care of what Presets does on your behalf. If you notice the use-case you need more flexibility, please issue it.
documents expects
string | string[]
Document-level options such as
noRequir or
Custom Document Loader
are not supported.
In addition to
codegen.yml options, graphql-let accepts these.
# "plugins", required. The plugins for GraphQL documents to run GraphQL code
# generator with. You should omit `typescript` plugin which graphql-let generates internally.
# See here for more information. https://graphql-code-generator.com/docs/plugins/index
# Example:
plugins:
- typescript-operations
- typescript-react-apollo
- add: "/* eslint-disable */"
# "respectGitIgnore", optional. `true` by default.
# If true, graphql-let will ignore files in .gitignore.
# Useful to prevent parsing files in such as `node_modules`.
respectGitIgnore: true
# "cacheDir", optional. `node_modules/.cache/graphql-let` by default.
# graphql-let takes care of intermediate `.ts(x)`s that GraphQL code generator
# generates, but we still need to write them on the disk for caching and
# TypeScript API purposes. This is the directory we store them to.
# Examples:
cacheDir: node_modules/.cache/graphql-let
cacheDir: .cache
# "TSConfigFile", optional. `tsconfig.json` by default.
# You can specify a custom config for generating `.d.ts`s.
# Examples:
TSConfigFile: tsconfig.json
TSConfigFile: tsconfig.compile.json
# "typeInjectEntrypoint", optional.
# `node_modules/@types/graphql-let/index.d.ts` by default. Needs to end with ".d.ts".
# Used as an entrypoint and directory of generated type declarations
# for `gql()` and `load()` calls.
typeInjectEntrypoint: node_modules/@types/graphql-let/index.d.ts
# "silent", optional. `false` by default.
# Pass `true` if you want to suppress all standard output from graphql-let.
silent: false
Simple example:
schema: "schema/**/*.graphqls"
documents:
- "**/*.graphql"
- "!shouldBeIgnored1"
plugins:
- typescript-operations
- typescript-react-apollo
Example with a bit more complicated options:
schema:
- https://api.github.com/graphql:
headers:
Authorization: YOUR-TOKEN-HERE
documents:
- "**/*.graphql"
- "!shouldBeIgnored1"
plugins:
- typescript-operations
- typescript-react-apollo
respectGitIgnore: true
config:
reactApolloVersion: 3
apolloReactComponentsImportFrom: "@apollo/client/react/components"
useIndexSignature: true
cacheDir: .cache
TSConfigFile: tsconfig.compile.json
typeInjectEntrypoint: typings/graphql-let.d.ts
graphql-let/babel
gql`query {}`. This is the limitation of TypeScript.
Please answer me if you have any ideas.
graphql-let/jestTransformer is available. Configure your
jest.config.js as:
module.exports = {
transform: {
+ "\\.graphql$": "graphql-let/jestTransformer",
},
};
babel-jest in Jest
babel-jest is the default subsequent transformer of
graphql-let/jestTransformer. Install these:
yarn add -D graphql-let babel-jest
And make sure your babel config can compile generated
.ts(x)s.
ts-jest or other subsequent transformers in Jest
The option
subsequentTransformer is available. If you use
ts-jest, your
jest.config.js will look like this:
const { defaults: tsjPreset } = require("ts-jest/presets");
module.exports = {
preset: "ts-jest",
transform: {
...tsjPreset.transform,
+ "\\.graphql$": [
+ "graphql-let/jestTransformer",
+ { subsequentTransformer: "ts-jest" },
+ ],
},
};
.graphqls in Jest
If you use
graphql-let/schema/loader, you may want a corresponding
transformer, but remember graphql-let does not transform the content of GraphQL
schema. Just use what you need; it's most likely to be
jest-transform-graphql.
module.exports = {
transform: {
"\\.graphql$": "graphql-let/jestTransformer",
+ "\\.graphqls$": "jest-transform-graphql",
},
};
If you meet the following conditions, graphql-let generates Resolver Types.
schema
@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers
installed
Run:
yarn add -D @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers
yarn graphql-let
Then you will get resolver types in
graphql-let/__generated__/__types__.
import { Resolvers } from "graphql-let/__generated__/__types__";
const resolvers: Resolvers = {
Query: {
// All typed⚡️
viewer(parent, args, context, info) {
return { ... }
},
}
};
export default resolvers;
graphql-let/schema/loader is also available to update resolver types. It doesn't transpile anything;
just detects file modification and passes the content to the next loader.
// webpack.config.ts
const config: Configuration = {
module: {
rules: [
+ {
+ test: /\.graphqls$/,
+ use: [
+ { loader: 'graphql-let/schema/loader' },
+ ]
+ }
]
}
}
d.ts...?
Yes.
The above documentation should work basically, but some of the combinations may require more effort. Please vote by creating issues. Sponsoring me is another way to get my attention🍩🍦👀
These are the states/tools for the syntaxes.
|states/tools for syntax
|import GraphQL document as
import './a.graphql';
|Inline GraphQL document as
import {gql} from 'graphql-let';
gql(`query {}` );
|generating
.d.tss by command
graphql-let
|✅
|✅
|importing GraphQL content from another as
# import A from './a.graphql'
|✅
|✅
|webpack loader
graphql-let/loader
|✅
|✅
|Babel Plugin
graphql-let/babel
|✅
|✅
|Jest Transformer
graphql-let/jestTransfomer
|✅
|Vote by issuing
|Experimental: Resolver Types for
GraphQL schema
|✅ by
import {Resolvers}
from 'graphql-let/__generated__/__types__'
|(I think we don't need this)
No. There are
more plugins that also generates
.ts(x)s from GraphQL documents.
gql`query News { baa }`;?
Sadly, you need
gql() instead of
gql` ` because of
the limitation of TypeScript.
.graphql and
.graphqls? Can I use
.gql or something else?
You can use what you want. I wanted to recommend distinguishing GraphQL schema
and GraphQL documents in the extensions, which will lead to a more
understandable configuration for webpack loaders with fewer pitfalls. Another
reason for
.graphqls is that it's one of
the supported extensions in the internal library.
Query document exports
DocumentNode named
${QueryName}Document that you can make use of.
.graphql from another document, especially GraphQL Fragment?
Thanks to
graphql-tools/import,
the syntax
# import X from './fragment.graphql' is supported.
Define your fragment named as
partial.graphql
fragment Partial on User {
id
name
}
and import it.
# import Partial from './partial.graphql'
query Viewer {
viewer {
...Partial
}
}
.tsxes generated in
cacheDir (
.cache) throw TypeScript errors of wrong import paths
It's not a bug. Please exclude
cacheDir from your TypeScript compilation. The files in
cacheDir are only intermediates, which will speed your next execution.
Your GraphQL documents -> (call GraphQL code generator API *1) -> .tsx *2 -> (call TypeScript to distribute declarations *3) -> .d.ts
You're seeing the
*2. It's used to skip
*1 and
*3, and recodnized as generated implementations, which graphql-let/loader returns, for example.
npm run prepublishOnly locally will get your local development
ready.
