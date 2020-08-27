It implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a single Kafka topic used as Pub/Sub communication channel.

Installation

npm install graphql-kafka-subscriptions

Mac OS High Sierra / Mojave

OpenSSL has been upgraded in High Sierra and homebrew does not overwrite default system libraries. That means when building node-rdkafka, because you are using openssl, you need to tell the linker where to find it:

export CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/ local /opt/openssl/include export LDFLAGS=-L/usr/ local /opt/openssl/lib

Then you can run npm install on your application to get it to build correctly.

Usage

Initializing the kafka pubsub client

import { KafkaPubSub } from 'graphql-kafka-subscriptions' export const pubsub = new KafkaPubSub({ topic : 'name-of-the-topic' , host : 'INSERT_KAFKA_IP' , port : 'INSERT_KAFKA_PORT' , globalConfig : {} })

Publishing messages to the subcrition

payload = { firstName : "John" , lastName : "Doe" } pubsub.publish( 'pubSubChannel' , payload);

Subscribing to a channel

const onMessage = ( payload ) => { console .log(payload); } const subscription = await pubsub.subscribe( 'pubSubChannel' , onMessage)

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Make sure to check the existing issues (including the closed ones) before requesting a feature, reporting a bug or opening a pull requests.

For sending a PR follow:

Fork it (https://github.com/ancashoria/graphql-kafka-subscriptions/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

Horia Miron notes:

Thanks to davidyaha for graphql-redis-subscriptions which was the main inspiration point for this project.