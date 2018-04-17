Converts GraphQL Schema Language to JSON Schema

Installation

npm install graphql-json-schema

Usage

const transform = require ( 'graphql-json-schema' ); const schema = transform( ` scalar Foo union MyUnion = Foo | String | Float enum MyEnum { FIRST_ITEM SECOND_ITEM THIRD_ITEM } type Stuff { my_field: Int req_field: String! recursion: MoreStuff custom_scalar: Foo enum: MyEnum } type MoreStuff { first: [Float] identifier: [ID]! reference: Stuff! bool: Boolean! union: MyUnion with_params(param1: Int, param2: [Float]): Int } input InputType { an_int: Int! a_string: String } ` ); console .log(schema);

the code above prints the following JSON as a plain JS object: