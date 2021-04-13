openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphql-js-schema

by Shopify
0.7.1 (see all)

Transforms the JSON representation of a GraphQL schema into a set of ES6 type modules.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

398

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis

graphql-js-schema

Transforms the JSON representation of a GraphQL schema into a set of ES6 type modules.

Table Of Contents

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn global add graphql-js-schema

With NPM:

$ npm install -g graphql-js-schema

Examples

To transform a GraphQL schema file (as json) into a set of ES6 consumable modules, run the following command.

graphql-js-schema --schema-file ./schema.json --outdir schema --schema-bundle-name="Types"

This will create a directory called schema, and a root module called Schema in the file schema/types.js. It will also collect all the non-scalar types in schema/types/, and export them. The top level bundle exists for convenience, but you can consume these modules however you like.

API

Exports one function that transforms a schema object into a list of files and their associated bodies.

import graphqlJsSchema from 'graphql-js-schema';

graphqlJsSchema(schemaHash, "BundleName").then((files) => {
  // Do stuff with hashes in the format:
  // {
  //   path: 'types/product.js',
  //   body: '...'
  // }
});

Schema Modules


import Schema from 'schema/schema';

Schema.Product.name // => Product
Schema.Product.implementsNode // => true
Schema.Product.kind // => OBJECT

// All type strings returned through `fieldBaseTypes` are available in the
// schema for further exploration.

Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.id // => ID
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.handle // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.images // => Image
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.options // => ProductOption
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.productType // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.publishedAt // => DateTime
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.tags // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.vendor // => String
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.collections // => CollectionConnection
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.variants // => ProductVariantConnection
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.createdAt // => DateTime
Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.updatedAt // => DateTime

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial