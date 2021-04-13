openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

graphql-js-client

by Shopify
0.12.0 (see all)

A Relay compliant GraphQL client.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis

graphql-js-client

Feature light client library for fetching resources via GraphQL.

Table Of Contents

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn add graphql-js-client

With NPM:

$ npm install graphql-js-client

Examples

GraphQLClient requires a "type bundle" which is a set of ES6 modules generated by graphql-js-schema that represent your GraphQL schema.

Initialization

import GraphQLClient from 'graphql-js-client';

// This is the generated type bundle from graphql-js-schema
import types from './types.js';

const client = new GraphQLClient(types, {
  url: 'https://graphql.myshopify.com/api/graphql',
  fetcherOptions: {
    headers: { Authorization: 'Basic aGV5LXRoZXJlLWZyZWluZCA=' }
  }
});

Creating and sending a query

const query = client.query((root) => {
  root.add('shop', (shop) => {
    shop.add('name');
    shop.addConnection('products', {args: {first: 10}}, (product) => {
      product.add('title');
    });
  });
});

/* Will generate the following query:

  query {
    shop {
      name
      products (first: 10) {
        pageInfo {
          hasNextPage
          hasPreviousPage
        }
        edges {
          cursor
          node {
            id
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }

Note: things that implement Node will automatically have the id added to the
query. `addConnection` will automatically build out the connection query with
all information necessary for pagination.

*/

let objects;

client.send(query).then(({model, data}) => {
  objects = model;
  console.log(model); // The serialized model with rich features
  console.log(data); // The raw data returned from the API endpoint
});

Refetching Nodes

client.refetch(objects.shop.products[0]).then((product) => {
  console.log(product); // This is a fresh instance of the product[0]
});

In the above example, objects.shop.products[0] implements the Node interface. The client is smart enough to understand this, and generate the following query:

query {
  node (id: 'abc123') {
    __typename
    ... on Product {
      id
      title
    }
  }
}

It then resolves directly with the node field, which is a product in this case.

Pagination

const query = client.query((root) => {
  root.add('shop', (shop) => {
    shop.add('name');
    shop.addConnection('products', {args: {first: 10}}, (product) => {
      product.add('title');
      product.addConnection('variants', {args: {first: 50}}, (variant) => {
        variant.add('title');
        variant.add('price');
      });
    });
  });
});

client.send(query).then(({model}) => {
  client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products).then((products) => {
    console.log(products); // resolves with the next 10 products.
  });

  client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products[0].variants).then((variants) => {
    console.log(variants); // resolves with the next 50 variants. Page size is
                           // taken from the previous `first` argument.
  });
});

The client understands the Relay specification, and will send the following query for the call client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products):

query {
  shop {
    name
    products (first: 10, after: 'abc123') {
      pageInfo {
        hasNextPage
        hasPreviousPage
      }
      edges {
        cursor
        node {
          id
          title
          variants (first: 50) {
            pageInfo {
              hasNextPage
              hasPreviousPage
            }
            edges {
              cursor
              node {
                id
                title
                price
              }
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

The client can also use the Node interface to optimize queries for nested paginated sets. fetchNextPage in the second case client.fetchNextPage(model.shop.products[0].variants) will generate the following query:

query {
  node (id: '1') {
    __typename
    ... on Product {
      id
      variants (first: 50, after: 'abc123') {
        id
        title
        price
      }
    }
  }
}

In both cases, fetchNextPage resolves with the models you're paginating, since the object graph to those models may not be obvious due to the query generation algorithm. Page size and fields on the paginated object are retained, while fields not in the paginated set are pruned.

Directives

const query = client.query((root) => {
  root.add('shop', (shop) => {
    shop.add('name');
    shop.addConnection('products', {args: {first: 10}}, (product) => {
      product.add('title', {directives: {include: {if: true}}});
    });
  });
});

/* Will generate the following query:

  query {
    shop {
      name
      products (first: 10) {
        pageInfo {
          hasNextPage
          hasPreviousPage
        }
        edges {
          cursor
          node {
            id
            title @include(if: true)
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }

*/

Documentation

For full API documentation, check out the API docs.

Contributing

Setting up:

$ git clone git@github.com:Shopify/graphql-js-client.git
$ cd graphql-js-client
$ yarn install

Running the tests in a browser

$ yarn start

Then visit http://localhost:4200

Running the tests in node

$ yarn test

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial