GraphQL-LD allows Linked Data to be queried via GraphQL queries and a JSON-LD context.

It is a developer-friendly way to query Linked Data and use the results in a straightforward way.

For example, assuming the following SPARQL query:

SELECT ?id ?starring WHERE { OPTIONAL { ?id <http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#type> <http://dbpedia.org/ontology/Film>; <http://dbpedia.org/ontology/starring> ?starring. ?starring <http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label> "Brad Pitt"@en. } }

This could be written in a more compact way in GraphQL:

{ id ... on Film { starring(label: "Brad Pitt") } }

And this can be based on the following JSON-LD context:

{ "@context" : { "Film" : "http://dbpedia.org/ontology/Film" , "label" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" , "@language" : "en" }, "starring" : "http://dbpedia.org/ontology/starring" } }

Approach

This library takes a GraphQL-LD query and a JSON-LD context as input, converts it to a SPARQL query, sends the SPARQL query to a SPARQL query engine for execution (local or endpoint), and converts the SPARQL query results into a tree-based structure corresponding to the original GraphQL query.

More information about this approach can be found in our GraphQL-LD article.

Install

$ yarn add graphql-ld

This package also works out-of-the-box in browsers via tools such as webpack and browserify.

Require

import {Client} from "graphql-ld" ;

or

var Client = require ( "graphql-ld" ).Client;

Usage

With a client-side query engine

This requires you to install graphql-ld-comunica: yarn add graphql-ld-comunica .

If you want to use this for Solid apps, have a look at graphql-ld-comunica-solid instead.

import {Client} from "graphql-ld" ; import {QueryEngineComunica} from "graphql-ld-comunica" ; const context = { "@context" : { "label" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" } } }; const comunicaConfig = { sources : [ "http://dbpedia.org/sparql" , "https://ruben.verborgh.org/profile/" ], }; const client = new Client({ context, queryEngine : new QueryEngineComunica(comunicaConfig) }); const query = ` query @single { label }` ; const { data } = await client.query({ query });

With a remote SPARQL endpoint

This requires you to install graphql-ld-sparqlendpoint: yarn add graphql-ld-sparqlendpoint .

import {Client} from "graphql-ld" ; import {QueryEngineSparqlEndpoint} from "graphql-ld-sparqlendpoint" ; const context = { "@context" : { "label" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" } } }; const endpoint = 'http://dbpedia.org/sparql' ; const client = new Client({ context, queryEngine : new QueryEngineSparqlEndpoint(endpoint) }); const query = ` query @single { label }` ; const { data } = await client.query({ query });

Examples

Below, you can find a couple examples of GraphQL-LD queries.

If you want more details on what kind of queries you can write, have a look at the README of the GraphQL-to-SPARQL repository.

Finding all available labels

Query:

query @single { label }

Context:

{ "@context" : { "label" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" } } }

Output:

{ "data" : { "label" : [ "amateur victory" , "amateur year" , "ambasadóir" , "ambasciatore" , "ambassadeur" , "ambassadeur" , "ambassador" , ... ] } }

Finding all movies Brad Pitt stars in

Query:

{ id @single ... on Film { starring(label: "Brad Pitt") @single } }

Context:

{ "@context" : { "Film" : "http://dbpedia.org/ontology/Film" , "label" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" , "@language" : "en" }, "starring" : "http://dbpedia.org/ontology/starring" } }

Output:

{ "data" : [ { "id" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Ocean's_Eleven" , "starring" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Brad_Pitt" }, { "id" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/The_Favor" , "starring" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Brad_Pitt" }, { "id" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/The_Assassination_of_Jesse_James_by_the_Coward_Robert_Ford" , "starring" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Brad_Pitt" }, { "id" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/True_Romance" , "starring" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Brad_Pitt" }, ... ] }

Finding all Belgian software developers

Query:

{ softwareName: label @single developer @single(scope: all) { label country(label_en: "Belgium") } }

Context:

{ "@context" : { "label" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" }, "label_en" : { "@id" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#label" , "@language" : "en" }, "developer" : { "@id" : "http://dbpedia.org/ontology/developer" }, "country" : { "@id" : "http://dbpedia.org/ontology/locationCountry" } } }

Output:

{ "data" : [ { "softwareName" : "Divinity: Original Sin II" , "developer" : { "label" : "Larian Studios" , "country" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Belgium" } }, { "softwareName" : "Divinity: Original Sin II" , "developer" : { "label" : "Larian Studios" , "country" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Belgium" } }, { "softwareName" : "BioNumerics" , "developer" : { "label" : "Applied Maths" , "country" : "http://dbpedia.org/resource/Belgium" } }, ... ] }

License

This software is written by Ruben Taelman.

This code is released under the MIT license.