It fetches the JSON representation of the GraphQL schema from a live server

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn global add graphql-js-schema-fetch

With NPM:

$ npm install -g graphql-js-schema-fetch

Examples

To fetch the json representation of the graphql schema from a live server that implements the GraphQL (and optionally the Relay) spec, run:

graphql-js-schema-fetch https://www.my-server.com/api

If your server requires additional credentials or headers, use the --header option:

graphql-js-schema-fetch https://www.my-server.com/api --header "Authorization: Basic abc123" --header "X-API-Version: 1.1"

If your server uses something other than the POST method for its API, use the --method option:

graphql-js-schema-fetch https://www.my-server.com/api --method GET

API

const instance = graphqlJsSchemaFetch(url, method, [headers]);

Params you can pass graphqlJsSchemaFetch :

url - The url where your GraphQL API resides

method - The HTTP method to use while making the request

headers - A hash representing the key value pairs of headers to pass to node-fetch

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.