Transforms the JSON representation of a GraphQL schema into a set of ES6 type modules.
$ yarn global add graphql-js-schema
$ npm install -g graphql-js-schema
To transform a GraphQL schema file (as json) into a set of ES6 consumable modules, run the following command.
graphql-js-schema --schema-file ./schema.json --outdir schema --schema-bundle-name="Types"
This will create a directory called schema, and a root module called
Schema in
the file
schema/types.js. It will also collect all the non-scalar types in
schema/types/, and export them. The top level bundle exists for convenience,
but you can consume these modules however you like.
Exports one function that transforms a schema object into a list of files and their associated bodies.
import graphqlJsSchema from 'graphql-js-schema';
graphqlJsSchema(schemaHash, "BundleName").then((files) => {
// Do stuff with hashes in the format:
// {
// path: 'types/product.js',
// body: '...'
// }
});
import Schema from 'schema/schema';
Schema.Product.name // => Product
Schema.Product.implementsNode // => true
Schema.Product.kind // => OBJECT
// All type strings returned through `fieldBaseTypes` are available in the
// schema for further exploration.
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.id // => ID
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.handle // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.images // => Image
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.options // => ProductOption
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.productType // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.publishedAt // => DateTime
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.tags // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.vendor // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.collections // => CollectionConnection
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.variants // => ProductVariantConnection
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.createdAt // => DateTime
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.updatedAt // => DateTime
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.