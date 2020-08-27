It implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a single Kafka topic used as Pub/Sub communication channel.
npm install graphql-kafka-subscriptions
OpenSSL has been upgraded in High Sierra and homebrew does not overwrite default system libraries. That means when building node-rdkafka, because you are using openssl, you need to tell the linker where to find it:
export CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/local/opt/openssl/include
export LDFLAGS=-L/usr/local/opt/openssl/lib
Then you can run
npm install on your application to get it to build correctly.
import { KafkaPubSub } from 'graphql-kafka-subscriptions'
export const pubsub = new KafkaPubSub({
topic: 'name-of-the-topic',
host: 'INSERT_KAFKA_IP',
port: 'INSERT_KAFKA_PORT',
globalConfig: {} // options passed directly to the consumer and producer
})
payload = {
firstName: "John",
lastName: "Doe"
}
pubsub.publish('pubSubChannel', payload);
const onMessage = (payload) => {
console.log(payload);
}
const subscription = await pubsub.subscribe('pubSubChannel', onMessage)
Contributions are welcome. Make sure to check the existing issues (including the closed ones) before requesting a feature, reporting a bug or opening a pull requests.
For sending a PR follow:
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Horia Miron notes:
Thanks to davidyaha for graphql-redis-subscriptions which was the main inspiration point for this project.