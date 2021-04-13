Feature light client library for fetching resources via GraphQL.

Table Of Contents

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn add graphql-js-client

With NPM:

$ npm install graphql-js-client

Examples

GraphQLClient requires a "type bundle" which is a set of ES6 modules generated by graphql-js-schema that represent your GraphQL schema.

Initialization

import GraphQLClient from 'graphql-js-client' ; import types from './types.js' ; const client = new GraphQLClient(types, { url : 'https://graphql.myshopify.com/api/graphql' , fetcherOptions : { headers : { Authorization : 'Basic aGV5LXRoZXJlLWZyZWluZCA=' } } });

Creating and sending a query

const query = client.query( ( root ) => { root.add( 'shop' , (shop) => { shop.add( 'name' ); shop.addConnection( 'products' , { args : { first : 10 }}, (product) => { product.add( 'title' ); }); }); }); let objects; client.send(query).then( ( {model, data} ) => { objects = model; console .log(model); console .log(data); });

Refetching Nodes

client.refetch(objects.shop.products[ 0 ]).then( ( product ) => { console .log(product); });

In the above example, objects.shop.products[0] implements the Node interface. The client is smart enough to understand this, and generate the following query:

query { node (id: 'abc123' ) { __typename ... on Product { id title } } }

It then resolves directly with the node field, which is a product in this case.

Pagination

const query = client.query( ( root ) => { root.add( 'shop' , (shop) => { shop.add( 'name' ); shop.addConnection( 'products' , { args : { first : 10 }}, (product) => { product.add( 'title' ); product.addConnection( 'variants' , { args : { first : 50 }}, (variant) => { variant.add( 'title' ); variant.add( 'price' ); }); }); }); }); client.send(query).then( ( {model} ) => { client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products).then( ( products ) => { console .log(products); }); client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products[ 0 ].variants).then( ( variants ) => { console .log(variants); }); });

The client understands the Relay specification, and will send the following query for the call client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products) :

query { shop { name products (first: 10, after: 'abc123') { pageInfo { hasNextPage hasPreviousPage } edges { cursor node { id title variants (first: 50) { pageInfo { hasNextPage hasPreviousPage } edges { cursor node { id title price } } } } } } } }

The client can also use the Node interface to optimize queries for nested paginated sets. fetchNextPage in the second case client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products[0].variants) will generate the following query:

query { node (id: '1') { __typename ... on Product { id variants (first: 50, after: 'abc123') { id title price } } } }

In both cases, fetchNextPage resolves with the models you're paginating, since the object graph to those models may not be obvious due to the query generation algorithm. Page size and fields on the paginated object are retained, while fields not in the paginated set are pruned.

Directives

const query = client.query( ( root ) => { root.add( 'shop' , (shop) => { shop.add( 'name' ); shop.addConnection( 'products' , { args : { first : 10 }}, (product) => { product.add( 'title' , { directives : { include : { if : true }}}); }); }); });

Documentation

For full API documentation, check out the API docs.

Contributing

Setting up:

$ git clone git@github.com:Shopify/graphql-js-client.git $ cd graphql-js-client $ yarn install

Running the tests in a browser

$ yarn start

Then visit http://localhost:4200

Running the tests in node

$ yarn test

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.