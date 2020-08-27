openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gks

graphql-kafka-subscriptions

by Horia Miron
0.4.0 (see all)

Apollo graphql subscriptions over Kafka protocol

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

658

GitHub Stars

171

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-kafka-subscriptions

It implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manager to a single Kafka topic used as Pub/Sub communication channel.

Installation

npm install graphql-kafka-subscriptions

Mac OS High Sierra / Mojave

OpenSSL has been upgraded in High Sierra and homebrew does not overwrite default system libraries. That means when building node-rdkafka, because you are using openssl, you need to tell the linker where to find it:

export CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/local/opt/openssl/include
export LDFLAGS=-L/usr/local/opt/openssl/lib

Then you can run npm install on your application to get it to build correctly.

Usage

Initializing the kafka pubsub client

import { KafkaPubSub } from 'graphql-kafka-subscriptions'

export const pubsub = new KafkaPubSub({
  topic: 'name-of-the-topic',
  host: 'INSERT_KAFKA_IP',
  port: 'INSERT_KAFKA_PORT',
  globalConfig: {} // options passed directly to the consumer and producer
})

Publishing messages to the subcrition

payload = {
  firstName: "John",
  lastName: "Doe"
}

pubsub.publish('pubSubChannel', payload);

Subscribing to a channel

const onMessage = (payload) => {
  console.log(payload);
}

const subscription = await pubsub.subscribe('pubSubChannel', onMessage)

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Make sure to check the existing issues (including the closed ones) before requesting a feature, reporting a bug or opening a pull requests.

For sending a PR follow:

  1. Fork it (https://github.com/ancashoria/graphql-kafka-subscriptions/fork)
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

Horia Miron notes:

Thanks to davidyaha for graphql-redis-subscriptions which was the main inspiration point for this project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial