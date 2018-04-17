Converts GraphQL Schema Language to JSON Schema
npm install graphql-json-schema
const transform = require('graphql-json-schema');
const schema = transform(`
scalar Foo
union MyUnion = Foo | String | Float
enum MyEnum {
FIRST_ITEM
SECOND_ITEM
THIRD_ITEM
}
type Stuff {
my_field: Int
req_field: String!
recursion: MoreStuff
custom_scalar: Foo
enum: MyEnum
}
type MoreStuff {
first: [Float]
identifier: [ID]!
reference: Stuff!
bool: Boolean!
union: MyUnion
with_params(param1: Int, param2: [Float]): Int
}
input InputType {
an_int: Int!
a_string: String
}
`);
console.log(schema);
the code above prints the following JSON as a plain JS object:
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#",
"definitions": {
"Foo": {
"title": "Foo",
"type": "GRAPHQL_SCALAR"
},
"MyUnion": {
"title": "MyUnion",
"type": "GRAPHQL_UNION",
"oneOf": [
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/Foo"
},
{
"type": "string",
"required": false
},
{
"type": "number",
"required": false
}
]
},
"MyEnum": {
"title": "MyEnum",
"type": "GRAPHQL_ENUM",
"enum": [
"FIRST_ITEM",
"SECOND_ITEM",
"THIRD_ITEM"
]
},
"Stuff": {
"title": "Stuff",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"my_field": {
"type": "integer",
"required": false,
"title": "my_field",
"arguments": []
},
"req_field": {
"type": "string",
"required": true,
"title": "req_field",
"arguments": []
},
"recursion": {
"allOf": [
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/MoreStuff"
},
{
"title": "recursion"
}
]
},
"custom_scalar": {
"allOf": [
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/Foo"
},
{
"title": "custom_scalar"
}
]
},
"enum": {
"allOf": [
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/MyEnum"
},
{
"title": "enum"
}
]
}
},
"required": [
"req_field"
]
},
"MoreStuff": {
"title": "MoreStuff",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"first": {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": {
"type": "number",
"required": false
}
},
"title": "first",
"arguments": []
},
"identifier": {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": {
"type": "string",
"required": false
}
},
"required": true,
"title": "identifier",
"arguments": []
},
"reference": {
"allOf": [
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/Stuff",
"required": true
},
{
"title": "reference"
}
]
},
"bool": {
"type": "boolean",
"required": true,
"title": "bool",
"arguments": []
},
"union": {
"allOf": [
{
"$ref": "#/definitions/MyUnion"
},
{
"title": "union"
}
]
},
"with_params": {
"type": "integer",
"required": false,
"title": "with_params",
"arguments": [
{
"title": "param1",
"type": {
"type": "integer",
"required": false
},
"defaultValue": null
},
{
"title": "param2",
"type": {
"type": "array",
"items": {
"type": {
"type": "number",
"required": false
}
}
},
"defaultValue": null
}
]
}
},
"required": [
"identifier",
"bool"
]
},
"InputType": {
"title": "InputType",
"type": "object",
"input": true,
"properties": {
"an_int": {
"type": "integer",
"required": true,
"title": "an_int"
},
"a_string": {
"type": "string",
"required": false,
"title": "a_string"
}
},
"required": [
"an_int"
]
}
}
}