It fetches the JSON representation of the GraphQL schema from a live server
$ yarn global add graphql-js-schema-fetch
$ npm install -g graphql-js-schema-fetch
To fetch the json representation of the graphql schema from a live server that implements the GraphQL (and optionally the Relay) spec, run:
graphql-js-schema-fetch https://www.my-server.com/api
If your server requires additional credentials or headers, use the
--header
option:
graphql-js-schema-fetch https://www.my-server.com/api --header "Authorization: Basic abc123" --header "X-API-Version: 1.1"
If your server uses something other than the
POST method for its API, use the
--method option:
graphql-js-schema-fetch https://www.my-server.com/api --method GET
const instance = graphqlJsSchemaFetch(url, method, [headers]);
Params you can pass
graphqlJsSchemaFetch:
url - The url where your GraphQL API resides
method - The HTTP method to use while making the request
headers - A hash representing the key value pairs of headers to pass to
node-fetch
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.