Transforms the JSON representation of a GraphQL schema into a set of ES6 type modules.

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn global add graphql-js-schema

With NPM:

$ npm install -g graphql-js-schema

Examples

To transform a GraphQL schema file (as json) into a set of ES6 consumable modules, run the following command.

graphql-js-schema --schema-file ./schema.json --outdir schema --schema-bundle-name= "Types"

This will create a directory called schema, and a root module called Schema in the file schema/types.js . It will also collect all the non-scalar types in schema/types/ , and export them. The top level bundle exists for convenience, but you can consume these modules however you like.

API

Exports one function that transforms a schema object into a list of files and their associated bodies.

import graphqlJsSchema from 'graphql-js-schema' ; graphqlJsSchema(schemaHash, "BundleName" ).then( ( files ) => { });

Schema Modules

import Schema from 'schema/schema' ; Schema.Product.name Schema.Product.implementsNode Schema.Product.kind Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.id Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.handle Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.images Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.options Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.productType Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.publishedAt Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.tags Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.vendor Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.collections Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.variants Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.createdAt Schema.Product.fieldBaseTypes.updatedAt

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.